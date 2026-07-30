These Abandoned Quarries South Of Cleveland Are Now A Gorgeous Ohio Park With Trails Through Scenic Ravines

There are 2.5 miles of single-track mountain bike trails, a 1.8-mile all-purpose trail, and several shorter hiking paths running through West Creek Reservation. All of these trails are part of a connected network, with the All-Purpose Trail being the spine, which you can access near the Watershed Stewardship Center. The Watershed Stewardship Center is an educational facility with science- and nature-based programs for both kids and adults. The park's most secluded hike is Skinner's Run Trail, a 1.8-mile out-and-back route that follows the ravine along West Creek to the Dentzler Trailhead in the south.

The variety of habitats in West Creek Reservation attracts many species of birds. Year-round residents include bluebirds, woodpeckers, American Goldfinches, and nesting populations of screech owls and red-tailed hawks. In the spring and summer, you can also spot migrating birds like Scarlet Tanagers, Orchard Orioles, Indigo Buntings, and flycatchers, while October is the best month to spot rare LeConte's or Nelson's sparrows. You can see many species right from the Monarch Bluff Picnic Area near the Watershed Stewardship Center parking lot if you don't feel like hiking. The best spot for birdwatching is the Bluebird Point Overlook, at the intersection of the All-Purpose Trail and Bluebird Point Trail. Here, a one-time landfill has been restored into a meadow with birdhouses that attract cavity-nesting birds like swallows and bluebirds.

There are other overlooks in West Creek Reservation for visitors seeking vistas. The Grassroots Gorge Overlook is a bridge over West Creek where you can see the shale cliffs of the creek's ravine. You can continue from here along the Gateway Trail to connect to West Creek's mountain biking loops. For more urban views, head to the Skyline Overlook on the Skyline Trail in the northern part of the park, where you'll find elevated looks at the underrated city of Cleveland.