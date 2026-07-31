Between Baltimore And Harrisburg Is Pennsylvania's Lake Oasis With Top-Tiered Fishing, Wildlife, And Recreation
South Central Pennsylvania is best known as Dutch Country. This region has a smattering of small towns scattered across a picturesque countryside filled with small farms. However, the rolling hills of this region are also home to a number of incredible locations for outdoor recreation. Among them is Lake Marburg, which is located just north of the Maryland/Pennsylvania border between Baltimore and Harrisburg.
Lake Marburg's rather remote location, coupled with the fact that the Keystone State is home to 2,500 lakes, often results in visitors overlooking this 1,275-acre reservoir. That oversight, along with the fact that Marburg offers outstanding fishing, idyllic wildlife watching, and a myriad of other recreational activities, makes it one of Pennsylvania's best secret lakes. This lake is almost entirely surrounded by Codorus State Park, which adds to both the remote feel and recreational opportunities. Because the state park dominates the lake's 26 miles of shoreline, Lake Marburg is sometimes referred to as Codorus Lake.
This lake provides year-round activities on both land and water. The park itself is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. As the seasons change, so do some of the available activities. For example, swimming, hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding are popular during the warm weather months. During winter, snow fills the ground, affording visitors the chance to do things such as cross-country skiing, ice boating, sledding, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. Other popular activities, such as fishing and wildlife watching, are available throughout the year.
Plenty of ways to enjoy the water at Lake Marburg
In many ways, Lake Marburg qualifies as a freshwater fisherman's dream destination. The lake is a viable location to target up to 18 different species of fish. Among those are some of the country's most popular freshwater gamefish, such as largemouth bass, musky, walleye, pike, catfish, and crappie. Codorus Creek, which feeds into Lake Marburg, also has a fishable trout population. This gives anglers the ability to pursue both warm and cold water species in a single destination.
Access for anglers is also superb on Lake Marburg. There are 7 ramps located around the lake for launching boats, as well as boat and kayak rentals available. Non-boating anglers also have tremendous shore access for fishing. Although spring through fall affords excellent angling opportunities, fishing on Lake Marburg doesn't stop when winter weather arrives. Ice fishing is possible once the lake ice is thick enough to allow fishermen to safely traverse the lake's surface. Many of the more popular species, including musky, pike, crappie, catfish, bass, and yellow perch, can be caught while ice fishing.
Beyond fishing, there are many other water-based activities on Lake Marburg. Boating, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding are all available during the warmer weather portions of the year. In fact, Lake Marburg is actually considered one of the best sailing destinations in the state. Those who wish to get in the water often enjoy swimming and scuba diving. However, swimming is only allowed in the park pool, not in the lake itself. Additionally, scuba divers must register with the park office and are only allowed to dive in Sinsheim Cove. Once ice covers the lake in winter, ice boating is yet another way to spend time on the lake.
Lake Marburg is an excellent wildlife watching destination
With 3,500 acres of state park surrounding the lake, visitors have ample opportunities for shore-based recreation as well. Wildlife watching and birding rank right up at the top of the list and can actually be enjoyed both on and off the water. A variety of birds are present throughout the year. During the periods of spring and fall migrations, many waterfowl species are present on the lake and in the surrounding wetlands. Various shorebirds are in these same areas for much of the year. Additionally, songbirds such as bluebirds can be spotted in the fields and forests surrounding the lake. Wildlife watchers can also spot white-tailed deer and several small mammals, including squirrels, chipmunks, muskrats, shrews, and rabbits.
Whether setting out to spot wildlife or just hoping to get some exercise, visitors can hike, bike, or horse ride along 19 miles of trails in Codorus State Park. Those same trails can be used for snowshoeing in the winter. Cross-country skiers and snowmobilers can utilize over 5 miles of trail in the park's mountain biking area once snow blankets the ground. The park also offers numerous overnight options. There is a campground, open April through October, with 180 sites for tents or RVs and 15 tent-only sites. There are also a handful of cottages and yurts available for rent in the campground. Additionally, guests can rent the Black Rock Lodge throughout the year.
For those interested in visiting Lake Marburg, the closest large city and commercial airport is 49 miles away in Harrisburg International Airport (MDT), home to Pennsylvania's scenic, walkable, mile-long island. Gettysburg, the site of the Civil War battlefield that is one of America's most visited destinations, is 17 miles west of the lake, making it a great side trip when visiting Codorus State Park.