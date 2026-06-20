North Of Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Tri-State National Park With Camping And Hiking Trails

One of the best ways to experience Cumberland Gap National Historical Park is to hike along the roughly 85 miles of trails scattered throughout the area. These trails allow you to explore virtually every nook and cranny of the park, including some of the best vistas in the region. For example, there's the Pinnacle Overlook, where you can gaze out over the stunning town of Cumberland Gap, which features its own shops and delicious food. Another trail takes you to the historical iron furnace, which was built in 1819 and operated for decades, supplying the region with valuable metal. Finally, you can hike to the tri-state peak overlook, where you can stand in and view all three states at once, akin to the lookout point at Rock City, one of Georgia's most-visited attractions.

While you can hike around the park on your own, you can also register for two guided tours to learn more about the site's history. The first is the Hensley Settlement Tour, which costs $10 per person (at the time of this writing) and runs from mid-May through October. The settlement itself was established in 1903 and remains remarkably well-preserved today. The second is the Gap Cave Tour, which costs $8 per person and runs from May through August. The cave was even used during the Civil War, adding to its historical significance.

However, if you're really interested in Civil War history, you can explore the remains of various forts throughout the park, some of which still have cannons on display.