What Cincinnati's 5 Best Suburbs To Visit All Have In Common

Cincinnati gets plenty of attention for its chili, river, and professional baseball team, but drive a short way outside of the downtown area and you'll find some of the region's best suburbs. From Tudor squares to century-old train depots, these destinations have quietly created their own reasons to visit. Five standout destinations include Mariemont and Glendale to the east and north, as well as Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon along the Little Miami River. All five carry a few things in common — primarily, they all feel like they're from a different era altogether. These suburbs were chosen because of their well-preserved historic downtowns, exciting attractions, museums, and outdoor activities that travelers and residents alike are drawn to.

Each was either purpose-built as a planned community or grew up around a rail line, so instead of a strip mall or a highway exit lined with chain stores, you'll find a genuine town square or Main Street at the center of each. Mariemont's square is anchored by a fountain and framed by Tudor storefronts, while Glendale's curving streets wind past a railroad depot turned museum, and Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon each built their downtowns right along the old rail lines that once ran through them. Additionally, each suburb has a defining feature that reflects its history: Tudor architecture, gas-lit Victorian streets, a scenic bike trail along a river, or a more than 220-year-old inn that's hosted a dozen U.S. presidents. All five spots are worth the visit — and residents know it's worth the move.