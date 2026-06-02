Under An Hour From St. Louis Is Missouri's Quarry-Turned-Park With Waterfront Fun, Camping, And Hiking

St. Louis residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to day-tripping. From visiting the historic Cahokia Mounds to spending a day at Six Flags, the weekend is yours to enjoy. When you're in the mood for a nature-based escape, Klondike Park can satisfy your outdoor needs. Located in Augusta, this 250-acre park features a white silica sand bluff with panoramic vistas of the Missouri River Valley. Bikers traversing the Katy Trail can add this park to their itinerary for a well-deserved break. You can set your rod on the fishing lake, launch your vessel into the river, and hike the scenic trails. One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: "This is one of Missouri's hidden treasures and a great place to take your family."

Now serving as a popular St. Charles County recreation area, Klondike Park used to be a sand quarry. From 1898 to 1983, the white silica sand found at the site was used to create glass. Naturally, the quarry came with mining operations, which resulted in the large bluff and white sand beach that surrounds the lake today. Eventually, its closure led to the site being acquired by St. Charles County Parks — in 2004, the park opened to the public and has attracted a variety of outdoor lovers since. Now, you can meander the trails, spot birds, bring your fishing gear, and engage in waterfront fun. You can also camp for the night here — feel free to pitch a tent or opt for a cabin stay.

Locals can drive to Klondike Park in less than an hour from St. Louis. Coming from either Jefferson City or Columbia takes under two hours. You can make the drive from Springfield, Illinois, too, which is two hours and 15 minutes away. However you get there, outdoor fun awaits at Klondike Park.