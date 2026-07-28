Washington's Charming City Near Seattle Is A Puget Sound Gem With Cute Shops And A Beautiful Lighthouse

Did you know that you can find a handful of Washington State's marvelous lighthouses in the Greater Seattle Area? There's one in Mukilteo, about a 40-minute drive away from the Emerald City. This cute coastal destination on the shores of Puget and Possession Sound is home to the Mukilteo Lighthouse (also known as the Mukilteo Light Station), which is arguably the city's signature attraction. (And, if you're wondering, Mukilteo is pronounced Muckle-tee-oh.) However, Mukilteo also charms visitors with its Old Town neighborhood, where there are adorable shops and other small businesses.

Kick off your visit at the Mukilteo Lighthouse. This white wooden structure with sage-colored trim dates back to the early 20th century and is located at Lighthouse Park on Front Street. It's still in use today, and despite being only 38 feet tall, reviewers on Google say that it will make a lasting impression. One individual described it as "picture perfect," while another wrote that it's "charming, excellent for picnics, watching the sunset... It's well worth a visit." While visitors can explore the area surrounding the lighthouse any day of the year, the Mukilteo Lighthouse itself is open to the public on the weekends, from April to September. According to previous visitors, you are welcome to go up the tower and take in the sights of the sound.

There are also exhibits that explore the Mukilteo Lighthouse's past, as well as a gift shop with coastal-themed items (one reviewer wrote that they purchased a quilt adorned with Washington's lighthouses). Even if the lighthouse is closed, the park is still worth a visit. This public green space offers access to a rocky beach, which is strewn with driftwood and firepits. Additionally, reviewers on Google frequently commend its sunsets and wildlife sightings.