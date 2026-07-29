Between Toronto And Barrie Is A Charming Ontario Town With Tasty Eats And Outdoor Fun
For a small-town vibe, head to Bradford West Gwillimbury, just 36 miles north of Toronto, where the pace is very much connected to its rural surroundings. Local farm stores provide fresh produce for the great array of restaurants in town, or those of us dreaming of picnics out in the wilds of nature can mosey north to the town's Scanlon Creek conservation area. Some spots, like Bradford Asparagus Farm, even invite you to pick your own.
Formerly known as just Bradford, the town's history stretches back to the 1850s with a strong farming legacy; the nearby Holland Marsh is known as "The Heart of Canada's Vegetable Industry," and the production of vegetables, especially carrots, helped shape the town's identity. Today, Bradford West Gwillimbury still has the kind of small-town atmosphere where neighbors know each other, community events bring people together, and farming is often a part of life. A fun example of this spirit is the Bradford Carrot Fest, which takes place every August and celebrates the area's roots with live music, food, parades and, of course, plenty of carrots.
Bradford West Gwillimbury (or BWG as it is sometimes referred to) is also close to the southern shore of Lake Simcoe, which, granted, isn't one of North America's stunning Great Lakes, but waterside activities like boating and fishing are within easy reach. BWG is well connected by Highway 400 and GO Transit's Barrie Line — Bradford GO is in the town center, making travel from Toronto, Barrie, or across the Greater Toronto Area nice and easy.
Global eats are plentiful in BWG
Bradford West Gwillimbury may be known for its farming, but its food scene is packed with global eats that stretch far beyond Ontario. A walk through downtown reveals restaurants serving flavors from around the world, giving locals and visitors plenty of choice without leaving town. For Mexican food, La Mexicanada Bradford has become a local favorite. Guests return for the enchiladas and tacos, with one Google reviewer saying the Birria tacos are as fantastic as any you'd find in San Diego. Just a block along Holland Street, Hay Caramba! is also loved for its authentic vibe and menu, with the churros getting a lot of love.
Italian cooking also has a place in town. Brick 'N' Fire serves wood-fired pizza, seafood, and pasta. The fried calamari is the starter to order, with one Google reviewer saying "it's as good as any in Barcelona" — not Italy but capturing the European dream nonetheless. For Greek flavors, Nostimo Greek Souvlaki draws in hungry customers for its generous chicken souvlaki and gyro wraps.
Asian cuisine is well represented at Bangkok Saigon Noodle; it's a no-frills joint, but the pad Thai and Pho receive frequent praise, with one local writing on Google that they "love their pho and swear by it," while also commending the affordability of this diner. Indian food fans, never fear; Golden Taste of Asia has you covered with their authentic South Indian menu of dosas and idli, as well as curries, making it another popular stop. All these places are along Holland Street, so it's easy to pop in and check them out before deciding where to dine.
Outdoor fun in Bradford West Gwillimbury
Bradford West Gwillimbury sits in Simcoe County, between fields, forests, wetlands, and conservation areas, so it's a top base for heading out into nearby nature. The BWG area has walking trails galore, with several easy walks near the town. One of the best places to start is Scanlon Creek Conservation Area, which is great for bird watching. The Kingfisher Trail is an easy 2-mile loop that weaves through forested paths, creeks, and waterside stops. It's a pretty idyllic walk, but pack bug spray. Always pack bug spray. For a longer outing, the Scanlon Creek Outer Loop is just shy of 4 miles of forests, wetlands, and meadows, with views across the aforementioned Holland Marsh.
Lake Simcoe's beautiful beaches and boardwalk fun make it a great spot for outdoor activities close to Bradford West Gwillimbury. While the lake is within the boundaries of BWG, the nearest companies to take you out onto the lake are in Keswick, a 25-minute drive away from downtown. It's worth the drive, particularly in summer, when you can paddle, swim, fish and explore the shoreline. For rentals, check out C.W. Marine & Powersports for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and fishing boats, or for an exhilarating afternoon, try jet skiing or a pontoon day with Simcoe Wake Sports. Local guides like Fish On Ice Fishing Guides are the guys to call for anglers. So whether you want adventure on the water or a quiet afternoon fishing, Lake Simcoe is a great place to head from spring through fall. And if you love the lakeside life, why not couple it with a stop in Bloomfield, Canada's underrated Lake Ontario village?