Canada's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Stunning Views And Trails
Hidden in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta's Clearwater County, the peaceful hamlet of Nordegg offers a rural escape from city life. Once upon a time, it was a thriving coal mining community, providing fuel for Canada's growing rail network before falling into decline and being abandoned. These days, Nordegg is flourishing once again, but this time, it's thanks to visitors who come to enjoy the mountain views and hiking trails. The town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination, appealing to those looking to get off the beaten path and discover one of Canada's most important industrial heritage landscapes. From the abandoned industrial landscape down in the valley to lofty mountain peaks covered with forest, there's plenty to discover here in Nordegg.
This remote mining heritage site in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been called a "hidden gem" by one Tripadvisor user, while another review comments that you get to see a "coal mine in a beautiful location." The hamlet is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive west from both Calgary and Edmonton. With Jasper National Park to the west and Banff National Park to the south, Nordegg can easily be included on a road trip through the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Due to its location, the town is also a great jumping-off point for exploring the surrounding area, with the Bighorn wilderness region and Abraham Lake just a short distance away. The latter is one of Canada's most breathtaking lakes thanks to its famous winter ice bubbles.
Explore the Brazeau Collieries on a guided mine tour
The town of Nordegg rose up in the early 20th century to directly house and support the workers at the Brazeau Collieries mine, which was established in 1911 to supply coal for the country's trains. Brazeau Collieries quickly became one of Canada's largest mines, producing around 250,000 metric tons of coal each year. Roughly 3,000 inhabitants lived and worked in this mountain valley in its heyday, and the town of Nordegg was booming. Yet when steam gave way to diesel, the coal mine closed in 1955, and with their income source gone, the residents moved away. The mine fell into ruin until restoration projects saw it being designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 2001.
From May to September, you can take a guided tour of the lower and upper mines and the old mine processing plant at the Brazeau Collieries. Visitors gave it a full five-star rating on Tripadvisor, and a couple of tours are organized each day, although the site is closed on Tuesdays. These tours are booked through the Discovery Centre, and because spaces are limited, advance reservations are advisable. On the roughly two-hour walk , you'll learn how the hamlet played a pivotal role in the development of Canada's steam coal industry, while other highlights include the coal briquette plant, the mine entrance, and the old storeroom. The center also operates as the local museum, and you can find out more about Nordegg's mining history, its people, and the local flora and fauna at the exhibition. For a similar experience, you can visit Bankhead Ghost Town — an abandoned mining town in nearby Banff National Park.
Wilderness trails with waterfalls, lakes, and scenic views near Nordegg
There's an extensive network of scenic trails around Nordegg, including lofty summits, dense forests, and waterfalls. You'll find hikes suitable for most abilities and won't have to go far from the hamlet to enjoy those Rocky Mountain views. For a local leg stretch (or a quad ride), the Nordegg East Bush Falls Loop spans less than 3 miles with views of forests and distant mountain summits. As one AllTrails user comments, it's a "nice quick hike to a beautiful waterfall," although it can be muddy after rain. The hike starts from the cemetery just south of Nordegg. Meanwhile, the 3-mile Shunda Lake Trail circumnavigates this small nearby lake from the parking lot at the north end of the water. According to one AllTrails review, the route offers "beautiful views" and has "very few inclines or declines." This makes the hike a great option for visitors who want to enjoy the scenery without too much hard work. Take a picnic and enjoy a swim on a hot day.
If you're up for a challenge and want to bag a summit, the 8.7-mile out-and-back Coliseum Mountain Trail leads you high above Nordegg. Tackling the switchbacks and easy scrambles is worth the effort, with one hiker on Tripadvisor reporting that "the views from the top are magnificent, and the forests and meadows...are delightful." From the ridge you'll enjoy 360-degree vistas of the surrounding valleys and forests, as well as Nordegg itself. There are black and grizzly bears in this area, so check out our tips on what to do if you're out hiking and see a bear before you set off.