Nestled Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is A Scenic State Forest With Lake Views, Trails, And Camping

The New Jersey-Pennsylvania border is filled with visit-worthy attractions that range from big cities and famous beaches to culinary experiences and cultural landmarks, but what makes the region such a well-rounded destination is its unrestricted nature access. While so many people flock to the well-known hotspots, one beautiful park is still flying under the radar, especially among those unfamiliar with the area. Wharton State Forest spans over 124,000 acres, nabbing the title of "the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey State Park System," per the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Water lovers will be happy to learn the area is covered with streams, lakes, and rivers, which not only add to the landscape's beauty but also offer plenty of boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities. There's even a swim beach on-site.

The trail network is impressive, too. There are dozens of pathways scattered around the park suited to different experience levels. Here, visitors have the chance to hike, run, and mountain bike knowing that the trails are properly marked, clean, and maintained. Those who want to make the most out of their Wharton State Forest getaway can take advantage of the various campsites available, which range from primitive to trailer-friendly. There are even some cabins available for those who prioritize comfort.

Despite its quiet, peaceful atmosphere, Wharton State Forest is a well-connected gem that's easy to reach. The park is nestled between Philadelphia (26 miles northwest) and the Jersey Shore (roughly the same distance northeast), but because it's so far out of the way, public transportation options aren't that popular or readily available, making driving the most convenient travel option. That's why fliers, usually coming from Philadelphia International Airport or Atlantic City International Airport, might want to consider getting a rental.