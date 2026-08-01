Nebraska's Friendly City Near Omaha Has Lovely Parks, Local Eats, And A Historic Military Fort
If you're looking to plan a day trip near Omaha, Nebraska, consider heading to Fort Calhoun in Washington County. You can reach the city in less than 30 minutes via U.S. Highway 75. What will you find there? This small city, with an estimated population of about 1,100, is home to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, a reconstructed 19th-century military post. Beyond its history, Fort Calhoun also offers inviting green spaces and locally owned restaurants. Most of the city's eateries are on 14th Street near West Market Square Park. With its tree-shaded gazebo, the park is an idyllic spot for a post-meal stroll.
Come hungry — and expect a warm welcome. As Mayor Mitch Robinson told KETV NewsWatch 7 in 2023, "We're a community of friendly people that welcomes everybody in. They'll talk to you, they'll say hi to you, they'll tell you all about our community." You can get a taste of local life at Adams Street Plaza Park. Though modest in size, it packs plenty of charm. Along with trees and shrubs, the park overlooks the historic Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.
There's a playground and a splash pad, too, active from May to September, the city's hottest months. Summer also brings events to Adams Street Plaza Park, ranging from live music in the evenings to free fitness classes. Additional information is available on Fort Calhoun News & Events' Facebook page. Still, Fort Calhoun is perhaps best known for Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.
Fort Atkinson State Historical Park offers a glimpse into the past
Fort Calhoun's proximity to Omaha — a Midwestern mecca and Nebraska's largest city – makes it an easy destination for history buffs. Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, which is open year-round, dates back to 1819 and is part of the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. Per the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, it was Clark who found the land and its location ideal for a military post. The 157-acre site remained operational only until 1827, but its legacy has endured for nearly two centuries.
Today, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park hosts living-history events featuring reenactors dressed in period-style military garb. According to a Google reviewer, guests can expect to witness troops firing cannons, though the site also features blacksmithing and other demonstrations. For upcoming dates, head to The Friends of Fort Atkinson's website. Keep in mind that there is a visitor center as well, open seasonally, with exhibits and artifacts.
Even if your visit doesn't coincide with a living history event, you can always explore the reconstructed buildings and walking trails throughout the park. A Nebraska state park entry permit (available online) is required to visit the park. If you're looking to spend more time outdoors, Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge is about a five-minute drive away and offers hiking trails along the Missouri River. Additionally, Iowa's DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, with birdwatching and a sunken steamboat, is a 20-minute drive away from Fort Calhoun.
Wine and dine in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Outdoor adventures are plentiful in Fort Calhoun, and if you get hungry, the city's local eateries along 14th Street have you covered. The Rustic is open for breakfast, dinner, and lunch. With wood-paneled walls lined with vintage-style signs, it has what Google reviewers describe as a "homey feeling." They also praise its comfort food (think chicken-fried steak and biscuits and gravy) and attentive service. "This place is worth your drive and time. You will be rewarded with kindness and delicious hot food," one reviewer penned.
Longhorn Bar & Grill is a kid-friendly spot with patio seating and arcade games to boot. Stop in for wings, cheese curds, and other tasty bites. A Google reviewer wrote, "Fort Calhoun is a little place with big taste," adding that "the service was excellent and the atmosphere was on point." While the kitchen closes earlier in the evening, the bar typically stays open until 2 a.m.
Wine lovers should also consider Too Far North. Here, you can sip on specialty Nebraska vino and craft beer in a unique antique-filled space. If you're not sure what to drink, reviewers say that the wine bar's owners are personable and can step in and help. Whether you're drawn to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park or Fort Calhoun's other offerings, keep in mind that the city does not have a hotel. If you need a place to stay, accommodations can be found in Omaha or nearby Blair, a quaint Midwest city that is a pumpkin-lover's dream.