Pennsylvania's Unsung State Park Is The Perfect Family-Friendly Getaway For Camping, Trails, And Lake Beach Views

The Keystone State has no shortage of family-friendly destinations, from chocolate-themed experiences to exciting water parks. Some, though, prefer natural settings over modern attractions, making places like Laurel Hill State Park a great choice. Situated in southwest Pennsylvania, this underrated state park offers a variety of outdoor activities fit for every member of the family. Whether you prefer to meander along the trails on foot, explore them on two wheels, lounge by the beach, or launch your vessel into the water, this is a "perfect spot to relax and recharge," as one previous visitor described it.

Before its current state, Laurel Hill State Park was heavily impacted by the logging industry as early as the late 19th century. Thanks to the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps, it was transformed into a recreational area. Officially established in 1945, the state park now covers 4,062 acres of forests, wildflowers, hills, and valleys. Outdoor lovers can enjoy a range of activities, such as hiking, biking, and wildlife watching. More fun awaits at Laurel Hill Lake, a 63-acre body of water, where anglers and boaters can take advantage of its shoreline. And with a seasonal beach area, hot summer days are best spent on the sand, admiring the scenic views. What's more, there are hundreds of picnic tables scattered throughout the area, along with family-friendly amenities like playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and a volleyball court.

For an extended stay, you can spend the night at the park's seasonal campground. There are additional options for those who'd like a roof over their heads. No matter your camping style, Laurel Hill has you covered. You can reach Laurel Hill State Park from Pittsburgh in a little over an hour by car. Coming from Altoona takes 1.5 hours, while Johnstown is 45 minutes away.