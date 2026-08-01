Forget Banff — Visit Canada's Lesser-Known Mountain Gem With Fewer Crowds, Abandoned Mining Towns, And Scenic Trails

Alpine lakes, dramatic landscapes, abandoned mining towns, postcard-worthy hikes, the Canadian Rockies. These are all things you could say when describing Banff in a game of Taboo, but there's a lesser-known area that has all of these features, too: Crowsnest Pass. Located in southwest Alberta on the border of British Columbia, Crowsnest Pass is a mountain community comprised of five historic mining towns: Bellevue, Blairmore, Coleman, Frank, and Hillcrest. In the early 20th century, these contained some of Canada's most productive coalfields, but due to the shift away from coal, they're now fascinating testaments to the area's complicated past.

Crowsnest Pass has made some indelible marks on Canada's history. Head to the town of Frank to view the remnants of the 110 million tons of rocks deposited here during one of the country's biggest and deadliest landslides. Stroll through the picturesque Coleman, whose 20th-century buildings hide a seedy past: Crowsnest Pass' legendary rum-running during Alberta's Prohibition era.

This rich history combined with dreamy landscapes makes Crowsnest Pass a unique destination for those seeking an alternative to the ever-crowded Banff, Canada's most popular national park. Four million people a year visit Banff, while only 300,000 explore Crowsnest Pass, so you can experience mountain beauty on scenic trails without the crowds or hassle. Take Western Canada's only underground mine tour and climb to the top of a stunning peak. Relax on the shores of blue alpine lakes or under the cooling mist of impressive waterfalls in this gem of the Canadian Rockies.