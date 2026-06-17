6 Secret Spots In Knoxville, Tennessee That Most Tourists Miss

The bustling Market Square, stunning gold-domed Tennessee Theatre, and sweeping views of the Great Smoky Mountains are just a few reasons visitors have had their eyes on Knoxville, Tennessee. The blend of city life and nature gives travelers and locals the best of both worlds — and many Americans have been relocating there to claim it as home. However, even with its ever-growing population, there are still many spots that only true residents know about and tourists miss.

From a glacial quarry swim spot to a Turkish market and a board game café, it's almost a crime to gatekeep these hidden gems from the rest of the world. Based on local Redditors' and travel bloggers' opinions — and cross-referencing popular sites like TripAdvisor to see what's not-so-hidden — we found six prime destinations in Knoxville that slip under the radar for those in town just for a few days. If only tourists knew about the Scruffy City's delicious corner store sandwich or its decorated arboretum, their visit wouldn't be a cookie-cutter itinerary — but one that only real Tennesseans approve of.