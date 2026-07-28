Arizona's Secret Mountain Wilderness Has Sweeping Desert Views, Rock Climbing, And Cathedral-Like Caves

If you're on a National Parks tour heading for the Grand Canyon after a visit to Death Valley (or vice versa), you might find yourself craving some desert solitude far from the crowds that flock to those spectacular destinations. If so, there's a secret desert wilderness conveniently located about halfway between the Grand Canyon and Death Valley that offers up unique desert scenery and abundant wildlife with no entrance fees and no crowds. The 28,000-acre Mount Nutt Wilderness in Arizona's Black Mountains is a little-traveled wonder brimming with spectacular scenery and incredible geological formations, including arches, rock spires, spring-fed valleys, cool, hidden caves, and soaring mesas.

The Mt. Nutt Wilderness is full of dramatic vistas, yet somehow feels intimate in scale, with options for off-trail hikes that deliver a variety of sights in relatively short distances. Situated entirely on BLM land, it's also surrounded by free wild camping, and there are several promising spots that are accessible to your average car-camping rig (vehicles aren't allowed within the wilderness itself, although you can backpack and tent camp there).

You can hike to viewpoints, check out the local peaks, and explore cool caves. When navigating on or off trail here, you're likely to encounter prickly foliage and ankle-twisting rocks, so you'll be grateful for long pants and ankle-high trail runners here. Brutal summer temperatures mean this landscape is best explored in the shoulder seasons and winter, and you'll need to carry lots of water year-round, as the dry desert air causes you to sweat more than you might realize. With few visitors, odds are high you'll encounter wildlife here, including coyotes, wild rabbits, bighorn sheep, and roaming herds of burros descended from the pack animals brought to the area by prospectors during the Gold Rush.