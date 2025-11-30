The Most Show-Stopping Christmas Light Shows Across America

Elaborately decorated pine trees, carols and festive music, scents of spices like cinnamon and cloves, gently drifting snowflakes, and, of course, eggnog, all make for a magical Christmas ambiance, but it's those twinkling, colorful lights that add the finishing touch. This tradition began in medieval Germany with the Yule log. Later, candles were used in England to ceremonially mark the arrival of the season. However, it was Thomas Edison who showcased the world's first electric festive illuminations outside his lab almost a century and a half ago. A couple of years later, Edward H. Johnson was decorating spinning trees with colorful electric bulbs, but these festive lights took some time to catch on with the general public, which was mostly due to their cost.

Nowadays, it's a different story. Around 150 million sets are sold in the U.S. alone, and millions of those go toward the countless light shows across the country. You can now see elaborate displays everywhere during the holiday season. Cities, towns, and villages put on extravagant shows in markets, parks, and squares — even entire city neighborhoods join in on the festivities. Visiting these shows has become something of an annual family tradition. We've sourced Christmas displays that have been trumpeted across trusted publications and award lists like USA Today, Timeout, and Forbes, to find the best the U.S. has to offer. If you want to visit, choose one close to you, wrap up warm, enjoy the show, and, hopefully, you'll be so impressed that you'll be inspired to up your own holiday decor game (if you haven't already!). Here are 10 displays of Christmas lights across America, which we think are among the best.