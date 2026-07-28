Between Portland And Augusta Is An Underrated Maine City With Local Eats, Shops, And Lake Fun

New England is known quite broadly for its charming small towns, delicious cuisine, and beautiful scenery. As the largest state in the region but also the least densely populated, Maine is an ideal option for those who would prefer to avoid large crowds. There are several unsung towns and cities across the Pine Tree State that warrant being explored, and one such place is the quaint city of Auburn.

Established in 1869 as Maine's very first city, Auburn sits between Portland and Augusta, both of which are about 35 miles away. It's the state's fifth largest city and is home to a population of roughly 25,000 people. However, it manages to retain a cozy, small-town vibe thanks to its tight-knit community.

You can experience Auburn's vibrant spirit firsthand at the events the city holds throughout the year. Enjoy delicious seafood at the annual Auburn Lobster Festival, a beloved celebration in May that began as an April Fool's joke. Or devote three whole days to a summertime family excursion at the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival, an event in August that features food, a parade, and (naturally) balloons. These are just a few of many events you can find in Auburn, but besides festivals, the city also offers plenty of outdoor activities, specialty shopping, and quality dining.