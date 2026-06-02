Under An Hour From St. Louis Is Missouri's Quarry-Turned-Park With Waterfront Fun, Camping, And Hiking
St. Louis residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to day-tripping. From visiting the historic Cahokia Mounds to spending a day at Six Flags, the weekend is yours to enjoy. When you're in the mood for a nature-based escape, Klondike Park can satisfy your outdoor needs. Located in Augusta, this 250-acre park features a white silica sand bluff with panoramic vistas of the Missouri River Valley. Bikers traversing the Katy Trail can add this park to their itinerary for a well-deserved break. You can set your rod on the fishing lake, launch your vessel into the river, and hike the scenic trails. One visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: "This is one of Missouri's hidden treasures and a great place to take your family."
Now serving as a popular St. Charles County recreation area, Klondike Park used to be a sand quarry. From 1898 to 1983, the white silica sand found at the site was used to create glass. Naturally, the quarry came with mining operations, which resulted in the large bluff and white sand beach that surrounds the lake today. Eventually, its closure led to the site being acquired by St. Charles County Parks — in 2004, the park opened to the public and has attracted a variety of outdoor lovers since. Now, you can meander the trails, spot birds, bring your fishing gear, and engage in waterfront fun. You can also camp for the night here — feel free to pitch a tent or opt for a cabin stay.
Locals can drive to Klondike Park in less than an hour from St. Louis. Coming from either Jefferson City or Columbia takes under two hours. You can make the drive from Springfield, Illinois, too, which is two hours and 15 minutes away. However you get there, outdoor fun awaits at Klondike Park.
Take advantage of camping and water recreation at Klondike Park
Camping at Klondike Park can be as rustic or as comfortable as you'd like — those who prefer a more rugged experience can pitch their tents at the park. Boasting a total of 43 sites, the campground can hold up to six people in one spot — there are also fire rings and picnic tables. While reservations are highly recommended, available sites may be claimed in person after hours. Campers have access to restrooms, picnic shelters, playgrounds, a showerhouse, and an amphitheater. Note that there's no water service from November to April, and RV or trailer camping is not allowed.
Another option is booking one of the six cabins. With two sets of bunks, a loft, and a pull-out futon, these units offer enough space for six people — just remember to bring your own linens. Inside, you have access to electricity, while outside, you'll find a picnic table and fire rings. Although the campground is pet-friendly, the cabins aren't.
Anglers can cast a line into Quarry Lake — located in the middle of Klondike Park — to reel in catfish, redear sunfish, and bluegill. You can fish from either the shoreline or a non-motorized boat. Another option is launching your motorized vessel into the Missouri River, with the boat ramp situated on the eastern end. You can engage in both harvestable and catch-and-release fishing. If you simply wish to float on the water on a leisurely cruise, opt for kayaking or paddleboarding. Whether you want a solo or a tandem experience, you can rent one out from the Paddleshare station. For more waterfront fun, consider visiting nearby Louisiana, Missouri's artsy city that offers kayaking and scenic river views. Or, make your way to Noel, the "Canoeing Capital of the Ozarks," with gorgeous river paddling.
Hike the trails at Klondike Park
For land-based adventures, Klondike Park has several trails worth traversing no matter your skill level. Start with an easy yet rewarding trek along the Klondike Overlook Trail. This out-and-back route is only 0.5 miles long, which you can easily complete within 30 minutes. Starting as a paved path, the gentle climb of 85 feet will guide you to stunning views of the river and sandy riverbank beaches below.
You can also follow the Lewis and Clark Trail at Klondike Park. Stretching for 2.6 miles, this track can take up to one hour to hike — however, it's rated easy with little elevation gain. Those who brought their mountain bikes to the park can pedal along the trail, too. Expect picturesque wildflowers and a serene atmosphere while you're walking. Meanwhile, the Donkey Kong, Strip Mine, and Power Line Loop slightly takes it up a notch with a moderate hike. Although it's just 1.8 miles long, it climbs up to 226 feet, with a few steep sections. The multi-use path snakes through a lush forest, with multiple vantage points along the way. Hikers recommend waiting for the trail to dry out after rain to avoid mud and slippery conditions.
As for those who have binoculars in hand, take the Herpetology Pond Loop to observe migrating birds soaring overhead. The 0.5-mile trail is rated easy, with the chance to witness turkey vultures, white-eyed vireos, and red-tailed hawks. Don't just drive back to St. Louis when your visit is over — make a stop at America's largest prehistoric earthen mound, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, before heading back home.