Between Portland And Redwood National Park Is Oregon's State Park With A Sandy Beach, Lake Beauty, And Camping

There's a place in Oregon where you can experience tall sand dunes, a rushing river, an idyllic sandy beach, a placid lake, and lush forests all in one spot. Umpqua Lighthouse State Park has all of these features, along with splendid campgrounds to let you soak in the fun and scenery for several days at a time.

The park is located within the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, which runs along the coast for the length of the park. As one of the most expansive temperate coastal dune landscapes on Earth, it's a hotspot for off-roading, with ATV and buggy rental shops all along the dunes. If you'd like to surf a different kind of wave, sandboarding is a popular sport here. According to the BBC, this is the place that inspired the desert planet Arrakis in Frank Herbert's "Dune" book series. But you won't need a stillsuit here, just a generous amount of sunscreen.

This intriguing state park is located roughly halfway between Portland, Oregon, and Northern California's renowned redwood forests. Those arriving from out of state can fly to Portland International Airport (PDX), and drive for a little under four hours. If you're traveling from Redwood National and State Parks, simply drive north along the coast for about three hours. The nearest major city is Eugene, Oregon, just under two hours away by car.