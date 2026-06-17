6 Secret Spots In Knoxville, Tennessee That Most Tourists Miss
The bustling Market Square, stunning gold-domed Tennessee Theatre, and sweeping views of the Great Smoky Mountains are just a few reasons visitors have had their eyes on Knoxville, Tennessee. The blend of city life and nature gives travelers and locals the best of both worlds — and many Americans have been relocating there to claim it as home. However, even with its ever-growing population, there are still many spots that only true residents know about and tourists miss.
From a glacial quarry swim spot to a Turkish market and a board game café, it's almost a crime to gatekeep these hidden gems from the rest of the world. Based on local Redditors' and travel bloggers' opinions — and cross-referencing popular sites like TripAdvisor to see what's not-so-hidden — we found six prime destinations in Knoxville that slip under the radar for those in town just for a few days. If only tourists knew about the Scruffy City's delicious corner store sandwich or its decorated arboretum, their visit wouldn't be a cookie-cutter itinerary — but one that only real Tennesseans approve of.
Fort Dickerson Park and Augusta Quarry
Instead of heading to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for its waterfalls, marvel at Augusta Quarry's jade-green water complemented by cliffside shrubbery. It's located in Fort Dickerson Park, just over the Tennessee River from Downtown Knoxville — a recreation space that was used to defend against Confederate forces in the 1860s.
Now, hikers and nature enthusiasts can find a peaceful turquoise escape along the Greenway that leads to open water, with optional trails for mountain bikers along the way. Here, it seems time stands still from centuries past, but its beauty has a way of pulling you right back into the present.
The Turkish Market & Deli
You can't enjoy a new destination without having food that lingers on your taste buds long after your stay. According to Redditors, you can't leave Knoxville without visiting the Turkish Market & Deli near West Town Way. One user put it simply: "I literally can't resist their kebab wraps. So fresh, so tasty." With nearly five stars on Google and reviews praising both the authenticity and the staff, the Turkish Market & Deli has earned its reputation. The menu includes doner kebabs, wraps, salads, and baklava.
Jazz On The Square
Everyone comes to Knoxville knowing about Market Square — it's Knoxville's historic heart, filled with shops and restaurants. But it's not the square that's been a highlight for travelers; rather, what happens there that makes it feel brand new. Every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m., the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra takes the stage in front of the mall. Locals bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a night of live entertainment, as speakers blare, filling the open space.
Red Panda Grocery
Another savory hotspot Tennesseans on Reddit rave about is Red Panda Grocery in the Old City. Yep — it's exactly what it sounds like: a grocery store. But don't let that fool you. This hole-in-the-wall bodega holds a special place in locals' hearts for one reason: the sandwiches. Regulars swear by the chopped cheese or mortadella, and the shelves packed with international snacks are worth a browse on the way out.
Good Times GameHouse
Good Times GameHouse is one of those unique finds that makes you wonder why more places don't have a similar concept. Board games, roleplaying games, and collectible cards line the walls for purchase, and guests gather around to play together. They host game release parties and championships, turning seasoned dungeon masters and first-time players into teammates. They also sell board game accessories, such as dice that come in a variety of colors. It's located just a 15-minute drive west of downtown.
Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum
The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is an enchanting wonderland of walking trails, flora, and trees. It sits on 44 acres of land, consisting of 18 display gardens and two community gardens. With 2 miles of trails, wind past 16 historic structures that give the whole place a storybook quality. A charming greenhouse and patio space are available to rent for special occasions. It's open daily and just a 10-minute drive east of downtown – and far quieter than its proximity to the city suggests.