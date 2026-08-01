Between Grand Rapids And Saginaw Is A Midwest City With Historic Charm, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Michigan is a state brimming with charming small towns, and many of the best ones have been able to hold onto their historic character as the world feels a bit more homogenized with strip malls and corporate chains. Ithaca, Michigan, is one of those unique spots whose century and a half of history is impossible to miss. The downtown blocks are still lined with brick buildings, its stunning courthouse wouldn't be out of place in a European capital, and even the fire station is located in a tall, century-old building that will have you thinking, "Why aren't things made this big and grandiose anymore?"

Founded in 1855, Ithaca, Michigan, was named after the founder's hometown in New York, as was a bit of a tradition back then. These days, it's a quiet community of around 2,800 inhabitants that is known for its beautiful historic buildings and, in classic small-town fashion, a five-season high school football win streak that garnered substantial media attention. But its storied downtown streets also have quaint local stores, restaurants, a cozy shop dedicated to all things Michigan apples, and quiet green spaces with walking paths, playgrounds, and dog parks.

Just outside of the Ithaca town limits, the natural beauty of the Great Lakes State unfolds in all directions. There are opportunities for mountain biking, cross-country skiing, golf, and more. Located between Grand Rapids – 1 hour 20 minutes away – and Saginaw – 55 minutes away –, Ithaca conveniently sits just off of US-127. It's an easy small town to drive past when heading to one of Michigan's bigger cities, but it's also well worth stopping at for a cider and a stroll downtown or a quiet weekend in the historic ambience, far away from the hustle.