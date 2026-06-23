The Sierra Nevada's 7 Most Gorgeous High-Elevation Lakes That Aren't Lake Tahoe

An innumerable number of dazzling alpine lakes exist across the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Literally thousands dot the peaks and valleys surrounding legendary Lake Tahoe for hundreds of miles. Beginning 2.4 million years ago, glaciers formed during the Ice Age, then chiseled the valleys resting at the base of the mountains as they moved, leaving a plethora of pools behind. The world-renowned translucent jewel straddling the Nevada and California border, Tahoe, is among them.

For fewer crowds yet similarly spectacular vistas, bypass Lake Tahoe and head to these smaller lakes and reservoirs in the High Sierra. Scenery is different among them all, with the Eastern Sierra offering the dramatic topography that comprises Yosemite Valley and the Mammoth Lakes region, plus staggeringly high peaks such as Mount Whitney, the tallest in the 48 contiguous states. The valleys of the Western Sierra were created by water running off the slopes in rivers headed to the Pacific. Among these landscapes are refreshing, often frigid, alpine bodies of water with jaw-dropping views.

To boil thousands of options down to just a handful, I used decades of personal experience growing up in the Sierra Nevada mountains, hiking through them, and exploring their lakes. With so many exquisite options, their level of loveliness also came into play, which at times can cross the threshold into downright mystifying. Their high elevation was another factor, so all of these are around Lake Tahoe's 6,223-foot elevation. Lastly, accessibility was important, meaning no extreme hikes to get to these are involved.