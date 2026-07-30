North Carolina's Thrilling Theme Park Near Greensboro Has Ziplines And One Of The Country's Best Haunted Attractions

Fun is never far away in North Carolina. Whether you're road-tripping along the spectacular Blue Ridge Parkway, swimming at the beautiful beaches of the Outer Banks, or fawning over wildlife at Asheboro's North Carolina Zoo – the world's largest natural habitat zoo – adults and kids alike will find plenty to do. The Tar Heel State also delivers on theme parks, especially if you're looking for adrenaline-pumping fun near the vibrant city of Greensboro. Just a stone's throw away, Kersey Valley offers zip-line adventures and is home to one of the country's best haunted attractions.

Nestled in the small, leafy town of Archdale, Kersey Valley is one of the region's standout destinations for family and group fun. Visitors can enjoy a mix of adventures, including zip-lining above the forest floor, cracking escape-room puzzles, playing cat-and-mouse laser tag, trying axe-throwing, and more. Alongside the activities, the family-owned park serves quintessential theme park eats like funnel cake and chocolatey fudge while embracing Southern hospitality.

Kersey Valley is open year-round, but one of the best times to visit is in the fall, when the blood-curdling Halloween extravaganza "Spookywoods" takes over the park. What started as a local haunt in 1985 inside an old farmhouse has grown into one of Martha Stewart's "15 Best Halloween Destinations in the U.S."