On The Virginia Border Is North Carolina's 'Sportsman's Paradise' Blending Affordability With Endless Recreation

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In 1728, Virginia and North Carolina's "Dividing Line" officially split the colonies into two. Years of mapping and border disputes would follow, and this led to a unique hybrid culture in the counties that sit on the state lines. One of these bordering counties is Northampton County, a natural haven with recreational activities and accessible prices.

Northampton County is home to just over 16,000 residents and spans roughly 540 square miles. The county is shaped by its natural surroundings, as the borders are defined by the Roanoke River to the west and the Meherrin River to the northeast. Lake Gaston, a 20,000-acre lake with fishing and wine, adds to Northampton County's impressive waterways. Northampton County is tucked in the northeast region of North Carolina, and its county seat is in Jackson, which is roughly 1 hour and 40 minutes by car from both Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia.

Northampton County is granted the reputation of being a "sportsman's paradise" as a result of its wildlife hunting culture, large golf courses, and popular wild fishing events. The county's Occoneechee Hunting Lodge sits on 8,000 acres of land in Northampton County, helping the county lead the state in white-tailed deer kills. The nearby Lily Pond Hunting Lodge is a 7,000-acre property known for turkey hunting and striped bass fishing. For the outdoor sportsperson, Odom Shooting Range is a can't-miss attraction. Odom has a rifle and pistol range with eight shooting stations each, as well as six archery stations. While visitors must bring their own ammunition and targets, use of the shooting range is free of charge.