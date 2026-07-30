Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Underrated Lake With A Beach Park, Camping, And Fishing
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Michigan has no shortage of waterfront beauty. Of course, there's shoreline on the Great Lakes (hence its nickname: the Great Lakes State), but there are also thousands of inland bodies of water. Luckily for us, many of these lakefronts are open to the public via national, state, and local parks. Some inland lakes carry their own reputations, while some famous state parks can welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. Dumont Lake is a lesser-known destination that might not make the lists of prettiest inland lakes in the state, but it offers that quintessential Michigan lakefront charm, with a quiet county park, camping, and quality fishing.
Dumont Lake is a solid stop for those exploring western Michigan and looking to relax on the water while avoiding the crowds. Tucked 40 minutes between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo and 30 minutes from Lake Michigan, Dumont Lake is a 215-acre tree-lined gem in Allegan County. On the eastern shore is Dumont Lake Park, a no-frills county park that has everything one needs for a relaxing day on the water: a large beach, pavilions, picnic tables, a playground, and more.
Overnight stays are an option at the family campground just north of the county park. And with a wide variety of fish swimming below the surface, Dupont Lake offers plenty for anglers as well. Stop for a sunny-day swim and a picnic while cruising between Michigan's larger cities, or spend the entire weekend kayaking the shore and sitting around evening campfires. Dumont Lake isn't the state's biggest or most popular, but it offers an underrated lake experience that's pure Michigan.
Fishing and enjoying the waterfront park on Dumont Lake
For those looking to enjoy a casual day on the water, Dumont Lake Park is simple yet well-maintained, offering all the classic amenities of a rural lakeside park. At 18 acres, there's plenty of space for everyone, including parking, and much of the park centers on the wide, manicured grassy area. It's dotted with shade trees, barbecue grills for afternoon cookouts, and picnic tables to enjoy a meal. There's also a covered pavilion that can be rented out for larger groups, an updated playground for the kids, and quality restroom facilities.
To cool off in the lake, the park has a large 550-foot beach area. It's not quite an oceanfront expanse of sand; much of the beach is grass, but the lake bottom is sandy. Buoys designate the safe swimming zone, and there's a separate sandy play area for those who want to build their sand castles. If you've brought your vacation fishing gear, you can cast from the shore or head over to the public boat launch on Dumont Lake's western end.
Anglers with vessels can launch onto the water while others can try their luck fishing from the dock or small observation deck. Dumont Lake reaches depths of 50 feet and has a variety of fish species to reel in, including crappie, northern pike, muskie, and bass. Of course, boaters can simply enjoy the sun and the lake's 200-plus acres, while kayakers can set off from the launch and paddle the shoreline.
Lakeside camping and more nature nearby
There are no hotels on Dumont Lake, and the closest town Allegan, a charming city with a walkable downtown, is 10 minutes away. The county park doesn't have camping, but those looking to stay overnight on the lakeshore have a few options. Just minutes from the park, the Treloar Lakeside Cottage is a renovated one-story rental that sleeps up to six, with two bedrooms, kayaks, an outdoor deck for summer evenings, and all the modern amenities for a comfortable stay.
For something more under the stars, the Dumont Lake Family Campground is a family-run spot that's rated 4.3 stars on Google Maps. Various types of sites are offered, from quieter primitive campsites to luxury tent rentals and RV spots with full hook-ups. To enjoy the water, the campground has a private sandy beach, kayaks, and paddleboards. When you've had enough sun, there's a disc golf course, cornhole, a large playground, and many more family-friendly activities.
To pick up any supplies, you can go into town or swing by the Dumont Lake Party Store, which is about a mile from either campground or the county park. A unique spot just around the corner that's also worth checking out is Gorby Sunflowers. If you're visiting Dumont Lake during the second half of summer or early autumn, the fields will be bursting with tall yellow beauties for sale. And if more flower exploration is up your alley, head on up to Shelby (90 minutes north) and check out Michigan's family-owned lavender farm that's a purple wonderland.