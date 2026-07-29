Texas' Third Largest Inland Lake Dubbed The State's 'Newest Coast' Has Top-Notch Fishing Under 2 Hours From Dallas
When it comes to seaside pursuits in Texas, the Gulf Coast provides plenty of options. This 350-mile stretch of beaches and fishing towns boasts sunshine, soft sand, palm trees, and plenty of local seafood restaurants serving the ocean's fresh bounty. However, you don't have to make a trip to the Gulf to enjoy the water in Texas, as the Lone Star State is also home to an array of rivers and lakes ripe for exploration and recreation, including Richland-Chambers Reservoir.
Situated just an hour and a half south of Dallas, this massive man-made lake was created by a dam on Richland Creek and Chambers Creek, two tributaries of the Trinity River. While construction began in 1982, the reservoir wasn't filled up until 1989, and it now occupies some 41,356 acres, making it the third-largest inland reservoir by surface area in the state. Boasting an impressive 330 miles of shoreline, Richland-Chambers Reservoir is sometimes referred to as "Texas' Newest Coast," and it offers loads of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including swimming, boating, jet skiing, and fishing.
"A beautiful place to spend your weekend or vacation!" raved one recent visitor on Google. "[C]razy full of fish," remarked another, while one more wrote, "One of the biggest lakes in TX. Great fishing... A hidden gem."
Cast a line for a lunker at Richland-Chambers Reservoir
Angling is a big deal in Texas, as seen at some of the state's best lakes for sunny shores, smooth waters, and fishing. Richland-Chambers Reservoir is no exception. The waters of this vast inland lake are home to a variety of species, including crappie, white bass, hybrid stripers, largemouth bass, and some massive blue catfish. "[C]ame back with 35 crappie along with 9 cats," reported one happy angler on the Richland Chambers Fishing Reports group on Facebook. Another fisher boasted, "Crappie fishing was great this morning... We slammed the crappie and made it back before the sun started beating us up."
This is a big lake, so a boat is a must for covering as much ground as possible. As for improving your odds of catching specific fish, the Texas Parks and Wildlife website has plenty of useful tips. For example, when targeting white and hybrid striped bass, your best bet is to fish between the 287 bridge and the dam. These prized fish can be caught with heavy jigs, slabs, and live shad, and previous anglers have found success at depths of 28 to 32 feet.
For crappie, try venturing over to the Richland and Chambers Creek arms. As for depth and bait, the fishers above (who reeled in an impressive 35 crappie) used minnows in 10 to 22 feet of water. Largemouth bass are found around underwater structures, while catfish hold all through the lake and can be enticed to bite with things like worms, cut bait, and chicken livers.
Sleep and eat well at Richland-Chambers Reservoir
Though the lake makes an easy day trip from Dallas, you may want to stay the night to get the full experience. Luckily, you'll find plenty of accommodations along the lakeshore, including Fisherman's Cove Lodge, which features furnished cabins, amenities such as horseshoe pits and kayak rentals, along with guided fishing trips. "The family that runs this place are Salt Of The Earth folks," wrote one recent customer on Google. "Everything about the cabin, hot breakfast, fishing dock, and guided fishing for hybrids was top notch." For something more upscale, The Chrestos Cottages offers seven luxury cottages on 800 feet of lakefront that one reviewer on Google described as "Awesome tiny homes."
Situated just a stone's throw west of the lake is the town of Corsicana, which is not just home to essential shops, but also several top-notch eateries. For expertly smoked meats, try K & K Bar-B-Que, which will scratch your itch for brisket, ribs, burnt ends, and more. "The barbecue was exceptional," gushed this customer on Google, with another proclaiming the food "insanely good." Old Mexican Inn Restaurant and Cantina is also a top choice. This family-run joint has been serving essential Tex-Mex since 1941, so make sure to stop in for some old-school enchiladas, tacos, and fajitas — not to mention cold beer and margaritas. "Multiple Tex-Mex options to pick from in this town and Old Mexican Inn was always crowded when I drove by," wrote one customer on Tripadvisor. "Good food at fair prices and great prices on beers on tap at dinner."
If you're spending time in Dallas, check out Deep Ellum, a walkable entertainment district with a deep history of diversity, or escape the crowds at nearby Waxahachie, with its enchanting past and lively downtown.