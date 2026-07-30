Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Underrated Lake With A Beach Park, Camping, And Fishing

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Michigan has no shortage of waterfront beauty. Of course, there's shoreline on the Great Lakes (hence its nickname: the Great Lakes State), but there are also thousands of inland bodies of water. Luckily for us, many of these lakefronts are open to the public via national, state, and local parks. Some inland lakes carry their own reputations, while some famous state parks can welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. Dumont Lake is a lesser-known destination that might not make the lists of prettiest inland lakes in the state, but it offers that quintessential Michigan lakefront charm, with a quiet county park, camping, and quality fishing.

Dumont Lake is a solid stop for those exploring western Michigan and looking to relax on the water while avoiding the crowds. Tucked 40 minutes between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo and 30 minutes from Lake Michigan, Dumont Lake is a 215-acre tree-lined gem in Allegan County. On the eastern shore is Dumont Lake Park, a no-frills county park that has everything one needs for a relaxing day on the water: a large beach, pavilions, picnic tables, a playground, and more.

Overnight stays are an option at the family campground just north of the county park. And with a wide variety of fish swimming below the surface, Dupont Lake offers plenty for anglers as well. Stop for a sunny-day swim and a picnic while cruising between Michigan's larger cities, or spend the entire weekend kayaking the shore and sitting around evening campfires. Dumont Lake isn't the state's biggest or most popular, but it offers an underrated lake experience that's pure Michigan.