Santa Cruz's 5 Most Beautiful Places To Surf And Watch Surfers, According To A Local
While Huntington Beach might have claimed the title "Surf City USA," Santa Cruz, California, doesn't need a moniker to be recognized as one of the best surf destinations in the country. From the prestigious O'Neill Cold Water Classic to the city's heritage as the first place surfing was introduced in the continental U.S., surfing and love for the ocean run deep in Santa Cruz culture.
As a Santa Cruz native, I grew up around the city's surf spots, heading to the beaches in the evenings after my family's oddities shop, Alphabet Soup, closed. While I'm far from an expert surfer, I know where to find the best waves — both for watching and surfing. Where my own experience proved insufficient, I turned to local surfers for background information. I also found surf forecasters like Surfline and community forums like Reddit's r/surfing useful for comparing my experiences with those of the general public. For this ranking, I considered surf spots across the City of Santa Cruz, or near enough that to exclude them would eliminate breaks synonymous with the city. In addition, each spot balances scenic beauty on the shores for spectators with favorable surfing conditions in the waters.
Before jumping in, it's important to note that localism runs deep in the Santa Cruz surf scene, and newbies and out-of-towners can't expect to sweep in and do whatever they want. However, if you can respect the local culture, Santa Cruz offers unparalleled surf set against a backdrop of the Monterey Bay and the greater Pacific Ocean.
Steamer Lane
By far the most famous surf spot in Santa Cruz, Steamer Lane, aka The Lane, has attracted the most talented surfers from around the world for decades. Even to the untrained eye, the powerful waves seem to dare surfers to buckle up for the ride. Home to a tiny surfing museum, Lighthouse Point is Santa Cruz's prettiest sunset spot. This is also where I send visitors to watch surfers because the views don't get better. The clifftop park sticks out into the ocean, allowing spectators to get much closer to the surfers than is possible at other locations.
Situated along West Cliff Drive, the area boasts views of the Santa Cruz Wharf and some of the most desirable oceanfront houses in the county. But, make no mistake, this is an expert-level surf spot. The longest-running surf contest in the U.S., the O'Neill Cold Water Classic, has called Steamer Lane home since 1987, and many other competitions take place at The Lane throughout the year. Here, strong, consistent waves break to the right — like they do at most surf spots across Santa Cruz — with late fall through the end of winter bringing the best conditions. As can be expected from a world-class surfing destination, the line-up can get extremely crowded and competitive.
A note about safety for surfer spotters: Do not cross the railing. Far too often, news articles feature stories of unsuspecting visitors swept out to sea by sneaker waves. Even areas that look dry can become inundated by water when a set of waves rolls in.
Cowell Beach
If you've never surfed in your life, Cowell Beach, aka Cowell's, is a safe place to learn or watch others attempt the waves. Situated to the west of the Santa Cruz Wharf, Cowell's lies steps from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The powerful energy that powers Steamer Lane has mellowed by the time it reaches Cowell's, creating long, gentle waves that break ever so slowly. In addition, other surfers know you're here to learn, and the vibe is beginner-friendly.
Surf School Santa Cruz offers private and group lessons at Cowell's. Earning 4.9 stars on Google Reviews (with over 250 contributions), the school is known for its patient coaches who not only teach the mechanics of surfing but also help students feel confident in the water. You can also rent boards from the Club Ed trailer parked at the beach.
From the beach's soft sand, visitors can enjoy views of the wharf, boats bobbing in the water, and usually a few curious sea lions or pelicans. This is where I take out-of-town guests who want to explore the boardwalk, lounge on the beach, and try surfing all in one day. However, for the best view of the surfers, you'll want to walk up West Cliff Drive, past the Dream Inn. This part of West Cliff showcases the wharf and boardwalk from the clifftop's high vantage point. You can watch surfers catch waves, but don't expect the athleticism you'll find at Steamer Lane.
Pleasure Point
Known as "The Jewel of Santa Cruz," Pleasure Point attracts surfers of all kinds, from "groms" (beginners) to experts and salty old timers who look like they live in the Monterey Bay. Technically speaking, Pleasure Point lies outside city limits, but, for locals like me, it's just on the East Side and very much part of Santa Cruz.
Pleasure Point has several prominent peaks, including First Peak, Second Peak, and Jack's. The Hook can also be found at the very end of Pleasure Point. Named after the creator of the wetsuit, Jack O'Neill, Jack's is a beginner-friendly spot where I learned to surf when I was a kid. First Peak is an experts-only zone, while Second Peak forms a long wave that unfolds along the coast without losing its shape — the best place to watch longboarders from the cliffs.
For surfer spotters, the specific breaks are less important than the beauty of East Cliff Drive. Like West Cliff Drive, East Cliff Drive is a clifftop road that follows the coastline. The sidewalk offers direct views of the surfers, and there are several grassy areas and parks where you can take a break. One of my favorite vantage points is a tiny patch of dusty cliff known as East Cliff Drive County Parkway on Google Maps. On a good day, the waves ripple across the water one after the other, and you can see the longboards close to shore. Further up the road, make a stop at The Point Market for huge breakfast burritos with ocean views.
Natural Bridges
If you follow West Cliff Drive past Steamer Lane and continue snaking along the coastline, eventually you'll meet Natural Bridges State Beach. Full disclosure: I've never surfed here. It's like New Yorkers who haven't visited the Statue of Liberty — you know it's there, but you just haven't made the time. However, when I asked other area surfers to recommend their top spots within the city limits (that's the catch), Natural Bridges popped up over and over.
Famed for its sandstone arch (once plural, now singular), Natural Bridges isn't nearly as consistent as Steamer Lane or Pleasure Point, but it's usually not too crowded. When the conditions are just right, a west swell breaks over the reef, creating powerful waves that aren't for the faint of heart. Only consider getting in the water if you're an advanced surfer because the peak is often very close to the reef.
For spectators, Natural Bridges doesn't provide a super-up-close vantage point to see the surfers (and there often aren't many in the water), but the scenery is worth a visit anyway. At low tide, you can walk to tidepools just past the sandy expanse of beach. These tiny worlds are rich with hermit crabs, sea stars, green sea anemones, and even sea slugs. Natural Bridges is also one of Santa Cruz's under-the-radar spots to visit in winter when around 150,000 monarch butterflies descend upon the park. These orange and black butterflies cluster on the blade-like leaves of eucalyptus trees in a protected grove only a few minutes from the beach.
Mitchell's Cove
Situated between Steamer Lane and Natural Bridges, Mitchell's Cove showcases the beauty of West Cliff Drive from a different perspective. Instead of overlooking the Santa Cruz Wharf and Monterey Bay, Mitchell's Cove gazes out across the Pacific Ocean. While Steamer Lane is generally wild (even as a spectator, you'll get a dose of sea spray in your nose), Mitchell's Cove features a small, sandy beach surrounded by rocky cliffs.
In terms of surf, Mitchell's Cove can be hit or miss. Sometimes you'll encounter barreling waves that will truly make your legs tired; other times, the waves break too soon. For the best chance of quality surf, I recommend visiting at low tide on a winter day when a swell is coming in. Hazards include long hold downs (being held under the water after a big wipeout), the reef, and clumps of kelp in the water, so intermediate to advanced surfers will be most comfortable in these waters.
The beach is named after local surfer Al Mitchell, per the Santa Cruz Sentinel, and doesn't bring the "world-class" pressure that Steamer Lane has in abundance. Dogs are allowed, and people take full advantage of the doggy freedom. The sand almost completely disappears during high tide. But at low tide, it's one of the only beaches along West Cliff where you can put down a towel and sunbathe.