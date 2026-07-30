Right Across The Vermont Border Is Canada's 'Tourist Wonder' With Gorges, River Trails, And Waterfalls
Are you looking for a good excuse to cross the border? There's an impressive gorge, just north of Vermont in Canada's Quebec province, that could definitely tempt you. Coaticook Gorge Park has so much to explore — from hiking trails to a suspended footbridge to waterfalls — that it feels like a big playground. It certainly doesn't hurt that it's also been designated a provincial "tourist wonder," a designation that highlights just how much it's "appreciated by Quebecers" as a top-tier attraction in the region.
During the Wisconsin Glacial Stage, much of what is now Canada was covered with glaciers. As those glaciers melted, they formed preglacial lakes that eventually turned into underground rivers. One of these became the Coaticook River, which originates in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom before flowing north into Quebec. In Coaticook, a small town in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, that river cut a deep gorge down through nearly 165 feet of rock. Known as the Coaticook Gorge (Gorge de Coaticook), it extends for an impressive 2,500 feet across the landscape.
Lumber and textile mills flourished using hydraulic power from the gorge, the river, and its waterfalls after Coaticook was established in 1864. Then, in the late 1970s, Coaticook decided to make the gorge an all-season tourist destination. Coaticook Gorge Park (Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook), with almost 12 miles of trails, was built around the gorge. A 554-foot suspension bridge was added in 1988. No wonder locals call the park a "tourist wonder."
Explore the trails of Coaticook Gorge Park
The awe-inspiring suspension bridge is the first thing on most people's itineraries at Coaticook Gorge Park. The Coaticook Suspended Footbridge is the longest suspended footbridge in North America. It's accessible from the Coaticook Gorge Trail (Sentier de la Gorge), an easy loop with stunning views down the gorge. Along the way, you'll pass the 120-step Tour Couillard Lookout Tower, the still-in-use hydroelectric power station, and a staircase leading down to a cave. One AllTrails user calls it, "A very beautiful and informative hike." Farther along the river, you'll find Margaret's Farmhouse, where, during the summer, kids can visit donkeys, goats, hens, and llamas that live in the park.
Though the short Coaticook Gorge Trail is probably the most traveled, it isn't the only trail in Coaticook Gorge Park. The Mountain Trail (Sentier de la Montagne) is a 1.85-mile loop that starts near the park's welcome office, which is housed in a reproduction of a local round barn. The trail then climbs to the park's highest point, bringing you to an 1887 covered bridge, another lookout tower, and your first glimpse of cascading waterfalls en route.
Or, for a more difficult hike, you should consider the Tillotson Trail (Sentier Tillotson). At 5.3 miles, it's the longest trail in the park. You'll move through a maple grove and a pine forest, cross streams, pass a pond, and enjoy views of more waterfalls. There's even a cozy picnic area along the way if you need to unwind during your trek.
Enjoy Foresta Lumina at night
As the sun starts to set in Quebec, you can enjoy Foresta Lumina, an illuminated and immersive evening walk available during the summer months. This is when parts of the Coaticook Gorge Trail transform into a magical land full of lights, characters, and sounds. You'll start this journey at Denis Maurais reception, the entrance closest to the suspension bridge, before following the more than 1.5-mile trail through the forest. "I've never seen anything like it," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. "It's magical, beautiful, and something you'd never see in the US."
Coaticook Gorge Park lies directly east of Lake Memphremagog, a nearly 700-square-mile lake that straddles the border of Canada and the United States. Newport, Vermont's charming lakefront city by the Canadian border, lies near the lake's southern tip. Then, on the opposite end, you'll find Magog, which has outdoor fun, boutiques, and gastronomical treats. Both are less than an hour from the park, making them good options if you're looking to extend your vacation.
Coaticook Gorge Park is over two hours away from both Burlington, Vermont' top college city, and Montréal, the largest city in Quebec. Flights from all over the world land at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), while Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) receives nonstop flights from cities across the United States.