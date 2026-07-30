Canada's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Stunning Views And Trails

Hidden in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta's Clearwater County, the peaceful hamlet of Nordegg offers a rural escape from city life. Once upon a time, it was a thriving coal mining community, providing fuel for Canada's growing rail network before falling into decline and being abandoned. These days, Nordegg is flourishing once again, but this time, it's thanks to visitors who come to enjoy the mountain views and hiking trails. The town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination, appealing to those looking to get off the beaten path and discover one of Canada's most important industrial heritage landscapes. From the abandoned industrial landscape down in the valley to lofty mountain peaks covered with forest, there's plenty to discover here in Nordegg.

This remote mining heritage site in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been called a "hidden gem" by one Tripadvisor user, while another review comments that you get to see a "coal mine in a beautiful location." The hamlet is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive west from both Calgary and Edmonton. With Jasper National Park to the west and Banff National Park to the south, Nordegg can easily be included on a road trip through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Due to its location, the town is also a great jumping-off point for exploring the surrounding area, with the Bighorn wilderness region and Abraham Lake just a short distance away. The latter is one of Canada's most breathtaking lakes thanks to its famous winter ice bubbles.