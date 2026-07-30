Michigan's Massive Wetland Preserve Near The Ohio Border Is A Lake Erie Gem With Unique Wildlife And Serene Trails
Although the name "Erie Marsh" sounds like a warning, don't let that dissuade you from visiting Erie Marsh Preserve in southeastern Michigan. Conveniently located 12 miles from the border city of Toledo, Ohio, and 51 miles from Detroit, this sprawling wetland sits on the shores of North Maumee Bay and is one of the largest marshes on Lake Erie. The preserve attracts lovers of nature and wildlife, serving as a prime stopover point for masses of migratory birds with miles of trails to explore. There's nothing eerie about it.
The Nature Conservancy took over the preserve in 1978, and since 2011 has restored almost half of its 2,200 acres. What was once highly damaged land now teems with fish, birds, and threatened flowers. You've got to stay out of the marsh itself — there's no swimming, no boating, and no fishing in the preserve — but that's okay, because the main draw here is the diversity and beauty of its thriving bird population. And even though it's a "look, don't touch" kind of place, its over 9 miles of walking trails will let you get your heart rate up while glimpsing migratory bird species. Open every year from January through August, this lakeside marsh can be chilly even in the summer, so pack your long sleeves alongside your binoculars and birding guides.
Spot diverse wildlife at Erie Marsh Preserve
According to a 2022 survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, over a third of American adults are birders. They may want to have Erie Marsh Preserve on their radar, as it's a haven for all manner of birds. The restoration project launched in 2011 has revitalized hundreds of acres of the marsh, which has helped the fish and other wildlife living in its waters thrive — which, in turn, has made this popular wetland park even more of a significant stop for birds during their seasonal migrations.
Tens of thousands of birds now pass through and nest at the preserve every year, making Erie Marsh one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. and a great place to see not just different bird species but their babies, too. Need to check great blue herons off your birder list? Maybe their goth cousins, the black-crowned night herons, have eluded you? The Nature Conservancy notes that all kinds of raptors, waterfowl, and shorebirds hang out at the marsh at different times of year, just part of the rich diversity of wildlife on display here.
If you're more into botany than birds, Erie Marsh Preserve is one of the few places in Michigan you can still find the American lotus and swamp rose-mallow. Look for the rich yellow of the stunning lotus and the reds, pinks, and purples of the rose-mallow near the shoreline, perhaps while walking on one of its trails.
Explore Erie Marsh Preserve on one of its serene walking trails
The best place to see all these birds and flowers will also let you stretch your legs and get a little exercise. A trail circuit winds through the wetlands of Erie Marsh Preserve, offering scenic views over North Maumee Bay. The trail is noted for its beauty and tranquility, with multiple AllTrails reviews noting how secluded and uncrowded it is, and one hiker praising the "dream-like" state of the water. The trail diverges at one point, effectively turning it into two walking trails that happen to overlap for most of their length.
At 4.9 miles, the main trail is the shorter and easier of the two. It's also higher rated on AllTrails, with 4.2 stars. The full perimeter trail is longer at 5.7 miles, a little more arduous (AllTrails grades it as "moderate"), and has a slightly lower AllTrails rating of 3.9 stars. Based on user reviews, the perimeter trail isn't maintained all that thoroughly, and is largely overgrown and beset with bugs — so a good pick if you really want to feel like you're in nature, but if your goal is just to check out some birds you might want to stick with the shorter trail. Note that parts of either trail can be closed when eagles are nesting. Erie Marsh Preserve is just 15 miles south of Monroe, a Michigan gem with wineries, trails, and war trails, and less than half an hour from William C. Sterling State Park, one of the most scenic parks lining the shores of Lake Erie.