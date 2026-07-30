Europe's Best Resort For 2026 Is A Historic Italian Retreat With Vineyard Views And Farm-Fresh Cuisine

Italy has inspired and perfected the art of "la dolce vita" or "the sweet life." With legendary hotels and resorts scattered across Europe, it's perhaps no surprise that Italy is home to the continent's best resort. Castiglion del Bosco, A Rosewood Hotel, was voted No. 1 resort on the continent in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026. The retreat is located near Montalcino in the Val d'Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its sweeping hills, cypress-lined drives, famed vineyards, and centuries-old Tuscan towns.

The history of Castiglion del Bosco, A Rosewood Hotel, dates back nearly a millennium, when it was a medieval fortress and hilltop village. The Ferragamo family, known for the Italian fashion house of the same name, purchased the sprawling estate in 2003 and transformed its stone buildings and farmhouses into a luxury resort with over 40 suites and 11 private villas. The property maintains its traditions of winemaking and agriculture with acres of vineyards, farms, and gardens. Its restaurants — including one with two Michelin stars – serve farm-fresh Italian cuisine, while the on-site vineyards and winery harvest and bottle Brunello di Montalcino wine. Castiglion del Bosco also brims with classic resort amenities, including swimming pools, an 18-hole golf course, and a spa. While the 5,000-acre estate offers plenty to do, there's a ton more to discover in the surrounding Tuscan landscape, from charming cities to natural hot springs.

Castiglion del Bosco is about a three-hour drive from Rome and roughly two hours from Florence. Villas are available to rent year-round, while the resort closes for the winter between early January and mid-March.