Forget Florida's Crowded Beaches, This California Surf Town Is Surging In 2026
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According to Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com's "Unpack '26 Summer: The Trends in Travel" report, more travelers are choosing to travel within the United States than traveling abroad. From February through the end of April 2026, traveling within the States was heavily talked about on social media, with a steep 77% increase compared to the same period the year before. Santa Cruz, California, made the list for summer getaways, drawing visitors' interest due to the city's surfing scene and historic boardwalk.
Sure, Florida has surf towns, too. But Santa Cruz is the buzzing beach town where surfing first came to America's mainland, and its quintessential California charm is nothing new. Visitors have been flocking to the seaside town for generations. It's been a popular vacation spot since the latter half of the 19th century, when bathhouses were first developed and later when the boardwalk opened in 1907. Today, it's still considered home to one of the world's best seaside parks. Add in the city's surfing history, a surfing museum, and popular surfing spots for both beginners and experienced surfers, and it continues to be a popular sought-after summer destination to this day.
To reach the surf city, the nearest major hub is the San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), which is 33 miles from downtown Santa Cruz. From there, ride-share apps and rental cars are your fastest option to reach the city and ride some waves. From late May to early September, hop on the Santa Cruzer shuttle on weekends and holidays from downtown to the boardwalk area for $1 per ride. From the boardwalk, you can walk or rent an e-bike and head along the coast towards the lighthouse, passing by epic surf spots along scenic West Cliff Drive.
Catch some waves and explore Santa Cruz's boardwalk
Santa Cruz earned a spot on Expedia's 2026 Destinations of the Summer list after searches for accommodations on the travel booking website rose by 65% between May 22 and August 31, 2026, compared with the same data from 2025. Overall, Expedia Group users' searches for beaches in both California and Florida increased 50%. However, Santa Cruz received Expedia's Smart Travel Health Check recognition, which set it apart from the Florida seaside towns mentioned in the report. The city was recognized for its sustainability efforts, among other factors, without the overtourism often found in many popular destinations.
For first-time visitors, take a local's advice for Santa Cruz's most beautiful places to surf and watch surfers. Topping that list is Cowell Beach, which is great for beginner surfers. Not only does it have smaller, more manageable waves for novices, but it's also a common location to take surfing lessons. Surf School Santa Cruz is a popular option for learning how to surf. They offer group and one-on-one classes, where they will teach you the basics before heading out into the waves. Another spot that's more suitable for advanced surfers is Steamer Lane. You can admire the pros from the bluff above, and then check out the Surfing Museum located inside the lighthouse.
In addition to surfing, the other top attraction is the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. It's free to enter, but the amusement park will tempt you once you see its assortment of rides, arcade games, and even food vendors that cost extra. Here, you'll find everything from miniature golf to gentle children's rides and adrenaline-pumping classics like the wooden Giant Dipper roller coaster, which has been a Santa Cruz icon since the 1920s.