Washington DC's Best Urban Gem Is A Vibrant Walkable Park With A Scenic Boardwalk, River Views, And Nearby Eats
Washington, D.C. is teeming with museums, historical neighborhoods, and iconic monuments. But did you know that Axios ranked it as the No. 1 city with the best public parks? With urban playgrounds like Yards Park, it's easy to see why. This modern gem boasts eye-catching water features and a multi-use boardwalk, with incredible views of the Anacostia River. More than that, the park is where everyone comes together for afternoon playtime, followed by dinner at the waterfront restaurants. Expect to see families with kids of all ages, furry friends, couples, photographers, and sightseers spending days and evenings here.
At almost 6 acres, Yards Park is an extension of the Yards neighborhood, one of D.C.'s trendy communities, situated along the Capital Riverfront. Since opening in 2010, the park has received accolades and awards for its striking architecture and for providing easy access to the riverfront. Along with its recognition, locals and visitors can't stop raving about Yards Park, some saying it's their favorite park in D.C. "One of the best local parks for waterfront views and wide open spaces," remarked a Google user.
Although there are a handful of places to park, including metered spots and garages, driving to Yards Park isn't the most ideal way to get there. The riverfront is a popular area, and parking spaces can be pricey and fill up quickly. Your alternative is to take the D.C. Metro to the Navy Yard-Ballpark station, and with two stops nearby, you can hop off the train and walk to the park in less than 10 minutes. Some visitors also opt for city buses or bikeshare, and boat owners can dock at the marina that sits right next to the park.
Stroll along the Navy Yard Boardwalk Trail with views of the Anacostia River
After you visit the museums in Washington, D.C., dubbed the "Capital of Free Museums," Yards Park is a great change of pace. Here, you find multiple outdoor spaces, including grassy spots for picnics and a tubular pedestrian-friendly bridge with views of the park and surrounding waterways. One of the highlights of the park is the Navy Yard Boardwalk along the Anacostia River.
Don't expect the nature hike you find along the nearby Potomac Heritage Trail, a scenic trail that snakes through Washington, D.C. Instead, it's an easy path, with an AllTrails user commenting, "This is not really a hike, more like a nice walk." That said, this urban trail, although short, is quite photo-worthy, where visitors can stroll the wide breezy pathway while taking in expansive views of bridges, boats drifting on the water, and the skyline on the Capitol Riverfront. The trail is kid and dog friendly, and has sections that are accessible for families with strollers and wheelchair users.
Along the way, there are benches to take breaks, overlooks, and green spaces to sit and soak up the river views. Since the trail is part of the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, an 8-mile loop that winds along the river, visitors can extend this hike by making it their own. If time allows, you can walk over the Frederick Douglass Bridge and the 11th Street Bridge for different views of the riverfront. When you work up an appetite, stop by one of the waterfront restaurants for a bite to eat.
Admire the views while savoring delicious eats at the waterfront restaurants near Yards Park
One of the nice things about Yards Park is you can easily transition from day activities to nighttime fun. After you hike the trail, enjoy the picturesque waterway, and snap pictures by the Canal Basin, the large pool with swirling fountains and a plunging waterfall, settle in with dinner at a waterfront restaurant. There are several eateries near the park to choose from, serving everything from Mexican to Mediterranean to Caribbean to Asian flavors. However, if you want to savor views with your meal, Agua 301 might be the spot for you.
This vibrant Mexican restaurant is located just steps from the fountains inside Yards Park, so you don't need to go far. With its friendly staff, happy hour drink specials, bold flavors, and large windows boasting water views, it's no wonder this spot gets glowing reviews. Standout menu items include the pork belly tacos and the empanadas, with customers calling them their favorite in D.C. The patrons who come for the sangrias and the colorful happy hour drinks have left impressed. One commented, "Exceeded expectations. Great spot to grab a drink and relax on the river."
Couples can share sweet wine tasting moments at District Winery or indulge in Italian cuisine at Osteria Morini. Both restaurants offer pretty nighttime views of the illuminated riverfront scenes. If you need a more relaxed vibe, take the kids to Emmy Squared Pizza. Known for squared Detroit-style pizza, the restaurant also has burgers, chicken bites, and fries for the little ones. Adults can enjoy American fare with a cold beer, a glass of wine, or a cocktail. When you're ready to see more of the area, check out these secret spots in Washington, D.C. tourists often miss.