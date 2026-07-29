Nebraska's Lake Park With Sporty Appeal Is An Urban Gem In Omaha With A Fishing Dock And Trails

There are countless ways that government leaders can respond to a natural disaster. One Nebraska city took a positive approach after a devastating flood. Omaha chose to create a reservoir and turn the land around into a public park. The result was Zorinsky Lake Park, a veritable outdoor playground where you can fish, hike, or play your favorite sport.

In the 1960s, there was widespread flooding along the Papillion Creek, a tributary of the long Missouri River. It resulted in numerous deaths and extensive property damage in West Omaha. Initially, Omaha, led by Mayor Edward Zorinsky at the time, erected the Papillion Creek Dam to protect the area. The project could have stopped there, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expanded it. As the Nebraska Independent notes, a reservoir was created in the 1980s, and the dam's structure was removed, with a park opening to the public in 1993. Both the man-made lake and the surrounding public park were named after the spearheading Omaha mayor, who went on to become a U.S. Senator for Nebraska before his death in 1987.

Zorinsky Lake, which covers 255 acres, has a fishing dock and a boat ramp to access the water with boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. The park borders the water, encompassing an additional 770 acres. Most of it is open for recreation with playgrounds, picnic areas, and trails throughout, although 190 acres are set aside as a wildlife sanctuary. It's a sporty spot, with playing fields for baseball, football, and soccer, and it attracts lots of joggers and hikers. The park also has some of the only native tall grass prairies left in eastern Nebraska. Omaha, which is already a Midwestern mecca for indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails, gained an urban treasure with this project.