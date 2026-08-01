Nebraska's Friendly City Near Omaha Has Lovely Parks, Local Eats, And A Historic Military Fort

If you're looking to plan a day trip near Omaha, Nebraska, consider heading to Fort Calhoun in Washington County. You can reach the city in less than 30 minutes via U.S. Highway 75. What will you find there? This small city, with an estimated population of about 1,100, is home to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, a reconstructed 19th-century military post. Beyond its history, Fort Calhoun also offers inviting green spaces and locally owned restaurants. Most of the city's eateries are on 14th Street near West Market Square Park. With its tree-shaded gazebo, the park is an idyllic spot for a post-meal stroll.

Come hungry — and expect a warm welcome. As Mayor Mitch Robinson told KETV NewsWatch 7 in 2023, "We're a community of friendly people that welcomes everybody in. They'll talk to you, they'll say hi to you, they'll tell you all about our community." You can get a taste of local life at Adams Street Plaza Park. Though modest in size, it packs plenty of charm. Along with trees and shrubs, the park overlooks the historic Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.

There's a playground and a splash pad, too, active from May to September, the city's hottest months. Summer also brings events to Adams Street Plaza Park, ranging from live music in the evenings to free fitness classes. Additional information is available on Fort Calhoun News & Events' Facebook page. Still, Fort Calhoun is perhaps best known for Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.