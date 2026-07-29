Washington DC's Best Urban Gem Is A Vibrant Walkable Park With A Scenic Boardwalk, River Views, And Nearby Eats

Washington, D.C. is teeming with museums, historical neighborhoods, and iconic monuments. But did you know that Axios ranked it as the No. 1 city with the best public parks? With urban playgrounds like Yards Park, it's easy to see why. This modern gem boasts eye-catching water features and a multi-use boardwalk, with incredible views of the Anacostia River. More than that, the park is where everyone comes together for afternoon playtime, followed by dinner at the waterfront restaurants. Expect to see families with kids of all ages, furry friends, couples, photographers, and sightseers spending days and evenings here.

At almost 6 acres, Yards Park is an extension of the Yards neighborhood, one of D.C.'s trendy communities, situated along the Capital Riverfront. Since opening in 2010, the park has received accolades and awards for its striking architecture and for providing easy access to the riverfront. Along with its recognition, locals and visitors can't stop raving about Yards Park, some saying it's their favorite park in D.C. "One of the best local parks for waterfront views and wide open spaces," remarked a Google user.

Although there are a handful of places to park, including metered spots and garages, driving to Yards Park isn't the most ideal way to get there. The riverfront is a popular area, and parking spaces can be pricey and fill up quickly. Your alternative is to take the D.C. Metro to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station, and with two stops nearby, you can hop off the train and walk to the park in less than 10 minutes. Some visitors also opt for city buses or bikeshare, and boat owners can dock at the marina that sits right next to the park.