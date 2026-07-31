Forget San Diego, This East Coast Destination Is Much More Appealing In 2026 So Far
Choosing a summer vacation destination can be tough. In a world where more and more travel locations are accessible through easy transportation, it can be hard to choose where to take your family. In 2026, WalletHub ranked the top U.S. destinations for this summer. One popular destination, Orlando, Florida, came in at No. 2.
Using criteria such as travel costs, attractions, weather, variety of activities, and safety, WalletHub analyzed 100 different American metro areas for travelability. The No. 1 spot was taken by Atlanta, while Austin, Washington, and Honolulu rounded out the top five. Some of the lowest included Thousand Oaks, California; Bridgeport, Connecticut; and McAllen, Texas.
Comparatively, the warm weather destination of San Diego, California, came in at No. 19. Even though both locations have theme parks, warm weather, and outdoor activities, it seems that Orlando in 2026 gets tourists more for their money. The combination of easy flights, cheap transportation, affordable hotels, and a wider variety of activities catapulted Orlando toward the top of the list.
What makes Orlando better according to WalletHub?
So how did WalletHub determine that the East Coast's Orlando was a better destination than the West Coast's San Diego? As would make sense from a publication focused on finances, one of the major factors was comparing the cities' affordability for travelers. The analysis found that Orlando was more accessible with direct, shorter flights at lower prices. But what really seems to have sealed San Diego's lower ranking was its higher local costs. WalletHub compared cities based on their cost of living, the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel, and the average price of gas and a meal. Based on these costs alone, Orlando ranked No. 24 in the nation, compared to San Diego at No. 94. Likewise, Orlando peaked in the activities category, meaning it had a wider variety of things to do outside of the major attractions.
Something that might surprise many is that Orlando outranked San Diego in the weather category, as well. Southern California is known for having good weather, with a warm, Mediterranean climate and stable temperatures year-round (most summer daytime highs average between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit). On the other hand, Orlando has something of a bad reputation for weather: When comparing the cities, many consider Orlando's soaring temperatures and high humidity as negative factors. The city's average summer high temperatures are around 90 degrees, with nearly every day feeling muggy, according to Weather Spark. The weather rankings, which can be found on another WalletHub article, nevertheless mark Orlando as having better average weather conditions year-round.
At the same time, there were areas where San Diego surpassed Orlando. The analysis found that San Diego was safer. Perhaps surprisingly, it also found that this SoCal city had a greater number of diverse attractions. Although San Diego actually outperformed Orlando in some respects, Orlando still came out on top in the end.
Activities in Orlando vs. San Diego
In the analysis, Orlando ranked No. 1 in the nation for activities. So what might make Orlando's activities better than San Diego's? As many know, Orlando is home to some of the most iconic theme parks in the world, dominating the list of Tripadvisor's top-rated amusement parks in the United States. Both Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World outrank San Diego's comparable Belmont Park in terms of Google Maps ratings, with both having a rating of 4.7 in comparison to Belmont's 4.6 stars.
A similar draw for both cities is that they each have their own SeaWorld theme park. However, many on Reddit consider Orlando's to be superior. Orlando has more roller coasters, which is a plus for many who want theme park attractions. Although both parks are the same size at around 200 acres, some visitors report that San Diego's feels smaller. San Diego also doesn't have a vibrant water park scene, whereas Orlando does, with some of the best waterparks including Universal Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, SeaWorld's Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, and Island H2O Water Park.
At the same time, Orlando has plenty of other things to do besides visiting Disney World, comparable to activities in San Diego. For example, although San Diego's popular Waterfront Park has cool amenities like splash fountains and a dog park, Orlando's similar Lake Eola Park has a slightly higher rating on Google Maps with 4.8 stars. Located near Orlando's most walkable neighborhood of South Eola, this lakeside recreation area has swan-shaped boats, easy access to local cuisine, and an amphitheater where visitors can see movies or plays.