Nestled Between Philly And The Jersey Shore Is A Scenic State Forest With Lake Views, Trails, And Camping
The New Jersey-Pennsylvania border is filled with visit-worthy attractions that range from big cities and famous beaches to culinary experiences and cultural landmarks, but what makes the region such a well-rounded destination is its unrestricted nature access. While so many people flock to the well-known hotspots, one beautiful park is still flying under the radar, especially among those unfamiliar with the area. Wharton State Forest spans over 124,000 acres, nabbing the title of "the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey State Park System," per the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Water lovers will be happy to learn the area is covered with streams, lakes, and rivers, which not only add to the landscape's beauty but also offer plenty of boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities. There's even a swim beach on-site.
The trail network is impressive, too. There are dozens of pathways scattered around the park suited to different experience levels. Here, visitors have the chance to hike, run, and mountain bike knowing that the trails are properly marked, clean, and maintained. Those who want to make the most out of their Wharton State Forest getaway can take advantage of the various campsites available, which range from primitive to trailer-friendly. There are even some cabins available for those who prioritize comfort.
Despite its quiet, peaceful atmosphere, Wharton State Forest is a well-connected gem that's easy to reach. The park is nestled between Philadelphia (26 miles northwest) and the Jersey Shore (roughly the same distance northeast), but because it's so far out of the way, public transportation options aren't that popular or readily available, making driving the most convenient travel option. That's why fliers, usually coming from Philadelphia International Airport or Atlantic City International Airport, might want to consider getting a rental.
Take in lake views and activities at Wharton State Forest
New Jersey, often called the "armpit of America," is surprisingly one of the top states for land dedicated to parks, and Wharton State Forest is among the standout attractions of its kind. While the park is home to numerous bodies of water, one of its most defining (and picturesque) features is Atsion Lake, which spans 100 acres and draws visitors to the area's northwest corner. Visitors describe a beautiful landscape and clean, clear water. This is a prime canoeing, kayaking, and boating area equipped with a launch ramp and a vessel rental place, with the rec area boasting picnic tables and accessible playgrounds. Anglers and fishers might want to keep an eye out for local trout, bass, sunfish, and pickerel.
Atsion Lake is also one of the best places in Wharton State Forest to find swimming beaches, though these mainly operate seasonally. Always stick to only the designated, lifeguard-equipped swimming areas, because the lake is one the most snake-infested water bodies in New Jersey. On a more positive note, the views of the surrounding flora and fauna (plus passing vessels) are painted as "spectacular" by Pinelands Adventures.
While there's an impressive selection of rivers scattered around the forest, too, Mullica is among the most impressive, providing visitors with abundant kayaking and canoeing opportunities. The water can be a bit cold and dark, but those looking to fish might appreciate the river's supply of largemouth bass, white catfish, white perch, and chain pickerel. Other nearby rivers where you can partake in waterfront activities include Batsto, Oswego, and Wading.
Hiking and camping opportunities in Wharton State Forest
Philadelphia might be home to a lush, park-filled neighborhood with scenic trails, but for those who want to explore the region's truly untouched side and get even farther away from the big city noise, a peaceful haven like Wharton State Forest has a bit of an edge. One of the best ways to clear your head and get in touch with the local nature is to explore the park's trail network, which spans over 145 miles.
Wharton State Forest has 77 marked hiking pathways, though you'll get opportunities for cross-country skiing, horseback riding, and mountain biking as well. Batona and Sandy Ridge-Tulpehocken are among the longest trails, measuring 28 and 18 miles, respectively. Both are moderate in difficulty, with the former taking you through the historic Batsto Village that dates back to the 1700s, and the latter offering scenic views of several water bodies.
Because there's so much nature to take in here, it might be worth staying overnight at one of the campsites. Atsion's is the biggest, featuring facilities with picnic tables, fire rings, showers, and flush toilets. If tent camping isn't for you, the area offers nine cabins with beds, kitchens, and more, though you'll want to reserve them beforehand. On the other hand, there's a mix of 30-something tent and trailer sites around Godfrey Bridge, while primitive options are also available near Goshen Pond, Bodine Field, Batona, and Hawkins Bridge.