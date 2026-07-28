'The Crossroads Of The Nation' Is A Missouri City With Historic Sites, A Lively Downtown, And Festivals

The historic and scenic state of Missouri is practically bursting at the seams with hidden gems waiting to be explored. For those in search of a historic destination with a friendly, vibrant atmosphere, look no further than Wentzville in eastern Missouri. This charming city is about 40 miles west of St. Louis, and just a 30-minute drive from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). The population sits at around 50,000 residents, and despite being the fastest-growing city in the state, still manages to maintain a cozy, small-town vibe thanks to its welcoming residents and distance from the big city.

Nestled in western St. Charles County, Wentzville refers to itself as "The Crossroads of the Nation" due to its location at the intersection of two iconic American roads: Highway 61, known as "America's Music Highway," and Interstate 70, the nation's very first interstate. The city was founded in 1855 along the Northern Missouri Railroad, and quickly grew into a hub for tobacco production. In 1861, the American Civil War brought conflict to the city, resulting in the Battle of Wentzville. Injured soldiers were treated at the Wentzville Hotel, the site of which is now a restaurant, West Allen Grill. There are historic sites and murals scattered throughout the city, but history is not all that Wentzville has to offer. The downtown area features a collection of shops, restaurants, and parks, and the community comes together for several fun annual events that the whole family can enjoy.