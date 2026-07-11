8 Once-Thriving Mining Towns That Are Now Abandoned Beauties

So, you want to see a bona fide mining ghost town, right? You're in luck, for this guide runs through a selection of the most atmospheric, enthralling abandoned beauties in the United States. There are quite a few to pick from in the stars and stripes; the website Geotab even compiled a list of nearly 4,000 examples of abandoned places across the country. Needless to say, there's plenty of choice.

Among them, alongside deserted Great Plains farmsteads and long-lost Texan ranches, are countless examples of boom-and-bust settlements in the old mining frontiers of the Rockies and the West. Some are truly soul-stirring locations, complete with weathered honky-tonk saloons where you can imagine the miners once danced, crooked cabins where the miners once lived, and even the eerie remains of the mines themselves.

To select this list, we picked a few favorite ghost towns from our travels, and then consulted a mix of leading travel and culture publications to identify a handful of other abandoned mining settlements that are worthy of your attention. The result? A hodgepodge of places where you can tread in the footsteps of prospectors from long ago, get a glimpse of life from yesteryear, and feel the pulse of America's rich mining past.