Forget Florida — Visit These Top-Rated East Coast Beaches With Stunning Ocean Views Instead

The East Coast features over 2,000 miles of diverse Atlantic coastline peppered with some of the world's premier vacation destinations. From historic island communities dating back to the colonial era to vast expanses of national seashore, this stunning coast is one of the most important sociocultural and geographic regions in the entire country. The East Coast touches 14 states. However, most Americans flock to only one of them — the swampy and over-touristed Florida.

The Sunshine State may be the most popular seaside destination in the US, but the 13 East Coast states arranged above each have equally gorgeous beaches. To add to the appeal, all of the others have fewer annual hurricanes and lower humidity. The northernmost East Coast state of Maine even boasts 137 more miles of Atlantic coastline than Florida.

The East Coast has thousands of vacation-worthy beaches, so we decided to include one from each of the 13 states above Florida on our list. In each state, we first considered the views and beach itself. Will a visit to this town have awe-inspiring Atlantic vistas? Will a walk on the sand usher in immense serenity? We also considered what there was to do besides the ocean — many of these destinations have lauded downtowns with a range of shopping, dining, and accommodation options. And if they don't, the glorious natural surroundings make up for a lack of establishments. Finally, we looked at unique recreational activities the beaches offer, from hiking alongside wild horses to visiting one of the world's most beautiful villages.