On The Virginia Border Is North Carolina's 'Sportsman's Paradise' Blending Affordability With Endless Recreation
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In 1728, Virginia and North Carolina's "Dividing Line" officially split the colonies into two. Years of mapping and border disputes would follow, and this led to a unique hybrid culture in the counties that sit on the state lines. One of these bordering counties is Northampton County, a natural haven with recreational activities and accessible prices.
Northampton County is home to just over 16,000 residents and spans roughly 540 square miles. The county is shaped by its natural surroundings, as the borders are defined by the Roanoke River to the west and the Meherrin River to the northeast. Lake Gaston, a 20,000-acre lake with fishing and wine, adds to Northampton County's impressive waterways. Northampton County is tucked in the northeast region of North Carolina, and its county seat is in Jackson, which is roughly 1 hour and 40 minutes by car from both Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia.
Northampton County is granted the reputation of being a "sportsman's paradise" as a result of its wildlife hunting culture, large golf courses, and popular wild fishing events. The county's Occoneechee Hunting Lodge sits on 8,000 acres of land in Northampton County, helping the county lead the state in white-tailed deer kills. The nearby Lily Pond Hunting Lodge is a 7,000-acre property known for turkey hunting and striped bass fishing. For the outdoor sportsperson, Odom Shooting Range is a can't-miss attraction. Odom has a rifle and pistol range with eight shooting stations each, as well as six archery stations. While visitors must bring their own ammunition and targets, use of the shooting range is free of charge.
Northampton County shines as an affordable travel option
Compared to other pricier North Carolina options like the state's largest city of Charlotte or the artsy and eclectic haven of Asheville, Northampton County is an affordable alternative where you can still enjoy culture and entertainment. The cost of lodging across Northampton County is also relatively affordable. At the time of this writing, the average hotel cost in Charlotte is between $132 to $246 per night, according to BudgetYourTrip.com. Comparatively, the average hotel cost in Northampton County is around $68 per night, according to Trip.com.
Accessing culture is affordable in Northampton County as well. The quaint town of Jackson, Northampton County's official country seat, is filled with relics of architecture and culture. The free self-guided Historic Jackson Walking Tour offers a truly unique snapshot of history. Along the way, you'll visit the Greek-Revival courthouse, the Northampton County Museum, and the Episcopal Church of the Saviour, which is home to a pipe organ from 1849.
On land and sea, Northampton County is packed with recreation
The number of waterways in the county provides seemingly endless opportunities for recreation and sports. The region's central Roanoke River is known as the "Amazon of North Carolina," and it's a hotspot for paddling and camping. The Roanoke River State Trail is a paddling trail that starts from the Roanoke Rapids Lake in Northampton County and winds throughout northeast North Carolina. With a valid license, visitors are able to fish along the river, too. It's free to use the trail, but there is a small fee to stay at the primitive campsites along the way.
Northampton County's branch of the Meherrin River is another option for motor boating, kayaking, or paddling. From Virginia to North Carolina, the Meherrin flows 143 miles across the region. There's a free, wheelchair-accessible boat launch in Murfreesboro, a small town in the neighboring Hertford County. Due to fluctuating water levels, this route is considered best for intermediate paddlers.
For even more recreation, the Valley Pine Country Club in Lasker, North Carolina, has an 18-hole golf course. If you're a novice golfer, fear not — the facilities are stocked with a pro shop, where you can peruse equipment and apparel, as well as a practice range. With a full driving range and professional staff available for lessons, you'll be hitting the green in no time. Non-member visitors can book public tee times through the country club's website in advance.