This Lesser-Known Lake Escape Is A Scenic Midwest Haven For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
South Dakota contains an impressive array of stunning landscapes with recreational opportunities to match. From the otherworldly topography of Badlands National Park to the seemingly endless waters of the Missouri National Recreational River, epic adventures await. The state has over 60 parks and recreation areas from which to choose, so if you're seeking a less popular (and less crowded) spot for a relaxing outdoor escapade, you have options. One top pick is scenic Lake Herman State Park, an idyllic location for fishing, boating, and camping.
Lake Herman State Park is in the Southeast Region of South Dakota, about 50 miles northwest of Sioux Falls. It's set on a peninsula jutting into 1,350-acre Lake Herman, providing a panorama of stunning views. The park also wraps around and contains wholly within its borders a 25-acre body of water called Herman Pond (sometimes referred to as Herman Slough), which serves to add even more options to a long list of activities available to visitors. The closest city to the park is Madison, population of around 6,000, which is just a few miles to the east, making for a convenient spot to stock up on supplies for your lakeside trip.
The state park is open all year, but note the water system may be shut down October through April, so showers and flush toilets may be closed. However, vault toilets are typically open year-round. As of this writing, the daily entry fee into the park is $15 for nonresidents and $10 for South Dakota Residents. Annual passes for nonresidents and residents can be purchased for $60 and $40, respectively. Getting to the park is fairly easy, as the closest commercial airport, Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), is right around an hour drive away.
If you like camping, you'll love this park
No matter how you like to camp, whether in an RV, pulling a travel trailer, under a tent, or even in a cabin, Lake Herman State Park Campground has you covered with 72 campsites and four cabins. RV'ers and trailer campers will find electrical hook-ups and access to a dump station, while all campers have the convenience of showers, flush toilets, and drinking water (in season outside of October through April). The cabins sleep four, with a double bed and bunk beds, and also have the luxury of both heating and air conditioning. If you're looking for some gear to add comfort to your campsite, consider these five essentials from Amazon to bring on your trip.
Once you have your campsite arranged to your liking, the park has a wide variety of activities from which to choose to help make your stay enjoyable. Trails wind throughout the park for hiking, biking, or even cross-country skiing in the winter. One of the most popular trails is the Luce Adventure Trail, a 1.25-mile loop circumnavigating Herman Pond. If you want to add a challenge to your walk, there's a 9-hole disc golf course to sling your Frisbee around as well as many geocache sites throughout the area to search out and find. Naturally, the park provides access to the star of the show, Lake Herman, with beaches for sunning and swimming, a fishing pier, and a boat ramp to launch your water-borne adventures.
The current cost per night to camp at the park is $30 for a site with electricity, $16 for non-electrical sites, and $60 for a cabin. Dogs are allowed; just make sure they're leashed and under control. If you're camping with your dog, try this clever hack to keep them close to your site.
Lake Herman State Park is perfect for boating and fishing
Motorboats, sailboats, and paddlecraft are all seen out on the lake, and the park's boat ramp is the perfect place to launch your own. If you don't have or are not bringing your personal watercraft, don't worry. The campground rents canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards. Herman Pond is another great resource for beginners with its shallow, sheltered nature that's not as intimidating as the wide-open lake with powerboats, water skiers, and Jet skis possibly whizzing around.
Fishing is another popular activity at the lake, both from boat and shore. If you're chasing walleye or northern pike, your best bet is to get out and do some trolling by boat. The shore fishing is excellent as well, and due to being on a peninsula, Lake Herman State Park gives you plenty of shoreline to find the perfect spot. The most common catches from shore include yellow perch, white crappie, yellow bullhead, and different bass. Herman Pond again elevates the state park experience with its fishing dock and population of smallmouth and largemouth bass – a fantastic spot to teach youngsters the joys of fishing.
If you don't have your own fishing gear, you can borrow a setup from the camp's fishing pole checkout. Or, if you're in the market for an affordable travel rod, take a look at this top-selling one on Amazon noted for its quality and affordability.