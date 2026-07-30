Utah's Laidback Salt Lake City Suburb Is An Outdoor Gem With A Historic Main Street And Scenic Trails

Visitors to Salt Lake City will naturally gravitate towards downtown, where much of the city's culture, entertainment, dining, and shopping is centered. But if you enjoy less built-up areas where the outdoors more seamlessly integrates with a classic Main Street America aesthetic, you might want to explore further afield. Magna, one of Salt Lake City's suburbs and a characterful city with its own distinct style, sits within 15 miles of downtown. Located near the southern edge of Great Salt Lake, it just might provide the outdoorsy Utah experience you're seeking.

Magna is a lot more relaxed than Salt Lake City's inner neighborhoods. It has a small-town atmosphere and sweeping mountain vistas. Residents on Niche call it "a great quiet neighborhood" and say that "you genuinely feel like you are in a small town area away from a big city" in their reviews. However, with this more rural setting come fewer shopping and dining opportunities. Sentiment on the r/SaltLakeCity subreddit is mixed, with many Salt Lake City locals unsure of Magna's appeal beyond its historic Main Street.

But Magna's Main Street strip is certainly worth exploring. While the town was settled in 1851, its eventual mining boom and Main Street renaissance didn't occur until the early 1900s. Over 40 buildings along Main Street were constructed during this iconic Copper Boom Town Era, showcasing the commercial brick block style that upholds downtown's historic tapestry backed by undulating hills and farmland. This includes the eye-catching Empress Theatre, which first opened in 1916 as a burlesque venue. Today it hosts various plays and musicals, such as Little Shop of Horrors, Alice in Wonderland, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Even more history awaits those who stroll along this storied strip.