This Lesser-Known Lake Escape Is A Scenic Midwest Haven For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

South Dakota contains an impressive array of stunning landscapes with recreational opportunities to match. From the otherworldly topography of Badlands National Park to the seemingly endless waters of the Missouri National Recreational River, epic adventures await. The state has over 60 parks and recreation areas from which to choose, so if you're seeking a less popular (and less crowded) spot for a relaxing outdoor escapade, you have options. One top pick is scenic Lake Herman State Park, an idyllic location for fishing, boating, and camping.

Lake Herman State Park is in the Southeast Region of South Dakota, about 50 miles northwest of Sioux Falls. It's set on a peninsula jutting into 1,350-acre Lake Herman, providing a panorama of stunning views. The park also wraps around and contains wholly within its borders a 25-acre body of water called Herman Pond (sometimes referred to as Herman Slough), which serves to add even more options to a long list of activities available to visitors. The closest city to the park is Madison, population of around 6,000, which is just a few miles to the east, making for a convenient spot to stock up on supplies for your lakeside trip.

The state park is open all year, but note the water system may be shut down October through April, so showers and flush toilets may be closed. However, vault toilets are typically open year-round. As of this writing, the daily entry fee into the park is $15 for nonresidents and $10 for South Dakota Residents. Annual passes for nonresidents and residents can be purchased for $60 and $40, respectively. Getting to the park is fairly easy, as the closest commercial airport, Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), is right around an hour drive away.