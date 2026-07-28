Tucked In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is California's Pretty Mountain Lake With Cliffs, Camping, And Fishing
The Sierra Nevada Mountains stretch for 400 miles along the eastern side of California, and it's where you'll find some of the state's most iconic and well-known destinations, from Yosemite National Park to Lake Tahoe. Despite the area's popularity, you can also find some lesser-known spots that still have plenty of natural beauty, such as Frenchman Lake. This lovely body of water within the Plumas National Forest is on the east side of the Northern Sierra Nevada, where the mountains meet the high desert about an hour's drive from Reno, Nevada. It's a great destination for fishing, camping, and soaking in the mountainous scenery.
This idyllic location was formed in the early 1960s when Little Last Chance Creek was dammed. The resulting reservoir has 21 miles of shoreline, surrounded by a mix of steep cliff walls, forested hillsides, and small rocky and sandy beaches. The lake is open for vessels of all kinds, including jet skis, paddleboards, sailboats, and more. Out on the water, you can explore the various coves and enjoy the views of rocky outcroppings set against the expanse of blue water. For swimming, the Lunker Point Boat Launch has a welcoming sandy beach nearby with lots of direct access.
There's great repeat value in revisiting Frenchman Lake, too, since changes in each year's snowpack will result in varying water levels, making everything look somewhat different. All of this makes it a beloved summer destination for those in the know. As one reviewer wrote on Google Maps, "Beautiful lake. We love spending summer days here. It's perfect for even our young, novice kayakers to be able to go out on the boats and have fun."
Fishing and camping at Frenchman Lake
Frenchman Lake is a popular fishing destination, and it's well known for its trout. Rainbow trout here measure 16 inches on average, but in the spring and fall, you may be able to catch trout that are more than 20 inches long. You can fish from shore or out on a boat; there are two boat launches and six main fishing access points according to the Plumas County website. There are also guided fishing trips available with services like Lost Sierra Fly Guide, which will provide you with all the necessary gear and insights into the best places on the lake for fish. If you take the right precautions, you can even do some ice fishing on the lake in the winter months.
While the reservoir is close enough to Reno and Portola for a day trip, you can make it an overnight adventure if you have the right gear for a camping trip. The lake has five campgrounds: Big Cove, Spring Creek, Frenchman, Chilcoot, and Cottonwood Springs. Chilcoot Campground has the best (and most) reviews at the time of writing, though it is the furthest from the lake, set amidst the forest along Little Last Chance Creek.
Some of the campsites are reservable while others are first-come, first-served, and there are sites for both RVs and tents. Cottonwood Springs and Chilcoot both have flush toilets and potable water, which Big Cove also has, along with coin-operated showers. Some of the amenities at the campgrounds are only open seasonally, and reservations are only allowed during the main season of late May through early September. If you're just visiting Frenchman Lake for a day on the water and aren't interested in camping, there are plenty of resorts, cabins, and lodges in Plumas County to stay at.
Planning ahead for your visit to Frenchman Lake
One thing to keep in mind during your visit to Frenchman Lake is that you aren't likely to get good, if any, cell service. As such, make sure you've downloaded any maps or info that you might need before you arrive. You're also in bear country, so be bear aware, particularly when it comes to food. Summer is definitely the high season for Frenchman Lake, and while it's open throughout the year, snow sometimes makes the road to Frenchman Lake impassable, so be sure to check ahead with the Plumas National Forest Offices if you're visiting in winter.
Frenchman Lake sits at around 5,800 feet, so you can add it to the list of gorgeous high-elevation lakes in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Even just getting to the lake from Reno takes you through some incredible vistas. The creek carved its way through volcanic rock over time, and the drive along the creek to get to the lake north on CA-284 takes you through beautiful canyon land. If you're flying in, the closest commercial hub is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), which is 88 miles away, though there are three small general aviation airports in Plumas County that you can fly into.
If you want to explore more of the unique, rugged beauty you can only find in the Northern Sierra Nevada, Plumas-Eureka State Park has mountain views and lots of Gold Rush history. It's about one hour west of Frenchman Lake, so you can make a weekend of it.