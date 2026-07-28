Tucked In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is California's Pretty Mountain Lake With Cliffs, Camping, And Fishing

The Sierra Nevada Mountains stretch for 400 miles along the eastern side of California, and it's where you'll find some of the state's most iconic and well-known destinations, from Yosemite National Park to Lake Tahoe. Despite the area's popularity, you can also find some lesser-known spots that still have plenty of natural beauty, such as Frenchman Lake. This lovely body of water within the Plumas National Forest is on the east side of the Northern Sierra Nevada, where the mountains meet the high desert about an hour's drive from Reno, Nevada. It's a great destination for fishing, camping, and soaking in the mountainous scenery.

This idyllic location was formed in the early 1960s when Little Last Chance Creek was dammed. The resulting reservoir has 21 miles of shoreline, surrounded by a mix of steep cliff walls, forested hillsides, and small rocky and sandy beaches. The lake is open for vessels of all kinds, including jet skis, paddleboards, sailboats, and more. Out on the water, you can explore the various coves and enjoy the views of rocky outcroppings set against the expanse of blue water. For swimming, the Lunker Point Boat Launch has a welcoming sandy beach nearby with lots of direct access.

There's great repeat value in revisiting Frenchman Lake, too, since changes in each year's snowpack will result in varying water levels, making everything look somewhat different. All of this makes it a beloved summer destination for those in the know. As one reviewer wrote on Google Maps, "Beautiful lake. We love spending summer days here. It's perfect for even our young, novice kayakers to be able to go out on the boats and have fun."