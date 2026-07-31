This Popular US Tourist City Was Named America's Worst For Bed Bugs 6 Years Running

While Chicago has racked up a long list of accolades over the years, a recent study has added to that list in a way the Windy City might not appreciate. For the sixth year in a row, Chicago topped the Orkin 2026 Bed Bug Cities List ranking American cities based on how widespread their bed bug infestations are.

The study, conducted by the pest control company Orkin, uses a simple metric to compile its list: The number of bed bug treatments it performed in a city over a year. According to its findings, Chicago needed the highest number of bed bug treatments across residential and commercial spaces, with Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland, and Indianapolis coming in 2nd to 5th place, respectively. The study also highlights that most of the places on the list are popular tourist hubs, which makes sense since bed bugs typically spread by hitchhiking on travelers' clothes or luggage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While this information may lead people to think of Chicago as being especially dirty or unhygienic, the truth is far from it. Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs don't come from poor environmental hygiene, but from other humans. With summer travel being one of Chicago's major revenue streams, it's unsurprising that the city regularly suffers from bed bug infestations. In 2025, Chicago welcomed 56.8 million tourists, and 2026 is already shaping up to be an equally busy year, with the events like the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and the Lollapalooza music festival, which drew over 450,000 visitors in its 2025 iteration (via FOX32 Chicago). "Travel season brings excitement, but it also makes awareness especially important," said Dr. Shannon Sked, Orkin's Entomologist and National Technical Director.