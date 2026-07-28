Between Spokane And The Canadian Border Is A City With Mountain Views, Outdoor Fun, And A Walkable Downtown

When people flock to Washington for a vacation, they generally head to the western part of the state to see Seattle, as well as the forests and vast waters. However, tucked up in the northeast corner of the state is a gorgeous mountainous destination called Colville. Stroll its charming downtown, then head out to hike a trail, camp out, catch a fish, and enjoy adventures under the sun and the stars.

If you're flying in, arrive at the Spokane International Airport (GEG), and then it's an hour-and-a-half drive north to Colville. Those driving down from Canada can head south through Laurier or Frontier, and it's roughly an hour drive either way. Whichever way you arrive, the drive will grant scenic views of Washington's lush forests and verdant mountains.

When you get into Colville, you'll be within view of Old Dominion Mountain to the east. An hour's drive will take you to its peak, where you can take in vast views of the city, as well as the surrounding mountains and valleys that fade into the horizon. To the west is Monumental Mountain, and it only takes about 40 minutes to not only enjoy pristine mountain views, but also watch the massive, flowing Columbia River just west of the peak.