Between Columbus And Savannah, Georgia Is A Charming City With Lake Fun, A Scenic State Park, And Tasty Eats

If you had to pick a travel destination in Georgia, there are several options near the borders of the state. These include the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains to the north, Augusta and Savannah to the east, and Columbus to the west. With the exception of Atlanta, central parts of Georgia are often ignored, even though the region is full of destinations worth visiting. In fact, if you find yourself traveling between Columbus and Savannah, you may come across the town of McRae-Helena. Situated about two hours from both cities, McRae-Helena may not look like much on the map, but it has more than its share of hidden gems.

As the name may suggest, this place was actually formed by merging two towns — McRae and Helena – back in 2015. It's also known as the "Crossroads City," thanks to its position at the intersection of multiple state highways and rail lines. Perhaps that's why the city offers a bit more to see and do than other nearby spots.

For example, if you're into nature, you can visit Little Ocmulgee State Park, which has a lake, hiking trails, and even a mini-golf course. If you're a foodie, you can dine at a variety of local joints. Overall, no matter where you're headed, it's worth taking a detour and checking out what McRae-Helena has going on.