Between St. Augustine And Gainesville Is Florida's Underrated Nature Preserve Filled With Endangered Plant Species

While most visitors to Florida travel to visit the state's beaches and theme park resorts, some of the Sunshine State's most interesting attractions lie off the beaten path. One such attraction is the St. Johns Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, an underrated tropical oasis dedicated to conservation. Situated 21 miles southeast of historic St. Augustine and 56 miles east of the college town of Gainesville, the garden's primary goal is to serve as a preserve for endangered plant species and animals.

The origins of the unique garden trace back to Dr. John Rossi, a botanist and veterinarian who bought the 16-acre site in 2003 with the goal of transforming it into a refuge for rare species. While initially private, visitors to his property were impressed with his garden and urged him to make it a public park. In 2020, he cleared trails and added wayfinding signs, beginning its transformation into a public garden. In 2023, the St. Johns Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve opened to the public and today is home to unique plants and animals rarely found elsewhere in Florida. Its young age and limited social media reviews make it a place just waiting for people to find.

The St. Johns Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve has a tropical feel that is more typical of similar gardens such as the Naples Botanical Garden. The garden features over 2,400 species of plants and is divided into various areas, including a section for desert plants, another for bromeliads, which are flowering plants that have unique foliage and long-lasting blooms, and a South American area with plants that, according to Visit St. Augustine, aren't found in any other botanical garden.