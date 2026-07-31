Near Memphis Is Mississippi's City With Scenic Parks, Local Eats, 'Old Towne Charm,' And Family Fun

The best way to get to know Olive Branch is by visiting its downtown area, also known as Old Towne because of its historical importance. To dive deep into the city's past, you can visit the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce on Pigeon Roost Road, where it meets Depot Street. There, grab a walking map of 27 different sites in and around Old Towne. You may also want to check out the Arts in the Alley exhibit, which spans the alleyway next to the chamber building. For photo opportunities, this corner is also home to a mural of Olive Branch, as well as an old-fashioned clock that serves as a street sign post.

As you stroll through Old Towne, you can dine at various spots within the district. Indulge your sweet tooth with some pecan pie at Old Towne Bakery or grab a cup of Joe and a bite to eat at Pinks Cafe. If you're looking for something a bit heavier, you can head down Depot Street and get a pizza or pasta at Rocky's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria. Or, you can keep heading towards Old Highway 78 to check out Sidestreet Burgers, a no-frills spot with porch seating — they also sell sandwiches and sauces.

If you prefer to imbibe during your Old Towne visit, stop into the local watering hole known as the Mississippi Ale House. In addition to a selection of beers on tap, they host live music and events. Plus, since it's next to Sidestreet, you can always walk over and grab a bite to go with your beer. If Olive Branch sparked your interest in Mississippi's foodie scene, try the Hot Tamale Trail road trip, dedicated to the state's Delta delicacies.