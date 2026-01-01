This Once-Thriving Mining Town In Washington Is Filled With Scenic Fishing Spots, Hiking Trails, And Ski Slopes
The Evergreen State is an adventurer's mecca, with uncrowded hikes as magical as the Hoh Rainforest's Hall Of Mosses and quaint fishing towns dotting its coastline. The more you look past Seattle and Spokane, the more hidden gems you'll discover — for instance, an hour an a half from the Canadian border is an underrated destination, where every kind of outdoor enthusiast can engage in their favorite pastime activity. Chewelah is the perfect place to practice all your hobbies, whether you're an avid hiker, a seasoned angler, or prefer skiing down the snow-covered slopes.
The name "Chewelah" comes from the Interior Salish Indian word "S che wee leh," which translates into "garter snake" or "water." After its settlement, the town turned into a mining hub, with the Northwest Magnesite Company quarrying and processing magnesite. This mineral was used in high-grade steel production, which was crucial during both World Wars. The company thrived throughout the mid-20th century until the rise of modern steel technology, eventually closing down in 1968. Although this led to population decline, Chewelah soon brought its recreational facet to the forefront. Thanks to these efforts, we get to enjoy the slopes, trails, and fishing spots of this fascinating town.
If you're coming from out of state, Seattle is pretty far from Chewelah (5.5-hour drive). You're better off flying into Spokane, Washington's "River City" with one of America's most iconic urban parks, then driving an hour north. Regarding accommodation, you can book a stay at the Mountain View Lodge, The Inn at Sand Canyon, or Mistequa Casino Hotel. RV travelers can park their motor homes at Chewelah Motel and RV Park.
Bring your fishing kit to Chewelah
Several creeks run through Chewelah, with lots of nearby lakes providing prime fishing opportunities. By the banks of Chewelah Creek, you'll most likely reel in brown and rainbow trout. A little north, toward Colville National Forest, and you can set your rod in the North Fork Chewelah Creek — you might catch eastern brook trout, too. While you're waiting for the fish to take the bait, the gorgeous forest brimming with soaring trees will provide you with much-needed peace of mind. The North and South Forks of Chewelah Creek eventually converge and empty into the Colville River, where you can go fishing for walleye, brown, and rainbow trout.
Chewelah is surrounded by plenty of lakes, ideal for more fishing trips. Waitts Lake boasts a 3-mile shoreline and almost 500 acres of surface, best for reeling in brown and rainbow trout. Other common catches here include largemouth bass, pumpkinseed sunfish, brown bullhead, and yellow perch. Even if you're down on your luck, the mountainous panoramas will nourish your spirit and help you rejuvenate. Meanwhile, wintertime visitors can try ice fishing at Waitts Lake.
Loon Lake, about 15 minutes from Chewelah, is one of the best places to catch kokanee. Other species in its waters are brown bullheads, bluegill, yellow perch, largemouth bass, tiger trout, green sunfish, and smallmouth bass. The area around the lake brims with wetlands and marshes, which attract waterfowl. Deer Lake is another nearby spot worth checking out for more species like black crappie, lake trout, yellow bullhead. You'll also catch brook trout, brown bullhead, green sunfish, kokanee, and yellow perch. Located north of Chewelah is the tiny, 1.3-acre Phillips Lake, where you'll primarily fish for eastern brook trout with wetland meadows as your backdrop.
Hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter
Hiking trails are abundant in Chewelah and its surrounding mountains. One popular hike is the path that leads to the summit of Quartzite Mountain. The out-and-back trail is only 1.7 miles long, and will reward you with expansive vistas of Chewelah and beyond for only a little effort — don't be fooled, though; the elevation gain is as high as 800 feet. Gold Hill Community Forest also offers multiple trails, like the 2.1-mile Easy Upsy Daisy and Lupine Loop. Taking an average of 30 minutes to complete, this path is shared by mountain bikers and equestrians. Better yet, follow the Easy Upsy Daisy, Pond Loop, and Ponderosa to verdant meadows and lush woodlands — and keep an eye out for deer! The 2.6-mile M.U.S.T Trail, Ponderosa, and Balsamroot Bomber is another loop with expansive mountain views and wildlife encounters.
As a year-round destination, Chewelah turns into a snowy playground during the winter. Vacationers flock to 49° North Mountain Resort to tackle the slopes and show off their skills. Whether you're into skiing or snowboarding, you can glide down Chewelah and Angel Peaks, which features a total of 90 marked trails. You can start out on easy runs and practice your way towards more difficult ones — seasoned riders can check out the double black diamond ski runs. With a vertical drop of 1,871 feet, winter sports aficionados will love shredding the gnar here.
Newbies, on the other hand, can sign up at the snowsports school to get comfortable with their skis and snowboards — the lessons cater to children, teenagers, and adults. Besides, just 1.5 hours away is America's second-best ski resort, Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, a Washington wonderland with winter magic.