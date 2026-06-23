The Sierra Nevada's 7 Most Gorgeous High-Elevation Lakes That Aren't Lake Tahoe
An innumerable number of dazzling alpine lakes exist across the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Literally thousands dot the peaks and valleys surrounding legendary Lake Tahoe for hundreds of miles. Beginning 2.4 million years ago, glaciers formed during the Ice Age, then chiseled the valleys resting at the base of the mountains as they moved, leaving a plethora of pools behind. The world-renowned translucent jewel straddling the Nevada and California border, Tahoe, is among them.
For fewer crowds yet similarly spectacular vistas, bypass Lake Tahoe and head to these smaller lakes and reservoirs in the High Sierra. Scenery is different among them all, with the Eastern Sierra offering the dramatic topography that comprises Yosemite Valley and the Mammoth Lakes region, plus staggeringly high peaks such as Mount Whitney, the tallest in the 48 contiguous states. The valleys of the Western Sierra were created by water running off the slopes in rivers headed to the Pacific. Among these landscapes are refreshing, often frigid, alpine bodies of water with jaw-dropping views.
To boil thousands of options down to just a handful, I used decades of personal experience growing up in the Sierra Nevada mountains, hiking through them, and exploring their lakes. With so many exquisite options, their level of loveliness also came into play, which at times can cross the threshold into downright mystifying. Their high elevation was another factor, so all of these are around Lake Tahoe's 6,223-foot elevation. Lastly, accessibility was important, meaning no extreme hikes to get to these are involved.
Donner Lake, California
Just 20 miles over the hill from Lake Tahoe is a less crowded year-round recreational paradise, Donner Lake. Located in the California mountain town of Truckee at an elevation of approximately 6,500 feet, Donner Lake is just under 3 miles long and just over a half-mile in width, with plenty of piers lining its western shore to dive off of when the weather finally warms in this ski-loving town. On its eastern shore, visit the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center and learn about the Washoe Tribe's long history on this land, along with the pioneers of the ill-fated Donner Party.
Lake Almanor, California
Three hours northeast of Sacramento, Lake Almanor is tucked into a stunning region known as the Lost Sierra, on the geological border of the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades. At an elevation of 4,800 feet, it's known for lakefront campsites, endless hiking, and outdoor adventure, so Lake Almanor teems with outdoor enthusiasts each summer. Thankfully, the large lake's 52 square miles of surface area and average summertime water temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit make it easy to enjoy fishing, swimming, boating, and other water play. Or check out the surrounding pines and peaks from the 19-mile Lake Almanor Recreation Trail.
June Lake, California
It's tough to take a bad picture of June Lake high in the Eastern Sierra near Mammoth Lakes. Another picturesque place about three hours from Reno, the world's "biggest little city", June Lake is encompassed by sky-scraping summits that tower above its already lofty, 7,600-foot elevation. Crystalline blue in color, its nearly translucent waters were glacially created and are fed by snowmelt from the fluffy powder that makes for great skiing nearby each winter. The June Lake Loop, a 14-mile stretch of road that leads to June and three neighboring lakes as well, boasts plenty of camping, lodging, and dining options, but it can be closed during winter weather.
Washoe Lake, Nevada
Nestled in a quiet lakeside valley known for extraordinary outdoor adventure, Washoe Lake is at the base of Slide Mountain, 25 miles from Reno on the way to Nevada's capital, Carson City. At times, you'll see wild horses traipsing the lake's edge at 5,020-foot elevation, or bald eagles soaring overhead. One of the most spectacularly scenic drives in Nevada is through Washoe Valley, which surrounds the lake, although it only stretches for about 30 miles. Part of the 6,800-mile American Discovery Trail is found in Washoe Lake State Park, so hiking here is particularly stunning as views of the mountains separating Lake Tahoe from Washoe Valley are utterly jaw-dropping.
Convict Lake, California
With 12,241-foot Mount Morrison as its dramatic backdrop, Convict Lake in Mono County may be one of the most breathtaking bodies of water to ever be gazed upon. Gasps can't help but escape upon approach. At 7,600-foot elevation, the lake's pristine alpine waters reach depths of about 140 feet and are surrounded by towering mountains whose sides blaze with golden leaves each autumn. It was named Convict Lake after a band of escapees from a Carson City jail had a shootout that took the lives of two locals on its shores in 1871.
Sardine Lakes, California
Stunning scenery surrounds Sardine Lakes, two small pools of near-perfection tucked into the Sierra Buttes about 76 miles from Reno. While Lower Sardine is not swimmable as it's designated for fishing only, Upper Sardine offers refreshing waters at its 5,995-foot elevation, plus campsites or an historic resort for those looking for a less rustic overnight experience. While relaxing at the lake, keep eyes peeled for rare species such as the Sierra Nevada red fox or bald eagles that frequent the area.
Mono Lake, California
One of the most otherworldly lakes on the planet, along with one of the hemisphere's most ancient, is Mono Lake, 76 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley and 136 miles south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. At an elevation of 6,417 feet, Mono is a remnant of prehistoric Lake Lahontan (which covered the Great Basin region many millennia ago). Adding to its unique allure, unusually shaped limestone tufa towers emerge from its surface, and its highly alkaline water makes it easy to float. Brine shrimp thrive, making Mono Lake a bird-watcher's dream getaway as the microscopic shrimp make great eating for a myriad of migratory birds stopping here on their annual routes.