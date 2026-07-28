Washington's Charming City Near Seattle Is A Puget Sound Gem With Cute Shops And A Beautiful Lighthouse
Did you know that you can find a handful of Washington State's marvelous lighthouses in the Greater Seattle Area? There's one in Mukilteo, about a 40-minute drive away from the Emerald City. This cute coastal destination on the shores of Puget and Possession Sound is home to the Mukilteo Lighthouse (also known as the Mukilteo Light Station), which is arguably the city's signature attraction. (And, if you're wondering, Mukilteo is pronounced Muckle-tee-oh.) However, Mukilteo also charms visitors with its Old Town neighborhood, where there are adorable shops and other small businesses.
Kick off your visit at the Mukilteo Lighthouse. This white wooden structure with sage-colored trim dates back to the early 20th century and is located at Lighthouse Park on Front Street. It's still in use today, and despite being only 38 feet tall, reviewers on Google say that it will make a lasting impression. One individual described it as "picture perfect," while another wrote that it's "charming, excellent for picnics, watching the sunset... It's well worth a visit." While visitors can explore the area surrounding the lighthouse any day of the year, the Mukilteo Lighthouse itself is open to the public on the weekends, from April to September. According to previous visitors, you are welcome to go up the tower and take in the sights of the sound.
There are also exhibits that explore the Mukilteo Lighthouse's past, as well as a gift shop with coastal-themed items (one reviewer wrote that they purchased a quilt adorned with Washington's lighthouses). Even if the lighthouse is closed, the park is still worth a visit. This public green space offers access to a rocky beach, which is strewn with driftwood and firepits. Additionally, reviewers on Google frequently commend its sunsets and wildlife sightings.
Sweet treats, antiques, and more in Old Town Mukilteo, Washington
Another perk of visiting Lighthouse Park? You're within walking distance of Old Town Mukilteo's local businesses. Explore the area and take in the scenic vistas of the sound in the distance. There are a few shops on Lincoln Avenue and 4th Street, located in structures that could be mistaken for quaint homes. This includes Mukilteo Chocolate Company, offering an assortment of truffles and other treats. "THE cutest chocolate store I've been to!" states a review on Google. "You have to go if you are in the area... so worth it," they added.
With your sweet tooth satisfied, walk over a few feet to Nature Together, a boutique with inventory focused on the outdoors and the Pacific Northwest. This bungalow-like space is stocked with Mukilteo-themed souvenirs, Washington-made goodies (like candles and soap), and artsy gifts. Across from Mukilteo Chocolate Company and Nature Together is Hodge Podge, an antique store that opened in 2025. It's housed in a white cottage, with its aisles boasting shelves filled with records, beachy decor, and fresh flowers. Be sure to check these establishments hours beforehand; not all are open daily and some vary by season.
Plus, Old Town Mukilteo has charming eateries like Red Cup Cafe (conveniently nestled next to all of the shops mentioned above). Here, you can have breakfast or lunch on a verdant patio with sound views or a dining room that looks straight out of a grandmother's home. If you're interested in having dinner after, say, watching the sunset at Lighthouse Park, Thai Waterside is another Old Town Mukilteo spot. This colorful cottage is next door to Hodge Podge and serves Southeast Asian favorites in a cozy setting.
Additional adventures and attractions in charming Mukilteo, Washington
Old Town Mukilteo is only a couple of minutes' drive away from the Japanese Gulch Conservation Area. This site was once the home to a community of Japanese immigrants and their families who worked at a nearby lumber mill. According to the Mukilteo Historical Society, this community resided here from the early 1900s until the Great Depression. Today, the Japanese Gulch Conservation Area serves as a hiking destination, with trails that traverse an overgrown and mossy forest. The closest trailhead near Old Town Mukilteo can be found at the Japanese Gulch Dog Park. Take note that some reviewers on Google warn that the paths are not well marked and are often muddy. Come prepared and consider downloading a map before heading out on a trek, available on the City of Mukilteo's website.
Boeing Future of Flight at Paine Field is another place of interest in Mukilteo. This kid-friendly attraction invites visitors to discover the Seattle-born aerospace company's history and its aircraft. Notably, it features a sky deck where you can watch Boeing's planes in action. Tickets can be purchased online. While here, visitors should also consider adding the Boeing Everett Factory Tour to their itinerary. This comes highly recommended by reviewers on Google, with one person stating, "the scale of the facility alone is something you have to see to believe."
However, Mukilteo can also serve as your base for a Whidbey Island adventure. This underrated Washington island full of parks, beaches, and seafood, is accessible via a 20 minute ferry ride (the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal is right by Lighthouse Park). The vessel arrives in the town of Clinton on the southern tip of Whidbey Island, making it a great starting point to exploring the island's other noteworthy destinations, such as Coupeville, one of Washington's oldest towns. To explore all that Mukilteo has to offer, why not stay at the Silver Cloud Hotel – Mukilteo Waterfront for a few days? You'll be near Lighthouse Park, Old Town Mukilteo, and the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal, allowing you to experience this Pacific Northwest city to the fullest.
For more Seattle-area adventure, head to neighboring Everett for a snowy mountain backdrop and beaches to enjoy.