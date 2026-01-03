The 'Heart Of Ohio' Is A Charming Little Village With Stunning Trails And Fun Festivals

It's not often you find yourself in the heart of a state. You can visit the town of Manteo which is the "Heart of Roanoke Island" or Pioneer Valley towns in the heart of New England, but one heart you should visit is Centerburg, the "Heart of Ohio." Centerburg is called the "Heart of Ohio" because the village is recognized as the physical center of the Buckeye State. When it was first founded in the early 19th century, it was considered a good midway point between Columbus and Mount Vernon where horses could take a breather.

Situated about 40 miles from Columbus, Centerburg has a population of just under 2,000 residents as of 2023. Though the village is small, it's also a charming one with annual festivals and trails every outdoor adventurer should trek. Its charm is derived from its close-knit feel and delightful main street. The downtown area has locally-owned shops such as Rusty Redhead at the Village Mercantile, an antique shop with a variety of items from clothing to jewelry. It holds a nearly five-star rating on Google from customers. There's also the Centerburg Historical Mural, a tourist attraction showcasing the corner of East Main Street and North Clayton Street in the early 20th century.

Looking for some great food? Rated as the number two restaurant in Centerburg on Tripadvisor, Pizza Burg is a pizza place serving up everything from16-inch pies and specialty BLT Pizzas to stromboli and a plethora of sub sandwiches. Another great spot is Half Baked Bistro, an establishment owned by husband and wife restaurateurs, Chef Navin and Rebecca Ajodhya who offer up delicious dishes including biscuits and gravy, pierogis, and mouth-watering desserts such as gelato and cookie sandwiches.