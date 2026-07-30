Michigan's Massive Wetland Preserve Near The Ohio Border Is A Lake Erie Gem With Unique Wildlife And Serene Trails

According to a 2022 survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, over a third of American adults are birders. They may want to have Erie Marsh Preserve on their radar, as it's a haven for all manner of birds. The restoration project launched in 2011 has revitalized hundreds of acres of the marsh, which has helped the fish and other wildlife living in its waters thrive — which, in turn, has made this popular wetland park even more of a significant stop for birds during their seasonal migrations.

Tens of thousands of birds now pass through and nest at the preserve every year, making Erie Marsh one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. and a great place to see not just different bird species but their babies, too. Need to check great blue herons off your birder list? Maybe their goth cousins, the black-crowned night herons, have eluded you? The Nature Conservancy notes that all kinds of raptors, waterfowl, and shorebirds hang out at the marsh at different times of year, just part of the rich diversity of wildlife on display here.

If you're more into botany than birds, Erie Marsh Preserve is one of the few places in Michigan you can still find the American lotus and swamp rose-mallow. Look for the rich yellow of the stunning lotus and the reds, pinks, and purples of the rose-mallow near the shoreline, perhaps while walking on one of its trails.