Forget Florida — Visit These Top-Rated East Coast Beaches With Stunning Ocean Views Instead
The East Coast features over 2,000 miles of diverse Atlantic coastline peppered with some of the world's premier vacation destinations. From historic island communities dating back to the colonial era to vast expanses of national seashore, this stunning coast is one of the most important sociocultural and geographic regions in the entire country. The East Coast touches 14 states. However, most Americans flock to only one of them — the swampy and over-touristed Florida.
The Sunshine State may be the most popular seaside destination in the US, but the 13 East Coast states arranged above each have equally gorgeous beaches. To add to the appeal, all of the others have fewer annual hurricanes and lower humidity. The northernmost East Coast state of Maine even boasts 137 more miles of Atlantic coastline than Florida.
The East Coast has thousands of vacation-worthy beaches, so we decided to include one from each of the 13 states above Florida on our list. In each state, we first considered the views and beach itself. Will a visit to this town have awe-inspiring Atlantic vistas? Will a walk on the sand usher in immense serenity? We also considered what there was to do besides the ocean — many of these destinations have lauded downtowns with a range of shopping, dining, and accommodation options. And if they don't, the glorious natural surroundings make up for a lack of establishments. Finally, we looked at unique recreational activities the beaches offer, from hiking alongside wild horses to visiting one of the world's most beautiful villages.
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Just 47 miles north of the Florida-Georgia line is the peaceful Atlantic barrier of Jekyll Island. The island features 10 miles of beaches, 24 miles of bike trails, and is even home to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Much of the island is blanketed by untouched coastal terrain, but the small community still offers resort-style accommodations and dining that showcase the flavors of Georgia's Lowcountry. Jekyll is home to seven beaches, but our favorite is Driftwood Beach. The unique stretch of sand is lined with ancient driftwood, giving it an otherworldly feel.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Hilton Head is home to one of the world's premier golf destinations — Golf Digest ranked it as the number 10 global spot for golf, and the island welcomes the RBC Heritage PGA Golf Tournament each year. Both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure have listed Hilton Head as the #1 US Island, and its 12 miles of famous white-sand shoreline certainly bolster its accolades. There are six recognized beaches on the island, but the one with the most comprehensive list of amenities is Islanders Beach Park. Coligny Beach Park is also popular due to its location in the heart of downtown Coligny.
Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
North Carolina has one of the most idyllic stretches of coastline in the country — the Outer Banks. The central beach town of Kitty Hawk boasts much more than a tranquil shoreline — 120 years ago, the Wright Brothers took the first flight in history on the town's sand dunes. Today, visitors can check out the Wright Brothers National Memorial and walk the inclined path of the first airplane. Kitty Hawk is renowned for its crosswinds and welcomes recreation that only gets better with stronger gusts. Go surfing, fly a kite, or even hang glide in nearby Jockey's Ridge State Park.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach is one of the most populated beaches on this list, with a year-round community of over 453,000 according to the 2025 census. Virginia Beach can undoubtedly get busy — but the New York Times ranked this coastal hub among the top places to visit in 2026. The boardwalk stretches for over 3 miles, live music on the sand fills the calendar in the summer, and multiple museums and parks line the sun-kissed streets. Spend ample time on the beach before claiming a table with a view of the pier at one of the many restaurants lining the boardwalk.
Assateague Island, Maryland
Assateague Island is one of the most desolate beaches on this list; however, few other places let visitors camp, hike, and swim among a population of roughly 300 wild ponies. Assateague Island is designated a national seashore and touches two states — Maryland and Virginia — although most of the park is on the Maryland side. Venture out onto the beach for a glimpse of the magnificent ponies in their natural habitat. Some of the top things to do on Assateague Island include kayaking in the bay, biking, and guided horseback riding on the sand.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
This quaint Delaware beach destination — nicknamed the "Nation's Summer Capital" — has everything from one of America's best boardwalks to a bikeable state park frequented by former president Joe Biden. Rehoboth Beach offers 4 miles of free, public beach stretching from Silver Lake to Gordon's Pond. Lounge on the warm sands, visit the 65-year-old beachfront amusement park Funland, and meander up Rehoboth Avenue for a sample of Delaware's fresh, coastal cuisine. A slab of swirled pizza from Grotto's and saltwater taffy from Candy Kitchen are essential boardwalk treats.
Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May juts out on a peninsula with a historic town featuring colorful Victorian homes and oceanfront hotels packed with old-school charm. The paved promenade runs along the beach and is adorned with benches, a pavilion, and twinkle lights that cast a warm, yellow glow on the town at night. Beach Avenue features countless restaurants serving local fare and seafood fresh from the surrounding waters. Cape May's pristine guarded beach stretches for over 2 miles; just note that a beach tag is mandatory for vacationers 12 and up to enjoy the shore during the summer months.
Montauk, New York
The Hamptons are among the most famous beach destinations on the East Coast — often welcoming New Yorkers looking for a long weekend outside the city. Montauk is located on Long Island's Northernmost tip and is a dreamy, Bohemian destination with world-class surf and seafood. Visit the picturesque Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum for panoramic views of where the Atlantic, Long Island Sound, and Block Island Sound meet. Montauk is renowned for its surf, so grab a board and head over to the beach at Ditch Plains for some of the best surfing on the entire East Coast.
Ocean Beach, Connecticut
Beyond being a charming Connecticut oceanfront town, New London is home to one of the best beaches in the state — Ocean Beach. Travel + Leisure recognized the beach as one of the top 25 beaches in the U.S., and it's constantly a National Geographic pick for the best place to visit in Connecticut. What makes Ocean Beach special goes beyond its relaxing stretch of sandy shoreline. The beach features a boardwalk, a pool, an art gallery, shopping, dining, and even a waterpark.
Block Island, Rhode Island
Block Island is located 9 miles south of the mainland, with multiple ferry lines servicing the island throughout the year. The town of New Shoreham is the island's commercial hub and features a vibrant downtown lined with shops, accommodations, and dining. The island is home to a range of 12 beaches — from peaceful escapes to lively stretches of sand right outside of town. Some of the most notable are Mansion Beach and Scotch Beach. Don't miss the picturesque Mohegan Bluffs; the 200-foot-tall rock formations have some of the best views in the entire state.
Nantucket, Massachusetts
East of Block Island is yet another picture-perfect island — Nantucket. Martha's Vineyard's smaller sister island is filled with gorgeous beaches scattered across the 82-mile coastline lined with colorful summer homes and lighthouses. Spend time in the storybook downtown of Nantucket before heading out and exploring the island's world-class beaches. Dionis Beach is a popular West-facing spot near town with sugar-soft beaches and calmer waters; Cisco Beach is a local favorite, and the panoramic Great Point Lighthouse has some of the best seascapes on Nantucket.
Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
New Hampshire has one of the shortest coastlines in the US at only 13 miles long. However, the petite shore packs in one of the best beaches in New England — Hampton Beach. Spend some time enjoying the fresh, coastal fare and produce in town before heading South to Hampton Beach State Park for the relaxing lull of tides and a wide expanse of sand. The beach is the perfect spot for "swimming, fishing, picnicking, and RV camping with full hook-ups in the campground," according to NH State Parks.
Ogunquit, Maine
It was hard to choose only one charming beach in Maine, but Ogunquit stands out from the rest — it was the only spot in the US that made Forbes' list of the "most beautiful villages in the world." The laid-back beach village has a gorgeous downtown, a winding seaside trail, and world-class beaches. Spend some time lounging on the beaches — like Ogunquit Beach or Little Beach — and then head into town to indulge in some of coastal Maine's fare. A trip to coastal Maine isn't complete without a cold lobster roll or a slice of still-warm blueberry pie.