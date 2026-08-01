Between Columbus And Savannah, Georgia Is A Charming City With Lake Fun, A Scenic State Park, And Tasty Eats
If you had to pick a travel destination in Georgia, there are several options near the borders of the state. These include the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains to the north, Augusta and Savannah to the east, and Columbus to the west. With the exception of Atlanta, central parts of Georgia are often ignored, even though the region is full of destinations worth visiting. In fact, if you find yourself traveling between Columbus and Savannah, you may come across the town of McRae-Helena. Situated about two hours from both cities, McRae-Helena may not look like much on the map, but it has more than its share of hidden gems.
As the name may suggest, this place was actually formed by merging two towns — McRae and Helena – back in 2015. It's also known as the "Crossroads City," thanks to its position at the intersection of multiple state highways and rail lines. Perhaps that's why the city offers a bit more to see and do than other nearby spots.
For example, if you're into nature, you can visit Little Ocmulgee State Park, which has a lake, hiking trails, and even a mini-golf course. If you're a foodie, you can dine at a variety of local joints. Overall, no matter where you're headed, it's worth taking a detour and checking out what McRae-Helena has going on.
What to expect in charming McRae-Helena, Georgia
Unlike other similar places, like the Georgia city of Lavonia, which also sits next to a state park, McRae-Helena doesn't really have a central downtown district. However, there is one unique attraction that is worth checking out during your visit. Rather than having to go to America's most historic square mile to see the Liberty Bell, you can see a replica of it here, alongside a smaller version of the Statue of Liberty. These replicas are part of a memorial honoring fallen soldiers — interestingly, the statue was made from a stump retrieved from a local swamp.
After seeing these monuments up close, you can grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants. One option within walking distance is JoJo's Wing Shack, which serves classic comfort food in a casual setting. If you head west, you can get similar fare at Waylon's Family Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you prefer something more upscale, head 3 miles south of town to enjoy a meal at Cedar Lane Supper Club, which offers steaks, seafood, and a salad bar in a lodge-style building overlooking a pond.
On the other side of McRae-Helena, you can dine at the Little Ocmulgee State Park and Lodge. For breakfast, there's the Fairway Restaurant, which also serves a lunch buffet. Alternatively, Mulligan's Grille overlooks the practice green of the golf course and serves both lunch and dinner, with occasional daily specials like Taco Tuesday and Wine Down Wednesday.
Planning a visit to McRae-Helena
Although McRae-Helena sits between Columbus and Savannah, the easiest way to reach the city is to fly into the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta. From there, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south. Along the way, you'll pass by Dublin, the "Emerald City" of Georgia, with its own diverse restaurants and cultural landmarks. If you're planning to stay overnight, there are a few local inns and motels in McRae-Helena. However, the best option is likely the lodge at Little Ocmulgee State Park, which has 60 hotel-style guest rooms. Alternatively, you can rent a cabin or reserve a campsite at the park, depending on the type of trip you wish to have.
The park itself is one of the main highlights of McRae-Helena, as it offers multiple activities and amenities. Anglers can catch bluegill, bass, crappie, and catfish in the stocked lake, and fishing equipment is available to borrow at the visitors center. Keep in mind that anglers aged 16 and older must have a Georgia fishing license. Other lake activities include boating, paddling, and swimming near the sandy beach. Guests at the lodge also have access to the pool and splash pad, open seasonally from Memorial Day to Labor Day. At the time of this writing, the lake and beach are closed for maintenance, with no official reopening date scheduled.
Beyond the lake, the park has a full-sized golf course and a mini-golf course for kids, or those who prefer a simpler version of the game. For hiking, the 2.6-mile Oak Ridge Trail takes you through swampy, tree-covered terrain. It also provides opportunities to spot some of Georgia's rare wildlife, such as the gopher tortoise and the indigo snake.