Between Grand Rapids And Saginaw Is A Midwest City With Historic Charm, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Michigan is a state brimming with charming small towns, and many of the best ones have been able to hold onto their historic character as the world feels a bit more homogenized with strip malls and corporate chains. Ithaca, Michigan, is one of those unique spots whose century and a half of history is impossible to miss. The downtown blocks are still lined with brick buildings, its stunning courthouse wouldn't be out of place in a European capital, and even the fire station is located in a tall, century-old building that will have you thinking, "Why aren't things made this big and grandiose anymore?"
Founded in 1855, Ithaca, Michigan, was named after the founder's hometown in New York, as was a bit of a tradition back then. These days, it's a quiet community of around 2,800 inhabitants that is known for its beautiful historic buildings and, in classic small-town fashion, a five-season high school football win streak that garnered substantial media attention. But its storied downtown streets also have quaint local stores, restaurants, a cozy shop dedicated to all things Michigan apples, and quiet green spaces with walking paths, playgrounds, and dog parks.
Just outside of the Ithaca town limits, the natural beauty of the Great Lakes State unfolds in all directions. There are opportunities for mountain biking, cross-country skiing, golf, and more. Located between Grand Rapids – 1 hour 20 minutes away – and Saginaw – 55 minutes away –, Ithaca conveniently sits just off of US-127. It's an easy small town to drive past when heading to one of Michigan's bigger cities, but it's also well worth stopping at for a cider and a stroll downtown or a quiet weekend in the historic ambience, far away from the hustle.
Exploring history and charming downtown shops in Ithaca, Michigan
For overnight stays, the Ithaca Motel is a no-frills spot downtown, while more options can be found 15 minutes north in Alma, an underrated city known as 'Scotland USA.' The Just In Time Campground is a family-friendly spot 10 miles east of Ithaca that offers a litany of amenities, like a small beach, kayaks, games, a general store, and so much more. But whether passing through or spending quality time, Ithaca's charming downtown is worth exploring.
The elegant Gratiot County Courthouse is just off of South Main Street and deserves a few moments of quiet contemplation, as it was said to be the "best outside of Detroit and Grand Rapids" when it was completed in 1902. The towering Victorian, red-brick fire station that has been in use for over a century is another building worth admiring for a while from the street. To go deeper, the Gratiot County Area Historical Museum is located in a quaint house built in 1881, and features exhibits with artifacts dating back to the 1850s, but its hours are limited, so check beforehand if it's open.
More than just for show, the downtown streets of Ithaca also have a multitude of local shops to pick up a few books, local art, something second-hand, and more. Much of the shopping action downtown is around Center Street. That's where you'll find the Creative Moments Gift Shop, which has two floors of handcrafted goods, novelty items, and artwork. Right across the street is the Dream Works Resale Shoppe, which is a consignment store run by a non-profit and offers a wide variety of unique items. Also on Center Street is the Lace and Grace Clothing Company, with a curated selection of clothes, decorations, and custom-designed pieces.
Enjoying the parks, the golf courses, and the great outdoors nearby
As a Michigan small town, you're never far from nature when you're in Ithaca. This town has a few lovely parks, while countless outdoor destinations can be found in all directions. Woodland Park (pictured above) is the biggest in Ithaca and sits on the western edge of downtown. It has a large playground for the kids, a quiet nature trail through the trees, and a dog park. In the winter, the park has an ice skating rink and the only public sledding hill in Gratiot County.
For more outdoor fun, the Ithaca Jailhouse Mountain Bike Trail is located just a mile south of downtown. It's a highly rated and moderate 4.5-mile loop that zigzags around the southern portion of McNabb Park. There are also two public golf courses just outside of town. The Fields Golf Course used to be known as the Gratiot Country Club and opened way back in 1924. These days, it's an 18-hole par-70 course for all levels of ability with the classic on-site bar and grill to relax at after the round. The North Star Golf Course is ten minutes south of Ithaca and has a similar friendly vibe, with many reviewers commenting on the great value for the price.
Michigan has some of the best places for apple picking in the Midwest, and one food-related stop that shouldn't be missed when coming to Ithaca is the Apple Barrel Cider Mill. This locally-owned spot has local crafts, honey, and, of course, all things cider, apple donuts, and many more delicious products. For more autumn fruit vibes, head 90 minutes southeast and check out Applefest in Fenton, a quaint Michigan town with shops, friendly vibes, and scenic lakes.