Florida's Free Fishing Programs Gives Anglers Rewards For Logging Your Catches

It should come as no surprise that fishing is one of our favorite forms of recreation in Florida. After all, the state is mostly surrounded by water, offering a plethora of spots where saltwater anglers can cast a line. It's a hotspot for freshwater fishers as well, though, since there are more than 7,500 non-salty bodies of water. As if the thrill of the catch wasn't enough, the Sunshine State also offers ways for anglers to win rewards for logging their catches. Even better, participation in these programs is free.

Florida's free fishing programs reward both saltwater and freshwater anglers. The Catch a Florida Memory program is designed for those fishing in salty waters and has been around for 10 years. Since it first started, more than 45,000 catches have been logged. Anglers targeting the rivers, ponds, or Florida's highest-quality lakes for freshwater fishing can be rewarded by submitting their catches in the TrophyCatch and Big Catch programs.

There's no cost to participate, but you will need to register for the programs in order to log your catches. There are a few days each year that you don't need a fishing license in Florida, which makes it all totally free. Outside of those days, though, most people will need to get the appropriate Florida freshwater or saltwater fishing license. There is a nominal fee to get the license, but unless you're exempt, you'll need that anyway if you plan to fish, regardless of if you plan to participate in Florida's fishing rewards program. The prizes make up for it, though, and include things like certificates, T-shirts, fishing gear, kayaks, and vacation packages.