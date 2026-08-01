Florida's Top Resort For 2026 Is A Beachfront Island Escape With Family-Friendly Amenities

With a record-breaking 10.7 million visitors in 2025, Palm Beach County has officially become a travel hotspot. Therefore, it's no surprise that the best resort in Florida is located on the eponymous luxurious island enclave. Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach was voted the top resort in Florida for 2026 by Travel + Leisure readers as part of its annual World's Best Awards. The property wasn't only voted the best in its state; it was also ranked the No. 4 resort in the entire country.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach was readers' favorite for its beachfront setting, ocean-view accommodations, and wide range of family-friendly amenities. Palm Beach's island geography, cradled between the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Lake Worth Lagoon to the west, means guests are never far from the water. The resort offers over 200 rooms and suites across its expansive 6-acre grounds. Here, days are often spent by the water, either at the swimming pools or the sandy beach lapped by the Atlantic. Younger guests will enjoy the activity-packed kids' program, while active travelers can play tennis or book water sports. While many stay happily ensconced on site, Palm Beach, along with the surrounding county, provide much to explore, such as golf courses, beaches, and charming downtowns.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is an easy-to-access vacation retreat. It's about a 20-minute drive from the international airport (PBI), which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. While the resort is open year-round, the best time to visit for outdoor activities in cooler weather is between late October and early May, when temperatures range between 60 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit.