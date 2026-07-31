Forget San Diego, This East Coast Destination Is Much More Appealing In 2026 So Far

So how did WalletHub determine that the East Coast's Orlando was a better destination than the West Coast's San Diego? As would make sense from a publication focused on finances, one of the major factors was comparing the cities' affordability for travelers. The analysis found that Orlando was more accessible with direct, shorter flights at lower prices. But what really seems to have sealed San Diego's lower ranking was its higher local costs. WalletHub compared cities based on their cost of living, the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel, and the average price of gas and a meal. Based on these costs alone, Orlando ranked No. 24 in the nation, compared to San Diego at No. 94. Likewise, Orlando peaked in the activities category, meaning it had a wider variety of things to do outside of the major attractions.

Something that might surprise many is that Orlando outranked San Diego in the weather category, as well. Southern California is known for having good weather, with a warm, Mediterranean climate and stable temperatures year-round (most summer daytime highs average between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit). On the other hand, Orlando has something of a bad reputation for weather: When comparing the cities, many consider Orlando's soaring temperatures and high humidity as negative factors. The city's average summer high temperatures are around 90 degrees, with nearly every day feeling muggy, according to Weather Spark. The weather rankings, which can be found on another WalletHub article, nevertheless mark Orlando as having better average weather conditions year-round.

At the same time, there were areas where San Diego surpassed Orlando. The analysis found that San Diego was safer. Perhaps surprisingly, it also found that this SoCal city had a greater number of diverse attractions. Although San Diego actually outperformed Orlando in some respects, Orlando still came out on top in the end.