The 'Heart Of Ohio' Is A Charming Little Village With Stunning Trails And Fun Festivals
It's not often you find yourself in the heart of a state. You can visit the town of Manteo which is the "Heart of Roanoke Island" or Pioneer Valley towns in the heart of New England, but one heart you should visit is Centerburg, the "Heart of Ohio." Centerburg is called the "Heart of Ohio" because the village is recognized as the physical center of the Buckeye State. When it was first founded in the early 19th century, it was considered a good midway point between Columbus and Mount Vernon where horses could take a breather.
Situated about 40 miles from Columbus, Centerburg has a population of just under 2,000 residents as of 2023. Though the village is small, it's also a charming one with annual festivals and trails every outdoor adventurer should trek. Its charm is derived from its close-knit feel and delightful main street. The downtown area has locally-owned shops such as Rusty Redhead at the Village Mercantile, an antique shop with a variety of items from clothing to jewelry. It holds a nearly five-star rating on Google from customers. There's also the Centerburg Historical Mural, a tourist attraction showcasing the corner of East Main Street and North Clayton Street in the early 20th century.
Looking for some great food? Rated as the number two restaurant in Centerburg on Tripadvisor, Pizza Burg is a pizza place serving up everything from16-inch pies and specialty BLT Pizzas to stromboli and a plethora of sub sandwiches. Another great spot is Half Baked Bistro, an establishment owned by husband and wife restaurateurs, Chef Navin and Rebecca Ajodhya who offer up delicious dishes including biscuits and gravy, pierogis, and mouth-watering desserts such as gelato and cookie sandwiches.
The Heart of Ohio Trail is a must-visit
Ohio is full of scenic trails such as the scenic Grandma Gatewood Trail in Ohio's iconic Hocking Hills. If you're looking for a great trail in Centerburg then you're in luck. The Heart of Ohio Trail is 16.9 miles long and, in addition to it being a walking and biking options for outdoor enthusiasts and casual hikers, it offers picturesque landscapes as the trail goes through woodlands, farmlands, open fields, and wetlands, which provide a tranquil feel while trekking. The trail also links quaint small towns and parks across the state, from Cincinnati to Lake Erie, offering a scenic experience for hikers and bike riders. Sheedy Sanctuary is another great location for hiking trails as it is a nature preserve with short marked trails through forest and marsh areas. The Sheedy Sanctuary Trail runs 1.4 miles long and It's perfect for calm hikes, bird watching, and photography.
If you're wanting to lodge near Centerburg, then a short drive from the village is Bluebird Barn Bed & Breakfast. It's a great spot in Mount Vernon which is 14 miles away. The establishment is a converted barn that creates a rustic vibe and offers outdoor activities like horseshoes and corn hole. The Mount Vernon Grand Hotel is rated the number one hotel in Mount Vernon on Tripadvisor. This is a gem because it has Victorian-inspired décor as well as a formal parlor and grand staircase. Visitors can expect a hot breakfast and a fitness center.
If you're wanting to travel to Centerburg then your best bet is to fly to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) which is about 30 miles from the village. Taking a car from the airport is a good choice as there are not many options for public transit.
Fun festivals in Centerburg
After perusing the wonderful winter festivals around the world, you'll find that Centerburg offers up some fun festivals too. One of those festivals is the Heart of Ohio USA Days. It's a three-day long gathering in Centerburg that's put on annually every summer at Memorial Park. Since 2004, locals have enjoyed coming to see the live entertainment, rides, fireworks, kids' tractor pull, and craft markets. Some of the food vendors you can find are selling burritos, stromboli, chocolate, and fresh fudge, while craft vendors stock items such as soaps and shea butter. It's a festival that will appeal to all ages as there are events for both kids and adults alike.
Another fun festival worth seeing is the OldTime Farming Festival. The annual event which is held over two days in the fall each year in Centerburg at Memorial Park. The goal is to celebrate the agricultural heritage and rural life associated with Centerburg. It's also a chance to celebrate farming traditions that shaped the region. Showcased throughout the event are the tools and skills that have been helping to keep the farming community alive in the village. Some of the highlights you'll see as a visitor include historical farming demonstrations such as blacksmithing and traditional plowing techniques as well as antique tractors and vintage farming equipment. Visitors will love having the chance to enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides as well as the craft shows and horticulture exhibits.