Between Portland And Augusta Is An Underrated Maine City With Local Eats, Shops, And Lake Fun
New England is known quite broadly for its charming small towns, delicious cuisine, and beautiful scenery. As the largest state in the region but also the least densely populated, Maine is an ideal option for those who would prefer to avoid large crowds. There are several unsung towns and cities across the Pine Tree State that warrant being explored, and one such place is the quaint city of Auburn.
Established in 1869 as Maine's very first city, Auburn sits between Portland and Augusta, both of which are about 35 miles away. It's the state's fifth largest city and is home to a population of roughly 25,000 people. However, it manages to retain a cozy, small-town vibe thanks to its tight-knit community.
You can experience Auburn's vibrant spirit firsthand at the events the city holds throughout the year. Enjoy delicious seafood at the annual Auburn Lobster Festival, a beloved celebration in May that began as an April Fool's joke. Or devote three whole days to a summertime family excursion at the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival, an event in August that features food, a parade, and (naturally) balloons. These are just a few of many events you can find in Auburn, but besides festivals, the city also offers plenty of outdoor activities, specialty shopping, and quality dining.
There's plenty of shopping and dining to be had in Auburn, Maine
Auburn, Maine, not to be confused with the wildly underrated Alabama college city of the same name, is full of unique shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions that appeal to various tastes and interests. For antique collectors, visit Orphan Annie's Antiques. First opened in 1977, this shop has grown into a three-story haven full of unique vintage finds. Their impressive collection of antiques contains items from various time periods, with some items dating back as far as the colonial period. Further north, Lamey Wellehan Shoes serves as the community's shoe shopping staple, noted for their high-quality inventory and the warm, welcoming staff.
Art lovers can peruse works by local artists at the GreenWood Gallery of Maine, which highlights everything from sculpture to graphic design. Fans of plays and musicals can catch various live performances at the Lewiston-Auburn Community Little Theatre, one of the state's longest-running community theaters. And history enthusiasts will be pleased to check out the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor. It has several exhibits that detail the pasts of Auburn and its twin city, Lewiston, which is one of Maine's most underrated cities full of college town charm.
If exploring these attractions works up an appetite, the city's robust food scene has plenty to offer. Mac's Grill is one beloved local eatery where you can enjoy a hand-cut steak or a haddock filet in a cozy setting. For a charming bar with river views and occasional live music, head over to Gritty McDuffs Brew Pub. Time your visit right to enjoy one of their weekly events such as open mic nights or karaoke.
Outdoor recreation abounds in Auburn, Maine
In Auburn, much of the outdoor fun to be had lies in the city's two most prominent bodies of water: the Androscoggin River and Lake Auburn. Smallmouth bass and northern pike draw anglers to the banks of the Androscoggin. It also features the Great Falls, a strong waterfall that rushes through the very heart of Auburn. The Auburn Riverwalk offers compelling views of both the waterfall and the river. It also features what's called the "Storywalk," a collection of 16 display cases highlighting public art that gets swapped out on a monthly basis.
The sprawling Lake Auburn spans 2,260 acres, and it's close to the Lost Valley Ski Area, a haven for both skiing and snowboarding in the winter months. During the summer, the area's trail system welcomes both hikers and bikers. Activities such as swimming or boating on Lake Auburn are prohibited. However, there are several parks and trails that offer tranquil views of the water, as well as a chance to see some wildlife. One of the parks along the lake's eastern side, Lake Grove Park, is an ideal option for families as it features a playground, picnic tables, and pretty views of Lake Auburn.
Further from the lake is Mount Apatite Park. It spans 325 acres and houses about four miles of winding trails through dense woods. The park was once a hub for the mining of semiprecious stones, including tourmaline, quartz, and, of course, apatite. Just outside the city, you'll also find Range Pond State Park, a scenic lake escape and paddling paradise. Enjoy two miles of trails, a sandy beach, and a 290-acre lake for fishing.