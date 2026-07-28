Between Spokane And The Canadian Border Is A City With Mountain Views, Outdoor Fun, And A Walkable Downtown
When people flock to Washington for a vacation, they generally head to the western part of the state to see Seattle, as well as the forests and vast waters. However, tucked up in the northeast corner of the state is a gorgeous mountainous destination called Colville. Stroll its charming downtown, then head out to hike a trail, camp out, catch a fish, and enjoy adventures under the sun and the stars.
If you're flying in, arrive at the Spokane International Airport (GEG), and then it's an hour-and-a-half drive north to Colville. Those driving down from Canada can head south through Laurier or Frontier, and it's roughly an hour drive either way. Whichever way you arrive, the drive will grant scenic views of Washington's lush forests and verdant mountains.
When you get into Colville, you'll be within view of Old Dominion Mountain to the east. An hour's drive will take you to its peak, where you can take in vast views of the city, as well as the surrounding mountains and valleys that fade into the horizon. To the west is Monumental Mountain, and it only takes about 40 minutes to not only enjoy pristine mountain views, but also watch the massive, flowing Columbia River just west of the peak.
Stroll along Colville's downtown for fun shopping and tasty food
Colville's walkable downtown area includes whimsical shops for every taste. If you're into crafting or tabletop and pen-and-paper role-playing games, this little town has two places for you! Eclectic Dragon & Colville Hobby is a combined shop where you'll find retro toys, models, jewelry, and other fun items. If you want to get some gaming in, The Dungeon Games not only has a wide selection of games, but also a gaming area ready for rolling natural 20s. Between the two is Country Faire, where you can pick up a plethora of cute crafted goods.
When you've worked up an appetite ambling along this lovely downtown, the Acorn Saloon and Feeding Station serves old-fashioned, American-style comfort food. It had a local on Google enthusing, "We've been here quite a few times and the food is always great [...] It's like stepping back in time to the late 1800s." Get a treat at a soda-fountain style counter at Barman's, which has been serving cuisine and crafts to the community since 1887.
Walking along this quaint downtown brings one a historic, comforting, small-town feeling that is hard to find these days. Compliment that feeling with a homey burger and brew at the Colville Pour House, with its wide selection of burgers and sandwiches and over 30 taps of stuff to quaff. Follow up your strolling and shopping, or perhaps a riverside adventure near the secret fishing paradise of Kettle Falls, with a rest at the simple yet cozy Benny's Colville Inn.
Outdoor adventures surround Colville
The mountain views around Colville aren't just for looks. There are trails, campgrounds, and waterways to explore for copious outdoor fun. Lake Roosevelt, Washington's largest artificial lake, is an hour south of town, and you can rent a kayak on the way at Kettle Falls Marina, right by the Columbia River. You can catch over 60 species of fish, according to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Whether you fish on the river or from shore at Colville Flats Beach, make sure to have your fishing license handy.
You can also fish and camp at the Rocky Lake DNR Campground, a few minutes outside of Colville. It only has five campsites, is highly rated, and the season runs from April through September. Per Campendium, this thickly-wooded campground has fire rings, picnic tables, and restrooms. There is no site fee, but a Discover Pass is needed at all DNR sites. A YouTube campsite review posted by Squatchin Adventures 50+ Years Around the Sun shows water hand pumps on site. A local guide on Google described this campground as a "Hidden gem" and went on to say, "quiet, clean, great shore access."
During the winter, hit the slopes near the once-thriving mining town of Chewelah, at the 49° North Mountain Resort, or do some cross-country skiing at the Rotary Dominion Meadows Trail on the east side of Colville. A convenient combination of RV camping and golfing can be had at the Colville Elks RV Park, which is open to members and non-members alike, and would make a wonderful base camp for all of your explorations.