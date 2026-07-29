Between Toronto And Barrie Is A Charming Ontario Town With Tasty Eats And Outdoor Fun

For a small-town vibe, head to Bradford West Gwillimbury, just 36 miles north of Toronto, where the pace is very much connected to its rural surroundings. Local farm stores provide fresh produce for the great array of restaurants in town, or those of us dreaming of picnics out in the wilds of nature can mosey north to the town's Scanlon Creek conservation area. Some spots, like Bradford Asparagus Farm, even invite you to pick your own.

Formerly known as just Bradford, the town's history stretches back to the 1850s with a strong farming legacy; the nearby Holland Marsh is known as "The Heart of Canada's Vegetable Industry," and the production of vegetables, especially carrots, helped shape the town's identity. Today, Bradford West Gwillimbury still has the kind of small-town atmosphere where neighbors know each other, community events bring people together, and farming is often a part of life. A fun example of this spirit is the Bradford Carrot Fest, which takes place every August and celebrates the area's roots with live music, food, parades and, of course, plenty of carrots.

Bradford West Gwillimbury (or BWG as it is sometimes referred to) is also close to the southern shore of Lake Simcoe, which, granted, isn't one of North America's stunning Great Lakes, but waterside activities like boating and fishing are within easy reach. BWG is well connected by Highway 400 and GO Transit's Barrie Line — Bradford GO is in the town center, making travel from Toronto, Barrie, or across the Greater Toronto Area nice and easy.