Knoxville's Easy Appalachian Day Trip Is A Kentucky Charmer Called 'Crater City' With A Cute Downtown And Hiking
When the mountains are calling, many people flock to the peaks of Appalachia, an East Coast mountain region with quaint, affordable towns and nature retreats. These mountains have a footprint of almost 2,000 miles, and there are a variety of communities where you can experience them. Each mountain town is special in its own way, but only one gets the bragging rights of lying within a meteor crater. That's Middlesboro, Kentucky, just an easy day trip from Knoxville, Tennessee.
At some point in the past 300 million years, a meteorite struck the Earth near Kentucky's portion of the Appalachian Mountains. The round crater that was created measures about three miles wide. In the late 1800s, that unique landscape became the town of Middlesboro, which earned it the nickname of "Crater City." Visitors can see a historical marker that shows it is a "Designated Geological Site" upon arrival. There's also a coffee shop in the cute downtown that pays honor to the crater through its name.
Middlesboro's charming small town has less than 9,000 residents, but visitors enjoy this Kentucky town, too. One of the things drawing in folks is Cumberland Gap National Historical Park – a tri-state national park that has camping and hiking trails. Tripadvisor lists it as the top attraction there. This redditor is a former resident and reminisced about her time in Middlesboro on r/Appalachia. "I have so many great photos of my kids and I hiking in those hills. It was so lush and enchanting and we totally took it for granted. Now we live out here on the plains and in all honesty nothing I've seen here even begins to compare. Anyone living there who isn't taking advantage of the beautiful hiking trails in the national park are missing out on something so special."
Hike these beautiful trails in Middlesboro, Kentucky
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has several hiking trails, but according to AllTrails, the most popular one in Middlesboro is the Tri-State Peak Trail. This 1.2-mile round-trip hike takes you hiking on an old road that dates back to the Civil War. There are some other little surprises along the way, as this reviewer shared. "We followed the recommendation from another hiker to take a right at the first fork to get a peek at a waterfall and it was definitely worth it."
The Skylight Cave Lewis Hollow Trail is another trail within the park that's highly rated. This 3.4-mile round-trip trail is steep, but does have its own reward for hikers — a cave with a natural skylight. If you go, bring a flashlight along so you can go in and explore it. You'll want to make sure you time your trip appropriately if you're hoping to go inside. While you can hike the trail all year, the cave is closed September through May.
Another popular spot to go hiking in Middlesboro is the Fort McCook Trail. It is a 1.6-mile round-trip hike that the National Park Service describes as moderate to strenuous. This reviewer shared some of the highlights of this hike, saying, "Don't miss the Cannon and Overlook right across from the trailhead, and this is 5/5 if you check out the Pinnacle at the top!" Although this hike is challenging, it connects to the Pinnacle Overlook Trail. There's a parking area at the Pinnacle Overlook trailhead, and you can take a simple five-minute hike to see the views. From that vantage point, you can see three states at one time — Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Stroll around the charming streets of downtown Middlesboro
Downtown Middlesboro is a charming area where you'll see buildings that date back to the 1800s. One of its highlights is the Bell County Historical Society Museum. This Tripadvisor reviewer called it "A fantastic museum," and added, "They have a fine museum collection, and their local history library selection was exquisite ... The museum is inside an old Carnegie Library and it has been very well restored. Two thumbs up!" Visitors and residents are also treated to free concerts each summer in downtown Middlesboro. The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series consists of 10 live performances that happen between July and September.
While the area's history and free entertainment are part of what makes Middlesboro a Kentucky charmer, the cute downtown area has local eateries and shops that further add to its captivating vibe. You can start your downtown stroll with a cup of Joe at Crater City Coffee Co. For a full meal, try Shades Cafe and Steak House, Yelp's top-ranked restaurant in Middlesboro. Just save room for dessert at Mimi's Sweet Treats. If you want to do some shopping, stop by Hello Beautiful Boutique and Tanning, which offers cute gifts and does custom embroidery. For a new outfits, check out local boutiques like Wildflour in Bloom and A. D. Campbell Co.
Those coming in for a visit can fly to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), Middlesboro's closest airport that is located on the outskirts of Knoxville. It's only about an hour and a half drive, which makes it an easy Knoxville day trip. You can also plan a little time to explore Knoxville before or after your trip to Middlesboro. You can visit some of the local attractions there, including these six secret spots in Knoxville, Tennessee that most tourists miss.