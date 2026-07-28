Florida's Free Fishing Programs Gives Anglers Rewards For Logging Your Catches
It should come as no surprise that fishing is one of our favorite forms of recreation in Florida. After all, the state is mostly surrounded by water, offering a plethora of spots where saltwater anglers can cast a line. It's a hotspot for freshwater fishers as well, though, since there are more than 7,500 non-salty bodies of water. As if the thrill of the catch wasn't enough, the Sunshine State also offers ways for anglers to win rewards for logging their catches. Even better, participation in these programs is free.
Florida's free fishing programs reward both saltwater and freshwater anglers. The Catch a Florida Memory program is designed for those fishing in salty waters and has been around for 10 years. Since it first started, more than 45,000 catches have been logged. Anglers targeting the rivers, ponds, or Florida's highest-quality lakes for freshwater fishing can be rewarded by submitting their catches in the TrophyCatch and Big Catch programs.
There's no cost to participate, but you will need to register for the programs in order to log your catches. There are a few days each year that you don't need a fishing license in Florida, which makes it all totally free. Outside of those days, though, most people will need to get the appropriate Florida freshwater or saltwater fishing license. There is a nominal fee to get the license, but unless you're exempt, you'll need that anyway if you plan to fish, regardless of if you plan to participate in Florida's fishing rewards program. The prizes make up for it, though, and include things like certificates, T-shirts, fishing gear, kayaks, and vacation packages.
Florida's Catch a Florida Memory rewards program
There are three Catch a Florida Memory programs: the Saltwater Fish Life List, Saltwater Grand Slams, and Saltwater Reel Big Fish. All allow ways for anglers to challenge themselves and be rewarded at the same time. The Saltwater Fish Life List includes 75 different saltwater species that can be found off of Florida's coasts. The list includes red snapper, snook, tarpon, Florida pompano, ladyfish, and more. There are even multiple shark species on the list, including blacktip, thresher, and bull sharks. There are different rewards you can get when you catch 10, 30, 50, and 75 different fish species. At the time of writing, there were 19 people that have caught 50 fish from the list, but no angler has caught all 75 species yet.
You can print your own life list to log your catches. When you're spending time by the water, though, it's helpful to have one of the water-resistant brochures in your tackle box. You can order one of those for free. As you check fish off of your list, you can take a picture of your fish and submit it online to log your catch.
Other programs in the saltwater fishing recognition programs qualify anglers to win prizes if they catch three specific species in a day or catch certain saltwater fish above a designated length. There are even particular programs that are just for anglers who are 15 and younger. There's no lack of places to try your luck at saltwater fishing in Florida. However, if you head south to the Florida Keys, you may want to check out Islamorada, also known as the Sportfishing Capital of the World.
Florida's TrophyCatch and Big Catch programs
Bass fishing is really big in Florida, too. If you're out and about at some of the local boat ramps and fishing spots, you may see signage promoting another free Florida fishing program that rewards anglers for their catches. The TrophyCatch program is focused specifically on bass fishing, and the goal of this initiative is to incentivize anglers to catch a bass that weights at least eight pounds. There are plenty of places to go bass fishing in Florida, like Lake Rousseau, where a participating angler caught a bass weighing in at more than 14 pounds, or Welaka, the little city that calls itself "The Bass Capital of the World." Big Catch is another freshwater fishing program that lets anglers get rewards for catching other freshwater species.
Hopeful anglers can also use this as a research tool. You can search registered freshwater catches in a variety of ways, such as by county or body of water. Studious anglers can learn about what's been caught and where. Each catch has specific information and pictures.
You'll need to sign up for the program and log your catches to be able to win prizes. In addition to rewards that you can automatically earn when you catch a big fish, the TrophyCatch fishing program also has some monthly and annual prizes for top anglers. The total weight of your top heaviest bass is calculated throughout the year and the angler with the highest score gets a trip and a day on the water with a professional bass angler. Those fishing in Putnam County get the opportunity to win a getaway that includes a chartered fishing trip. If you catch an eligible bass caught in that county, you will be entered into the drawing.