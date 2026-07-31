Near Memphis Is Mississippi's City With Scenic Parks, Local Eats, 'Old Towne Charm,' And Family Fun
When it comes to Southern U.S. cities, Memphis certainly has a lot to offer, especially as it's home to Blues music and Graceland. However, if you head just a little south, across the Mississippi border, you'll run into the much smaller city of Olive Branch. While it may not have the same worldwide recognition as a place like Memphis, it has a charm all its own. In fact, it has a healthy helping of "Old Towne charm" thanks to its historic main street and downtown district. Plus, since it's just 30 minutes away from Memphis, you can enjoy all of the big city's world-class attractions before discovering what small-town Southern hospitality is like.
But what exactly is there to see and do around Olive Branch? If you're a foodie, you'll appreciate the local flavors from various restaurants and taverns throughout town. Meanwhile, nature aficionados will want to explore Olive Branch's parks, while golfers have multiple options for playing their next 18 holes. Finally, the city offers family-friendly activities, making it an ideal choice for a weekend or part of an extended vacation. Together, these attractions make Olive Branch a charming destination worth discovering on its own.
Explore Olive Branch's charming downtown
The best way to get to know Olive Branch is by visiting its downtown area, also known as Old Towne because of its historical importance. To dive deep into the city's past, you can visit the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce on Pigeon Roost Road, where it meets Depot Street. There, grab a walking map of 27 different sites in and around Old Towne. You may also want to check out the Arts in the Alley exhibit, which spans the alleyway next to the chamber building. For photo opportunities, this corner is also home to a mural of Olive Branch, as well as an old-fashioned clock that serves as a street sign post.
As you stroll through Old Towne, you can dine at various spots within the district. Indulge your sweet tooth with some pecan pie at Old Towne Bakery or grab a cup of Joe and a bite to eat at Pinks Cafe. If you're looking for something a bit heavier, you can head down Depot Street and get a pizza or pasta at Rocky's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria. Or, you can keep heading towards Old Highway 78 to check out Sidestreet Burgers, a no-frills spot with porch seating — they also sell sandwiches and sauces.
If you prefer to imbibe during your Old Towne visit, stop into the local watering hole known as the Mississippi Ale House. In addition to a selection of beers on tap, they host live music and events. Plus, since it's next to Sidestreet, you can always walk over and grab a bite to go with your beer. If Olive Branch sparked your interest in Mississippi's foodie scene, try the Hot Tamale Trail road trip, dedicated to the state's Delta delicacies.
Enjoy scenic parks and family-friendly fun around Olive Branch
Olive Branch's parks and green spaces provide plenty of ways for families to spend time outdoors. The largest of these is the 135-acre Olive Branch City Park, which offers a wide array of activities and amenities. If you love fishing, you can try catching largemouth bass and bluegill from two of the park's three lakes. If you're bringing dogs along, there are two parks where they can run around and make new friends. There's also a scenic nature trail, walking paths, a disc golf course, and a playground where kids can burn some energy. One previous visitor shared that they "absolutely love the walking trail," adding that "the scenery is everything" and "the park is clean and well kept." Other local parks with playgrounds include South Ridge and Magnolia Community Parks.
Another way to have family fun in Olive Branch is to plan your visit around local events and festivities. For example, the city hosts a massive Freedom Fest for the Fourth of July every year, which is a free event featuring fireworks and live music. Olive Branch City Park also hosts the annual Light Garden during the holiday season, where you can wander through numerous illuminated structures.
To reach Olive Branch, you can fly into the most family-friendly airport in America, Memphis International. The city is only about half an hour south, and there are several accommodations available around town. If you're looking to extend your adventure, explore more of Mississippi's family-friendly cities, like Brookhaven, which is known for its own tea farm.