Between Portland And Redwood National Park Is Oregon's State Park With A Sandy Beach, Lake Beauty, And Camping
There's a place in Oregon where you can experience tall sand dunes, a rushing river, an idyllic sandy beach, a placid lake, and lush forests all in one spot. Umpqua Lighthouse State Park has all of these features, along with splendid campgrounds to let you soak in the fun and scenery for several days at a time.
The park is located within the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, which runs along the coast for the length of the park. As one of the most expansive temperate coastal dune landscapes on Earth, it's a hotspot for off-roading, with ATV and buggy rental shops all along the dunes. If you'd like to surf a different kind of wave, sandboarding is a popular sport here. According to the BBC, this is the place that inspired the desert planet Arrakis in Frank Herbert's "Dune" book series. But you won't need a stillsuit here, just a generous amount of sunscreen.
This intriguing state park is located roughly halfway between Portland, Oregon, and Northern California's renowned redwood forests. Those arriving from out of state can fly to Portland International Airport (PDX), and drive for a little under four hours. If you're traveling from Redwood National and State Parks, simply drive north along the coast for about three hours. The nearest major city is Eugene, Oregon, just under two hours away by car.
Spend the night outdoors at Umpqua Lighthouse State Park
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park's mixture of landscapes will fill the senses at night as well as during daytime. Lay back and listen to the ocean waves combined with the wind in the trees and gaze at a multitude of stars as the beam from the lighthouse illuminates the sky. Thankfully, there is no shortage of camping options waiting for you.
The main camping area is the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park Campground. It has a variety of accommodation options, including RV sites with full hookups, tent sites, log cabins, rustic yurts, and pet-friendly deluxe yurts, according to The Oregon Coast. There are 52 sites in total, with access to showers, flush toilets, and nearby Lake Marie for fishing and paddling. Campflare shares that you can buy firewood on site, and each campsite comes with a fire ring and picnic table. The sites are open all year, and reservations are required.
For more primitive camping, Douglas County Sand Camp is nestled up against the dunes within easy walking distance from the shore. This is a dry camping area with restrooms as the only amenity. Spots are not reservable, meaning they are available on a first come, first served basis — campers must purchase a day-use permit to access the area. Off-highway vehicles are welcome here. Those who prefer a hotel stay will find several options in the nearby city of Coos Bay, a scenic basecamp for outdoor adventures.
A lighthouse, a lake, and uncrowded beaches await
If you love the water, you can enjoy a serene freshwater lake and Pacific Ocean beach all in the same day at Umpqua Lighthouse State Park. One way to experience the diverse scenery is by touring the 65-foot namesake lighthouse standing watch. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse, explore its museum, and observe migrating whales with binoculars at the outdoor "spy hopper" station. The historic structure is as picturesque as the oft-photographed — and supposedly haunted — Heceta Head Lighthouse an hour north.
The Pacific Coast is easily accessible, with a convenient parking lot and a vault toilet at the South Umpqua Jetty Beach Access area. The sandy beach is said to be uncrowded and a great spot for dogs. Keep in mind that while most of Oregon's beaches are pet friendly, dogs must be kept on a leash, per Oregon State Parks. Swimming near the shore is generally safe, yet, as with any beach on the Oregon coastline, one should be aware of unpredictable currents, especially since no lifeguards patrol this area.
Lake Marie is right next to the main campground, within walking distance of the lighthouse, and is simply gorgeous. It has its own tiny beach on the north end, and Oregon Discovery confirms that rainbow trout, largemouth bass, and yellow perch can be caught here, with a license. An access point near the beach is available for paddling on kayaks and canoes. For nearby boating and more lake beauty, the underrated Tenmile Lake is a quick half-hour away.