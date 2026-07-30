Right Across The Vermont Border Is Canada's 'Tourist Wonder' With Gorges, River Trails, And Waterfalls

Are you looking for a good excuse to cross the border? There's an impressive gorge, just north of Vermont in Canada's Quebec province, that could definitely tempt you. Coaticook Gorge Park has so much to explore — from hiking trails to a suspended footbridge to waterfalls — that it feels like a big playground. It certainly doesn't hurt that it's also been designated a provincial "tourist wonder," a designation that highlights just how much it's "appreciated by Quebecers" as a top-tier attraction in the region.

During the Wisconsin Glacial Stage, much of what is now Canada was covered with glaciers. As those glaciers melted, they formed preglacial lakes that eventually turned into underground rivers. One of these became the Coaticook River, which originates in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom before flowing north into Quebec. In Coaticook, a small town in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, that river cut a deep gorge down through nearly 165 feet of rock. Known as the Coaticook Gorge (Gorge de Coaticook), it extends for an impressive 2,500 feet across the landscape.

Lumber and textile mills flourished using hydraulic power from the gorge, the river, and its waterfalls after Coaticook was established in 1864. Then, in the late 1970s, Coaticook decided to make the gorge an all-season tourist destination. Coaticook Gorge Park (Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook), with almost 12 miles of trails, was built around the gorge. A 554-foot suspension bridge was added in 1988. No wonder locals call the park a "tourist wonder."