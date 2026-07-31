Between Traverse City And Mackinac Island Is An Underrated State Park With Camping, Trails, And Lake Fun

Michigan has no shortage of lakeside fun. While most visitors think first of the Great Lakes, the state is also home to dozens of large inland lakes. Between the popular tourist hubs of Traverse City and Mackinac Island, Young State Park sits along the shores of Lake Charlevoix. Established in 1921, the park is an outdoor haven of cedar swamps and low-lying forests that draws adventurers to northern Michigan.

Lake Charlevoix spans 17,000 acres and stretches 17 miles, offering plenty of opportunities for boating, paddling, and other water recreation. Swimmers can take a dip in its crystal-clear waters, while anglers will find many productive fishing spots for a variety of Michigan fish species. The park also features 6.5 miles of trails that wind through natural terrain and diverse habitats, making it easy to spot birds and other wildlife. Visitors wanting to unwind can relax on the beach for picnicking and sunbathing.

Located just outside Boyne City, Young State Park is an ideal destination for those road tripping through the northern Lower Peninsula. There are several small regional airports in surrounding cities for out-of-state travelers, but the closest larger airport is Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City. The park has many camping options, including mini cabins for those who do not have their own RV or tent setups for overnight stays. Dogs are welcome in designated areas. Travelers who do not wish to camp can stay in the nearby Charlevoix, a scenic coastal town with its own fishing and boating scene. In the winter, the park's trails are popular for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.