'The Crossroads Of The Nation' Is A Missouri City With Historic Sites, A Lively Downtown, And Festivals
The historic and scenic state of Missouri is practically bursting at the seams with hidden gems waiting to be explored. For those in search of a historic destination with a friendly, vibrant atmosphere, look no further than Wentzville in eastern Missouri. This charming city is about 40 miles west of St. Louis, and just a 30-minute drive from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The population sits at around 50,000 residents, and despite being the fastest-growing city in the state, still manages to maintain a cozy, small-town vibe thanks to its welcoming residents and distance from the big city.
Nestled in western St. Charles County, Wentzville refers to itself as "The Crossroads of the Nation" due to its location at the intersection of two iconic American roads: Highway 61, known as "America's Music Highway," and Interstate 70, the nation's very first interstate. The city was founded in 1855 along the Northern Missouri Railroad, and quickly grew into a hub for tobacco production. In 1861, the American Civil War brought conflict to the city, resulting in the Battle of Wentzville. Injured soldiers were treated at the Wentzville Hotel, the site of which is now a restaurant, West Allen Grill. There are historic sites and murals scattered throughout the city, but history is not all that Wentzville has to offer. The downtown area features a collection of shops, restaurants, and parks, and the community comes together for several fun annual events that the whole family can enjoy.
The historic charm of downtown Wentzville
Not to be confused with Cameron, another historic Missouri city known as the "Crossroads of the Nation," Wentzville boasts a walkable downtown district that serves as the nostalgic heart of the city. Here, you will find several historic sites, perhaps most notably the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Erected in 1967, it is believed to be the very first Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation. Just a short stroll away, you'll find the Crossroads Arts Council, the former site of the Wentzville City Hall and home of the Wentzville Historical Museum and Gift Shop. The Wentzville Caboose is located on Main Street. First built in the 1940's for the railroad, it has since been extensively remodeled and now serves as another museum. Downtown also features several murals commemorating the city's history, offering great photo-ops for visitors. For example, the History of Tobacco in Wentzville Mural honors the city's tobacco-producing past, while the Civil War Battle of Wentzville Mural commemorates the clash.
Beyond the historic sites, downtown Wentzville is a vibrant area with plenty to offer, especially when it comes to restaurants and bars. There's the aforementioned West Allen Grill, a former hotel-turned-American-style restaurant with a "slight dive bar feel, but comfortable and warm aesthetic," according to a Google Review. For a fun, lively setting, STL Throwdowns is a sports bar that offers a place to watch some live sports and enjoy a drink while surrounded by the vibrant community atmosphere. In the mood for mouthwatering smoked meat and some live music? The family-owned Old Town Smokehouse is not only a must-stop for barbecue lovers, but it also features live performances every Friday and Saturday night.
Enjoy the fun festivals and scenic parks of Wentzville
One of the things that makes Wentzville so inviting is its vibrant community. The city hosts several events throughout the year that bring the town together, making it a great getaway destination for families. One of the city's most beloved events is Wentzville Days, a free three-day celebration held in May that features live music, a carnival, and a wide selection of local vendors. History lovers should consider planning their visit for the fall when the St. Louis Renaissance Festival comes to town. Since 1999, thousands of visitors have flocked to Wentzville each year for seven weekends of Renaissance-themed entertainment such as jousting, live music and artisan crafts, all while immersed in a 16th century French village setting. During the winter, the city's Rotary Park transforms into a winter wonderland during Holiday Night Lights, a stunning, mile-long light display. For Christmas lovers, consider adding the nearby St. Charles to your itinerary, another underrated Missouri city that transforms into a holiday paradise.
Wentzville's parks still have plenty to offer outside of the city's festivities. When it's not wrapped in thousands of Christmas lights, the 72-acre Rotary Park is a scenic green space that features a playground, walking trails, and a lake that is perfect for fishing. The sprawling Quail Ridge Park provides even more opportunities for recreation, housing a number of multi-use trails, a dog park, and 18 holes of disc golf. A small lake and pond are also available for fishing. While Wentzville's robust park system has no shortage of outdoor fun, a 30-minute drive south will take you to one of St. Charles County's best recreational offerings, the picturesque Klondike Park, a quarry-turned park with camping, hiking, and waterfront fun.