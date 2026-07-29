Texas' Third Largest Inland Lake Dubbed The State's 'Newest Coast' Has Top-Notch Fishing Under 2 Hours From Dallas

When it comes to seaside pursuits in Texas, the Gulf Coast provides plenty of options. This 350-mile stretch of beaches and fishing towns boasts sunshine, soft sand, palm trees, and plenty of local seafood restaurants serving the ocean's fresh bounty. However, you don't have to make a trip to the Gulf to enjoy the water in Texas, as the Lone Star State is also home to an array of rivers and lakes ripe for exploration and recreation, including Richland-Chambers Reservoir.

Situated just an hour and a half south of Dallas, this massive man-made lake was created by a dam on Richland Creek and Chambers Creek, two tributaries of the Trinity River. While construction began in 1982, the reservoir wasn't filled up until 1989, and it now occupies some 41,356 acres, making it the third-largest inland reservoir by surface area in the state. Boasting an impressive 330 miles of shoreline, Richland-Chambers Reservoir is sometimes referred to as "Texas' Newest Coast," and it offers loads of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including swimming, boating, jet skiing, and fishing.

"A beautiful place to spend your weekend or vacation!" raved one recent visitor on Google. "[C]razy full of fish," remarked another, while one more wrote, "One of the biggest lakes in TX. Great fishing... A hidden gem."