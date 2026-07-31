What Cincinnati's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common
Cincinnati gets plenty of attention for its chili, river, and professional baseball team, but drive a short way outside of the downtown area and you'll find some of the region's best suburbs. From Tudor squares to century-old train depots, these destinations have quietly created their own reasons to visit. Five standout destinations include Mariemont and Glendale to the east and north, as well as Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon along the Little Miami River. All five carry a few things in common — primarily, they all feel like they're from a different era altogether. These suburbs were chosen because of their well-preserved historic downtowns, exciting attractions, museums, and outdoor activities that travelers and residents alike are drawn to.
Each was either purpose-built as a planned community or grew up around a rail line, so instead of a strip mall or a highway exit lined with chain stores, you'll find a genuine town square or Main Street at the center of each. Mariemont's square is anchored by a fountain and framed by Tudor storefronts, while Glendale's curving streets wind past a railroad depot turned museum, and Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon each built their downtowns right along the old rail lines that once ran through them. Additionally, each suburb has a defining feature that reflects its history: Tudor architecture, gas-lit Victorian streets, a scenic bike trail along a river, or a more than 220-year-old inn that's hosted a dozen U.S. presidents. All five spots are worth the visit — and residents know it's worth the move.
Mariemont and Glendale
Mariemont and Glendale feel like a trip back in time. About 10 miles east of downtown, Mariemont is filled with Tudor architecture and tree-lined communities that feel like a classic English village. The town was built in the 1920s by philanthropist Mary Emery and was one of the nation's first planned communities. Now, it's a National Historic Landmark. Within the same decade, the Mariemont Inn (pictured above) became a town icon. Not only does its exterior take you back to a storybook village in the British countryside, but it also offers an onsite pub and fireside rooms for snowy days.
Under 30 minutes north of Cincinnati is Glendale, the first planned village in Ohio, which was laid out in 1855 with curving streets instead of a grid. Its unconventional design is so significant it became a National Historic Landmark in 1977. Gas streetlights, stone gutters, and large tree canopies give the historic district a timeless atmosphere that feels frozen in the Victorian era. The 1880 railroad depot now houses the Glendale Heritage Preservation Museum, and the village even negotiated a "quiet zone" so passing trains no longer sound their horns.
Loveland, Lebanon, and Milford
Loveland, Lebanon, and Milford — Cincinnati's southeastern suburbs — sit along a 78-mile paved path beside the Little Miami River, with remnants of the old railroad line still visible along the way. Loveland's historic downtown backs right up to the route. The charming Ohio city has a bustling main square, locally brewed beers, and Loveland Castle, one of the main attractions. The museum is reminiscent of a medieval European fortress, complete with a moat.
Milford, about 20 minutes south of Loveland, runs parallel to both the trail and the river. Its Main Street is lined with stone-faced buildings that look like they haven't changed since the 19th century. Shops, breweries, and restaurants keep visitors entertained, while the Little Miami River offers easy access for canoeing and fishing just steps from downtown.
One spot that trades the river for antiques is Lebanon. One of the most charming small towns in Ohio, Lebanon is about a 30-minute drive north of Milford and is home to more than 20 antique shops along Broadway Street. It's also home to the Golden Lamb, Ohio's oldest continuously operating inn, established in 1803. The inn has been visited by a dozen U.S. presidents, and its red-brick exterior gives a traditional vibe that's felt as soon as you spot the white columns holding up its entrance. To keep the history alive, the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad still runs vintage passenger cars out of downtown, and the Harmon Museum holds the Midwest's largest Shaker artifact collection. So, the next time you're planning a Cincinnati trip, don't stop at the city limits — some of its best adventures are in its top suburbs.