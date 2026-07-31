Between Traverse City And Mackinac Island Is An Underrated State Park With Camping, Trails, And Lake Fun
Michigan has no shortage of lakeside fun. While most visitors think first of the Great Lakes, the state is also home to dozens of large inland lakes. Between the popular tourist hubs of Traverse City and Mackinac Island, Young State Park sits along the shores of Lake Charlevoix. Established in 1921, the park is an outdoor haven of cedar swamps and low-lying forests that draws adventurers to northern Michigan.
Lake Charlevoix spans 17,000 acres and stretches 17 miles, offering plenty of opportunities for boating, paddling, and other water recreation. Swimmers can take a dip in its crystal-clear waters, while anglers will find many productive fishing spots for a variety of Michigan fish species. The park also features 6.5 miles of trails that wind through natural terrain and diverse habitats, making it easy to spot birds and other wildlife. Visitors wanting to unwind can relax on the beach for picnicking and sunbathing.
Located just outside Boyne City, Young State Park is an ideal destination for those road tripping through the northern Lower Peninsula. There are several small regional airports in surrounding cities for out-of-state travelers, but the closest larger airport is Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City. The park has many camping options, including mini cabins for those who do not have their own RV or tent setups for overnight stays. Dogs are welcome in designated areas. Travelers who do not wish to camp can stay in the nearby Charlevoix, a scenic coastal town with its own fishing and boating scene. In the winter, the park's trails are popular for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Enjoy water recreation on Lake Charlevoix
One of Michigan's most beautiful lakes, Lake Charlevoix offers plenty of ways to get on the water. As the state's third-largest inland lake, it makes an ideal spot for boating, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. Visitors without their own equipment can rent paddlecraft, boats, or jet skis from nearby Boyne Watersports. Accessible boat launches and water access also help make the lake easier for everyone to enjoy. "If you like boating and fishing, Lake Charlevoix is great. I like to get drone video of the beautiful water from the boat," a local guide on Google wrote.
Lake Charlevoix supports a variety of fish and wildlife, including bass, walleye, white perch, and northern pike. Mirror Pond also features a fishing pier for anglers. A Google reviewer noted, "There is a pond that allows for fishing and wildlife observation. They also offer some wildlife education throughout the week." The park hosts a "learn-to-fish program" and other nature programming for children and beginner anglers. After a day on the water, make sure to sample locally caught fish in nearby Charlevoix, an underrated Michigan beach town situated between three lakes.
Those looking for a more relaxing day can simply sunbathe on the lakeshore or go swimming in the designated buoy-marked area, which includes an accessible walkway to the water. A concessions store is available on-site for purchasing snacks and ice cream on a hot day. For those who brought their own food, there is a picnic area with tables and grills.
Camp overnight after hiking in Young State Park
Young State Park features three scenic hiking trails for visitors to explore. The 1.5-mile White Birch Trail and the 2-mile Spruce Loop Trail are relatively short, easy hikes suitable for families. In the winter, guests can also go cross-country skiing on these trails. Meanwhile, the Deer Flats Nature Trail is a 3-mile loop through low-lying woods and a cedar swamp, making it a good hike for explorers with a penchant for trees. Hikers can expect to see several tree species identified with interpretive signs. Campers can start this trail from the campground next to the Timberdoodle mini cabin. Before heading out, visitors should check for temporary trail closures or weather-related advisories. "The hiking is very good, the marsh trail is both interesting visually and surprisingly challenging given the terrain. Good views of the lake," a Google user shared. For more lakeside hiking an hour east, visit Onaway State Park, one of Michigan's most underrated state parks.
Those who wish to camp overnight can choose from two mini cabins or campsites in three modern campgrounds. Young Oak Campground offers convenient access to the park's day-use area, while Young Spruce Campground sits near Lake Charlevoix and provides easy access for boaters. Young Terrace Campground offers a more wooded setting among a mix of tree species. Camping reservations can be made in advance online. "We would recommend the smaller campground near the lake as it was quiet, clean and didn't feel too crowded. The water is crystal clear and beautiful," a Google user recommended.