Between Baltimore And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Natural Area With Mountain Springs And Forest Trails

The hiking trails at Roaring Run pass through a variety of landscapes, from lush valleys to rocky Laurel Ridge vantage points. Several of the routes trace old logging roads — the 4.5-mile North Loop even has remnants of railroad grades and skid trails. Wildlife encounters are also common on the trails. Black bears, coyotes, rattlesnakes, red spotted newts, and various songbirds are known to inhabit the area, according to the DCNR.

The 1.8-mile Painter Rock Trail is an especially scenic option that climbs up to a high point on Laurel Ridge. This hike is only accessible from the Roaring Run and McKenna Trails, putting the total length of the journey at over 5 miles, according to AllTrails. The elevation gain on Painter Rock is over 1,000 feet, with panoramic views of Roaring Run Valley at the top. Another picturesque hike is the Birch Rock Trail, which spans 3.5 miles round-trip and covers sections of two other trails along the way. At the high point of this trail, hikers may be able to spot Seven Springs Mountain Resort, another gorgeous day trip destination from Pittsburgh.

There are several trailheads with parking lots throughout Roaring Run Natural Area, so it might be a good idea to consult the map and plan your route beforehand. For example, if you're coming from Champion, the Roaring Run Trail is the closest and may be the most convenient starting point. Champion also serves as a great base for exploring nearby destinations, such as Laurel Hill State Park, a family-friendly getaway for camping about a 20-minute drive from town.