Santa Cruz's 5 Most Beautiful Places To Surf And Watch Surfers, According To A Local

While Huntington Beach might have claimed the title "Surf City USA," Santa Cruz, California, doesn't need a moniker to be recognized as one of the best surf destinations in the country. From the prestigious O'Neill Cold Water Classic to the city's heritage as the first place surfing was introduced in the continental U.S., surfing and love for the ocean run deep in Santa Cruz culture.

As a Santa Cruz native, I grew up around the city's surf spots, heading to the beaches in the evenings after my family's oddities shop, Alphabet Soup, closed. While I'm far from an expert surfer, I know where to find the best waves — both for watching and surfing. Where my own experience proved insufficient, I turned to local surfers for background information. I also found surf forecasters like Surfline and community forums like Reddit's r/surfing useful for comparing my experiences with those of the general public. For this ranking, I considered surf spots across the City of Santa Cruz, or near enough that to exclude them would eliminate breaks synonymous with the city. In addition, each spot balances scenic beauty on the shores for spectators with favorable surfing conditions in the waters.

Before jumping in, it's important to note that localism runs deep in the Santa Cruz surf scene, and newbies and out-of-towners can't expect to sweep in and do whatever they want. However, if you can respect the local culture, Santa Cruz offers unparalleled surf set against a backdrop of the Monterey Bay and the greater Pacific Ocean.