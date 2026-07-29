Forget Florida's Crowded Beaches, This California Surf Town Is Surging In 2026

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According to Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com's "Unpack '26 Summer: The Trends in Travel" report, more travelers are choosing to travel within the United States than traveling abroad. From February through the end of April 2026, traveling within the States was heavily talked about on social media, with a steep 77% increase compared to the same period the year before. Santa Cruz, California, made the list for summer getaways, drawing visitors' interest due to the city's surfing scene and historic boardwalk.

Sure, Florida has surf towns, too. But Santa Cruz is the buzzing beach town where surfing first came to America's mainland, and its quintessential California charm is nothing new. Visitors have been flocking to the seaside town for generations. It's been a popular vacation spot since the latter half of the 19th century, when bathhouses were first developed and later when the boardwalk opened in 1907. Today, it's still considered home to one of the world's best seaside parks. Add in the city's surfing history, a surfing museum, and popular surfing spots for both beginners and experienced surfers, and it continues to be a popular sought-after summer destination to this day.

To reach the surf city, the nearest major hub is the San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), which is 33 miles from downtown Santa Cruz. From there, ride-share apps and rental cars are your fastest option to reach the city and ride some waves. From late May to early September, hop on the Santa Cruzer shuttle on weekends and holidays from downtown to the boardwalk area for $1 per ride. From the boardwalk, you can walk or rent an e-bike and head along the coast towards the lighthouse, passing by epic surf spots along scenic West Cliff Drive.