Pennsylvania's Unsung State Park Is The Perfect Family-Friendly Getaway For Camping, Trails, And Lake Beach Views
The Keystone State has no shortage of family-friendly destinations, from chocolate-themed experiences to exciting water parks. Some, though, prefer natural settings over modern attractions, making places like Laurel Hill State Park a great choice. Situated in southwest Pennsylvania, this underrated state park offers a variety of outdoor activities fit for every member of the family. Whether you prefer to meander along the trails on foot, explore them on two wheels, lounge by the beach, or launch your vessel into the water, this is a "perfect spot to relax and recharge," as one previous visitor described it.
Before its current state, Laurel Hill State Park was heavily impacted by the logging industry as early as the late 19th century. Thanks to the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps, it was transformed into a recreational area. Officially established in 1945, the state park now covers 4,062 acres of forests, wildflowers, hills, and valleys. Outdoor lovers can enjoy a range of activities, such as hiking, biking, and wildlife watching. More fun awaits at Laurel Hill Lake, a 63-acre body of water, where anglers and boaters can take advantage of its shoreline. And with a seasonal beach area, hot summer days are best spent on the sand, admiring the scenic views. What's more, there are hundreds of picnic tables scattered throughout the area, along with family-friendly amenities like playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and a volleyball court.
For an extended stay, you can spend the night at the park's seasonal campground. There are additional options for those who'd like a roof over their heads. No matter your camping style, Laurel Hill has you covered. You can reach Laurel Hill State Park from Pittsburgh in a little over an hour by car. Coming from Altoona takes 1.5 hours, while Johnstown is 45 minutes away.
Set up camp at Laurel Hill State Park
The borough of Somerset, which boasts historic charm and festivals, is your gateway to Laurel Hill — a 15-minute drive from town will bring you to the state park. While day-tripping is doable, camping here can be "quiet and serene," according to one previous visitor. While Laurel Hill State Park has some of Pennsylvania's best fall foliage, campers should plan their visit between April and October, when the campground is open for the season. The campground features 262 sites, including six ADA-accessible sites and 149 with electric hookups. Some are also pet-friendly, and full hookups are available as well.
If you're traveling with your family, you can all stay in one campsite. However, those coming with friends should keep their group to a maximum of five people per campsite. The campground is equipped with restroom and shower facilities, and a dump station — guests have a drinking water supply, too. Groups of up to 120 people can stay at the designated year-round campsite, which comes with fire rings and picnic tables.
For year-round accommodation, you're better off booking one of the state park lodges. For instance, the ADA-accessible Hufman Lodge has space for 14 people, ideal for big families. This unit comes with bunk beds, double beds, a king bed, and three bathrooms. You can spend warm mornings on the deck with views of the park, and on cool evenings, you can cozy up by the fireplace. Just note that you'll need to bring your own toiletries, linens, and blankets. Another option is reserving the Copper Kettle Lodge, which is also ADA-accessible. This unit accommodates eight guests across three bedrooms — it has a recreation room as well. Beyond these, you can book one of the eight cottages that hold up to five guests.
Check out the beach and trails at Laurel Hill State Park
When you have 63 acres of water surface, you can enjoy a variety of aquatic adventures. Laurel Hill Lake has a seasonal swimming beach that stretches for 1,200 feet. From late May until Labor Day, you can sink your toes in the sand and wade in the water, which is no deeper than five feet. With ADA-accessible facilities, everyone can have a comfortable day. You can also go paddling on a kayak or canoe, as well as boating (electric motors only) — two launches are available. Expect great views, described by one visitor as "beautiful and peaceful," adding that Laurell Hill is "a wonderful place for the entire family to enjoy."
On top of the lake panoramas, you have miles of trails worth exploring. Start with a short loop along the Hemlock Trail, which takes you on a 1.7-mile hike into the forest. Despite being a brief trek, the trail is rated moderate and climbs up to 219 feet. For a longer route, follow the Laurel Hill Lake Trail — you'll be tracing the lake shoreline along 3.7 miles. With an elevation gain of 255 feet, this hike can take up to 1.5 hours to complete. However, it can get pretty steep in some parts, so don't expect an easy stroll.
Even longer is the Pump House Trail Loop, which spans 5.2 miles. You'll go from forest scenery to creekside sections and even a quaint waterfall — set aside 2.5 hours to complete the trail. One hiker wrote that "there is truly nothing better" than this trek, and that "the color of the river is nothing like [they've] ever seen before." You can continue your family-friendly fun by touring Pennsylvania's largest cave at Laurel Caverns State Park, just an hour away.