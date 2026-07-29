Nebraska's Lake Park With Sporty Appeal Is An Urban Gem In Omaha With A Fishing Dock And Trails
There are countless ways that government leaders can respond to a natural disaster. One Nebraska city took a positive approach after a devastating flood. Omaha chose to create a reservoir and turn the land around into a public park. The result was Zorinsky Lake Park, a veritable outdoor playground where you can fish, hike, or play your favorite sport.
In the 1960s, there was widespread flooding along the Papillion Creek, a tributary of the long Missouri River. It resulted in numerous deaths and extensive property damage in West Omaha. Initially, Omaha, led by Mayor Edward Zorinsky at the time, erected the Papillion Creek Dam to protect the area. The project could have stopped there, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expanded it. As the Nebraska Independent notes, a reservoir was created in the 1980s, and the dam's structure was removed, with a park opening to the public in 1993. Both the man-made lake and the surrounding public park were named after the spearheading Omaha mayor, who went on to become a U.S. Senator for Nebraska before his death in 1987.
Zorinsky Lake, which covers 255 acres, has a fishing dock and a boat ramp to access the water with boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. The park borders the water, encompassing an additional 770 acres. Most of it is open for recreation with playgrounds, picnic areas, and trails throughout, although 190 acres are set aside as a wildlife sanctuary. It's a sporty spot, with playing fields for baseball, football, and soccer, and it attracts lots of joggers and hikers. The park also has some of the only native tall grass prairies left in eastern Nebraska. Omaha, which is already a Midwestern mecca for indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails, gained an urban treasure with this project.
Go fishing and hiking in Zorinsky Lake Park
When you arrive at Zorinsky Lake Park, the first thing you'll notice, of course, is the lake. It's the park's centerpiece and the basis of many activities, although swimming is not permitted. Near the southeastern corner, you'll find the boat ramp and fishing pier, which is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The long, wooden dock, which is wheelchair accessible, was built atop the water. You might catch a channel catfish or redear sunfish out here; the lake is also home to bluegill, carp, crappie, walleye, and largemouth bass, according to Outdoor Nebraska. Just remember that to go fishing, anyone 16 or older will need a Nebraska fishing permit.
Just steps from the dock, you'll meet the Zorinsky Lake Trail Full Loop. This easy, 6.8-mile trail circles the lake, as well as the wetlands around Boxelder Creek, though it can be broken into smaller sections. One Google reviewer wrote, "Zorinsky Lake Park is one of the best spots in Omaha to relax and reconnect with nature. The walking and biking trails are well-maintained and offer beautiful views of the lake." Be sure to keep an eye out for everything from ducks and plovers to bullfrogs and turtles along the way.
To reach Zorinsky Lake Park, you can fly to Omaha's airport, Eppley Airfield (OMA), where nonstop flights from all around the country land. Omaha is also a stop along Amtrak's expansive California Zephyr line, which connects Chicago with Emeryville, California. The full trip is a cross-country marvel through seven scenic states. While exploring the largest city in the Cornhusker State, be sure to visit the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, since USA Today crowned it the best United States zoo of 2026.