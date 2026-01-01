This Once-Thriving Mining Town In Washington Is Filled With Scenic Fishing Spots, Hiking Trails, And Ski Slopes

The Evergreen State is an adventurer's mecca, with uncrowded hikes as magical as the Hoh Rainforest's Hall Of Mosses and quaint fishing towns dotting its coastline. The more you look past Seattle and Spokane, the more hidden gems you'll discover — for instance, an hour an a half from the Canadian border is an underrated destination, where every kind of outdoor enthusiast can engage in their favorite pastime activity. Chewelah is the perfect place to practice all your hobbies, whether you're an avid hiker, a seasoned angler, or prefer skiing down the snow-covered slopes.

The name "Chewelah" comes from the Interior Salish Indian word "S che wee leh," which translates into "garter snake" or "water." After its settlement, the town turned into a mining hub, with the Northwest Magnesite Company quarrying and processing magnesite. This mineral was used in high-grade steel production, which was crucial during both World Wars. The company thrived throughout the mid-20th century until the rise of modern steel technology, eventually closing down in 1968. Although this led to population decline, Chewelah soon brought its recreational facet to the forefront. Thanks to these efforts, we get to enjoy the slopes, trails, and fishing spots of this fascinating town.

If you're coming from out of state, Seattle is pretty far from Chewelah (5.5-hour drive). You're better off flying into Spokane, Washington's "River City" with one of America's most iconic urban parks, then driving an hour north. Regarding accommodation, you can book a stay at the Mountain View Lodge, The Inn at Sand Canyon, or Mistequa Casino Hotel. RV travelers can park their motor homes at Chewelah Motel and RV Park.