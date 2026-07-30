Ohio's Underrated City Has Parks, Tasty Eats, And A Charming Downtown Under An Hour From Dayton

When people think of Ohio, the so-called "Three Cs" of Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland might come to mind. But you can also plan to spend a day exploring one of Ohio's smaller, underrated cities like Eaton, which is home to just 8,400 people. Although this little town doesn't have the same fine-dining scene or nationally recognized museums you'll find elsewhere in Ohio — the largest military aviation museum in the world, for instance, is in nearby Dayton— that's no reason to underestimate it. Here, you'll have a chance for a true escape thanks to the quiet country markets and historic covered bridges, which make the small town look like something out of a mid-century postcard.

Beyond its bridges and parks, Eaton is perhaps best known for its festivals. The Preble County Pork Festival and Preble County Fair, for instance, are scheduled during the warmer months. They each bring dozens of vendors and performers to the town, and they're a truly unique way to experience Eaton. The area is also proud of its agrarian roots, which date back to its founding in the early 1800s and still account for a sizable portion of the economy; here, it's farmland, rather than skyscrapers, that dominates the landscape. You'll also find spacious public parks ready for family picnics and fishing, and a vibrant downtown packed with tasty eats and cultural activities, the sound of cargo trains whistling past it all.

Getting to Eaton is relatively simple — proximity to Dayton and Dayton International Airport (DAY), less than 40 minutes away, makes it an easy travel destination. Whether you want to enjoy a festival or simply unwind away from the bustle of daily life, Eaton is an underrated spot that offers visitors more than you might expect.